Green Bay, WI

Wichita Eagle

Packers vs. Cowboys: Three Reasons for Worry

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The last time the Green Bay Packers lost six in a row, Lindy Infante was the coach, Don Majkowski and Anthony Dilweg were the quarterbacks, and Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur were in grade school. The Packers – with Rodgers at quarterback and former coach...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Best Bet: Lions Defense Will Struggle Containing Justin Fields

The Detroit Lions understand one of their primary tasks on defense will be to limit the effectiveness of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. "Once you get a chance to try beat someone on the edge, man, you’re going continue to go, but I’ve talked to our guys about this this morning," Aaron Glenn told reporters this week. "We have to play the type of game we need to play to win, and that changes. So, in saying that, we have to make sure that we condense the pocket, make sure we push the pocket, and that we equate to getting sacks for the most part. I think Green Bay did a pretty good job of doing that. Even though they weren’t speeding rushing around the edge, they really condense the pocket, and they kept him in this cage, and they were able to make plays and get sacks.”
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman out for Jaguars game, while a KC running back is questionable

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman — after not missing a game for injury in his four NFL seasons — won’t play Sunday because of an abdominal ailment. Hardman missed his third straight practice Friday, with coach Andy Reid reporting afterward that the receiver’s affliction was “still bothering him.” About an hour after Reid spoke, the Chiefs officially listed Hardman as “out” on their injury report.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Giants, Barkley Talked Contract Extension During Bye Week, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. Giants running back Saquon Barkley is enjoying a resurgent season in the final year of his rookie contract, and the team apparently would like to keep him around for the future. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Giants and Barkley started extension talks over the bye week and will continue those discussions in the offseason.
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Predictions: Lions-Bears

Detroit is looking to string together back-to-back wins for the first time in Dan Campbell’s tenure as head coach. Standing in its way is Chicago, led by mobile quarterback Justin Fields. Detroit struggled with Jalen Hurts, who plays similarly to Fields, in Week 1. This doesn’t create much optimism for the Week 10 matchup.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Injury Issues at Inside Linebacker Resurface

NASHVILLE – Zach Cunningham stepped into the Tennessee Titans’ defense last season when injuries were a consistent problem at inside linebacker. This season, he has picked up right where his predecessors left off. The Titans placed Cunningham on injured reserve Saturday, which means he will miss at least...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Another Practice Squad WR Gets a Shot

NASHVILLE – Apparently, adding one wide receiver to the active roster might not be enough. The Tennessee Titans have two more available for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos than they have had in recent weeks, when four were in uniform. C.J. Board was one of two members...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Bucs’ Tom Brady Breaks Down Seahawks QB Geno Smith

The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Steelers’ Fitzpatrick Underwent Appendectomy After Walk-Through

View the original article to see embedded media. Steelers star Minkah Fitzpatrick reportedly underwent an appendectomy following the conclusion of Saturday’s walk-through just hours after he was ruled out for Week 10. Fitzpatrick underwent the procedure after telling the team he did not feel well at practice, leading to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Bears

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions (2-6) will take on the Chicago Bears (3-6) at Soldier Field, and attempt to capture their first road win of the season. If the Lions win the Week 10 NFC North divisional contest, it'll mark the first road victory of the Dan Campbell era. Without...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

What’s at Stake for the 49ers Against the Chargers

The Chargers have little to no chance to beat the 49ers this Sunday. The Chargers won't have starting wide receivers Keenan Allen or Mike Williams, plus they won't have starting right tackle Trey Pipkins nor starting defensive end Joey Bosa. Of all the weeks the 49ers could face the Chargers, this is the ideal one. The Chargers are banged up, and the 49ers are coming off a bye. They should win 28-14, considering the Seahawks beat the Chargers by 14 points just a few weeks ago.
Wichita Eagle

Wichita Eagle

Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups to Beat Titans

The Denver Broncos have had plenty of time to prepare for their game against the Tennessee Titans. After the Broncos traveled to London and picked up their third win of the season, they had their bye week, which gives them a slight advantage as they are more rested than the Titans, who played last week.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

How to Watch Lions vs. Bears: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

The Detroit Lions are currently in the midst of a 13-game road losing streak. Detroit's last road victory was back in December of 2020. After a disastrous record with the former regime, ownership decided to eventually make a change. In fact, after head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk

Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman misses second straight day of practice

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s availability remains a bit of an unknown approaching Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs on Thursday announced that Hardman wouldn’t practice in the afternoon, marking a second straight day of missed work. Hardman is dealing...
KANSAS CITY, MO

