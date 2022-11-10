ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

americanmilitarynews.com

Biden seeking talk with China’s Xi Jinping on avoiding conflict, setting ‘red lines’

President Joe Biden is seeking a discussion on how to avoid a conflict between the U.S. and China when he meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Asia this week. Biden is set to meet face-to-face with Xi during his trip through Asia this week. During a White House press conference on Wednesday, Biden said he is hoping to discuss security “red lines” with Xi when they meet.
The Hill

Warren says midterm victories ‘belongs to Biden’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Sunday said the surprising Democratic victories in the midterm elections “belongs to Joe Biden” after the party retained control of the Senate and while a handful of still-to-be-called House races will determine who controls that chamber. “It belongs to Joe Biden and the...
960 The Ref

Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration's move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China is signaling a new phase in relations between the globe's two largest economies — one in which trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power.
KLST/KSAN

Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024

Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected.   The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
The Independent

Biden huddles with Asian allies on NKorea threat, China

President Joe Biden is set to meet Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China's assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.Biden will hold separate meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The three leaders will then sit down together on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia.The meetings come as North Korea has fired dozens of...
The Atlantic

What Biden and Xi Can Agree On

Summits come and go, usually leaving little trace of their long-term significance. The meeting scheduled this week between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali could be different. The geopolitical stakes are high. Both sides know it. And so does the rest of the world.
KTVZ

Biden celebrates Democrats holding the Senate on second day of Asia summits

President Joe Biden landed in Cambodia on Saturday still reveling in midterm election results that have produced an unexpected boost at home for his second two years in office. A day after he arrived in Asia, he got another piece of news from back home that could give him a...
wtaj.com

China’s Xi, out of COVID bubble, faces changed world at G-20

BEIJING (AP) — After a lengthy absence from major international gatherings, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is leaving his country’s COVID-19 bubble and venturing abroad next week into a dramatically changed world marked by rising confrontation. Xi will attend the G-20 meeting of industrial and emerging market nations in...
KTVZ

No water, power or internet — only euphoria in newly liberated Kherson

For eight months, residents of the Ukrainian city of Kherson have been living under brutal Russian occupation. But on Friday, Ukrainian forces swept into the city and Russian troops retreated to the east. The residents have no water, no internet connection and little power. But as a CNN crew entered...

