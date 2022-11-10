Read full article on original website
West Valley View
Vantage Data Centers advances construction on new campus
Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, announced that it has begun the second phase of construction on its growing mega-scale campus in Goodyear. The company recently held a celebratory ceremony to mark this milestone with Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo speaking and various officials from...
KTAR.com
New West Valley farmer’s market at Cardinals stadium accepting applications
PHOENIX — More than 100 vendors and small businesses will come together every month to host a new farmer’s market at a recently developed venue in Glendale. The new market, called Sportsman’s Park Market, will be held just outside State Farm Stadium at the Great Lawn of Sportsman’s Park.
bdmag.com
Two Landsea Homes Communities In Greater Phoenix Metro Area Are Now Sold Out
Riata at Alamar consists of 75 single-family homes. Farmstead at Harvest consists of 90 single-family homes. High Performance Homes surrounded by an array of amenities and recreational opportunities. Phoenix, Ariz. – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today all homes...
citysuntimes.com
Arizona Taco Festival returns Nov. 12-13 for 13th year
The often imitated, never duplicated Arizona Taco Festival is bringing its flare and fiesta to the East Valley this weekend. The Valley’s most popular event is set to return today and tomorrow, Nov. 12 and 13, at a new location—Bell Bank Park in Mesa with celebrity Chef Aaron May as a special guest and event host. May, known for his regular appearances on the Food Network, "Guy’s Grocery Games" as well as producing the largest annual official NFL tailgate event each year at the Big Game, is inviting his taco brethren from the world of sports, TV, food and film to this year’s event.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek breaks ground on second phase of Mansel Carter Oasis Park
The Town of Queen Creek broke ground this week on phase II of Mansel Carter Oasis Park, located off of Sossaman Road, north of Ocotillo Road. The 13-acre expansion is slated to open in late 2023 and will include tennis courts, volleyball courts, pickleball courts, an outdoor fitness zone, additional restrooms and parking, and passive green space.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Celebrating 10 years: San Tan Valley Farmers Market & Bazaar happening Nov. 12
Answering customer questions about the Scentsy products she was selling, Erin Wright had multiple tables and shelves displaying her products at last month's San Tan Valley Farmers Market & Bazaar. It wasn’t always that way since the market began in 2012. “I’ve been here since 2013, I started with...
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Family Market happening Nov. 12
The Queen Creek Family Market is back this Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Queen Creek Library. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. shop the nearly 190 vendors outside the library, located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, selling products from soaps to freeze-dried candies. Founder, Kelly Crandall, started the market in...
This Is The Best Cupcake In All Of Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Phoenix 2022 & Scottsdale: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Phoenix & Scottsdale this year? This post covers Christmas Phoenix 2022 & Scottsdale including where to go for Christmas dinner in Phoenix, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas...
12news.com
Greg Stanton is the projected winner for Arizona's 4th Congressional District
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!. New redistricting has new candidates vying to represent districts across the state, including the state's 4th Congressional District. The district is the youngest district in the state, created in response to the 2010 Census. The district is located entirely in...
GLENDALE, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
West Valley View
Dog Days of Buckeye is back for 8th time
On Nov. 12, the city of Buckeye will host its eighth annual, family-friendly Dog Days of Buckeye event. It will take place in Sundance Park and has many activities for families and their dogs to enjoy. It was first started to celebrate the opening of the dog park at Sundance...
Where does your water come from? A look at Glendale's water supply
The worsening shortage on the Colorado River means the progressive loss of water for Valley cities.
Phoenix New Times
‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend
Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
AZFamily
Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Dozens of complaints revealed from Arizona DCS on Valley Group Home
The ABC15 Investigators reviewed dozens of pages of government of documents about North Star Independent Living Service.
Pangea Dinosaur Grill Coming to Peoria’s Park West
The concept began as a pop-up restaurant to complement 2017’s Pangea Land of the Dinosaurs exhibit at Scottsdale’s OdySea in the Desert.
kyma.com
Maricopa County gives AZ election updates
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
