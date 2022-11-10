ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

West Valley View

Vantage Data Centers advances construction on new campus

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, announced that it has begun the second phase of construction on its growing mega-scale campus in Goodyear. The company recently held a celebratory ceremony to mark this milestone with Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo speaking and various officials from...
GOODYEAR, AZ
bdmag.com

Two Landsea Homes Communities In Greater Phoenix Metro Area Are Now Sold Out

Riata at Alamar consists of 75 single-family homes. Farmstead at Harvest consists of 90 single-family homes. High Performance Homes surrounded by an array of amenities and recreational opportunities. Phoenix, Ariz. – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today all homes...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Arizona Taco Festival returns Nov. 12-13 for 13th year

The often imitated, never duplicated Arizona Taco Festival is bringing its flare and fiesta to the East Valley this weekend. The Valley’s most popular event is set to return today and tomorrow, Nov. 12 and 13, at a new location—Bell Bank Park in Mesa with celebrity Chef Aaron May as a special guest and event host. May, known for his regular appearances on the Food Network, "Guy’s Grocery Games" as well as producing the largest annual official NFL tailgate event each year at the Big Game, is inviting his taco brethren from the world of sports, TV, food and film to this year’s event.
MESA, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek breaks ground on second phase of Mansel Carter Oasis Park

The Town of Queen Creek broke ground this week on phase II of Mansel Carter Oasis Park, located off of Sossaman Road, north of Ocotillo Road. The 13-acre expansion is slated to open in late 2023 and will include tennis courts, volleyball courts, pickleball courts, an outdoor fitness zone, additional restrooms and parking, and passive green space.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek Family Market happening Nov. 12

The Queen Creek Family Market is back this Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Queen Creek Library. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. shop the nearly 190 vendors outside the library, located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, selling products from soaps to freeze-dried candies. Founder, Kelly Crandall, started the market in...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
High School Football PRO

GLENDALE, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Copper Canyon High School football team will have a game with Raymond S. Kellis High School on November 10, 2022, 17:45:00.
GLENDALE, AZ
West Valley View

Dog Days of Buckeye is back for 8th time

On Nov. 12, the city of Buckeye will host its eighth annual, family-friendly Dog Days of Buckeye event. It will take place in Sundance Park and has many activities for families and their dogs to enjoy. It was first started to celebrate the opening of the dog park at Sundance...
BUCKEYE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend

Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Maricopa County gives AZ election updates

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

