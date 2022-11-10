ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Palestinians: Why Are Attacks on Christians Being Ignored?

A series of violent incidents in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, and the nearby towns of Beit Jala and Beit Sahour, have left Christians worried about their safety and future under the Palestinian Authority (PA). Many Christians living in these communities are complaining that the Palestinian Authority is not doing...
BETHLEHEM, PA
SFGate

Israel's Netanyahu officially tapped to form government

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel's president officially tapped former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government on Sunday, ushering the long-serving leader back to power after a one-year hiatus. With Netanyahu comes what's expected to be Israel's most right-wing coalition ever. Elections earlier this month indicated a...
BBC

Palestinian mayor backtracks after dead dog reward outrage

A Palestinian mayor whose offer of a bounty for killing stray dogs caused outrage among animal-lovers has backtracked, saying he was joking. Hebron Mayor Tayseer Abu Sneineh had said those who killed strays in his city could get 20 shekels ($5.8; 5.7 euros) per dog. Stills and videos were then...
The Jewish Press

Beyadenu Releases 10 Temple Mount Principles for the New Israeli Government

Beyadenu, a not-for-profit that promotes the Jewish return to the Temple Mount, released 10 principles they are recommending to the new Israeli goverment implement as part of its basic national guidelines. The 10 principles to pave the way for sovereignty on the Temple Mount are as follows:. 1. Completion of...
The Jewish Press

Black Israeli Woman Runs Marathon. NY Times Calls Israel Racist

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter has been winning marathons around the world, representing Israel. The Kenyan immigrant to Israel will be running the New York City Marathon on November 6, 2022, so The New York Times thought it an opportune time to write a story about this Black Israeli who has an excellent chance of winning the race.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Are Jews A Religion Or A People?

In a night of majestic surprises, The President’s announcement in the state dining room of the White House took the cake. A few hundred Jews stood around celebrating Hanukkah with the special feeling of privilege a White House invitation brings to an American. The President entered, welcomed his guests, and announced he was signing an executive order making antisemitism punishable under the Civil Rights Act. His executive order was meant to protect college students facing antisemitism. The Civil Rights Act doesn’t protect religions, only nations, races, and ethnicities. As someone who was in the room at the time, I can say that we didn’t recognize the significance of President Trump’s order at the moment. It was only later we’d realize the President of the United States had signed an executive order defining Jews as something more than “just a religion.”
The Conversation U.S.

This course examines how images of veiled Muslim women are used to justify war

Unusual Courses is an occasional series from The Conversation U.S. highlighting unconventional approaches to teaching. Course Title: “Women and War” What prompted the idea for the course? When I was on a fellowship at the Library of Congress finishing my first book, “The Future is Feminist,” I had the opportunity to connect with other scholars. One of those scholars, historian Martha Jones, encouraged me to design a class based on my research interests. With that in mind, I designed a new freshman seminar, “Women and War.” The seminar bridges my research on gender and Islam in French colonial Algeria with my new project,...
studyfinds.org

Nazi propaganda that dehumanized Jewish people underwent subtle changes to ‘justify’ Holocaust

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Nazi propaganda to relentlessly dehumanize Jewish people underwent subtle changes to try to “justify” the Holocaust, a new study reveals. An international team of researchers conducted a thorough linguistic analysis of the propaganda of the Nazi regime, including hundreds of posters, pamphlets, newspapers, and political speech transcripts over an 18-year period before and during the execution of millions of Jews.
960 The Ref

Kristallnacht survivors warn about antisemitism, hate speech

BERLIN — (AP) — Holocaust survivors from around the world are warning about the reemergence of antisemitism as they mark the 84th anniversary on Wednesday of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. In the...

