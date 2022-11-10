Read full article on original website
China’s Xi seizes total power, threatens international order with economic strength, military
China’s Xi seizes total power, threatens international order with calls for ‘world class’ military. Chairman rivals Mao as he vows to ‘reunify’ with Taiwan.
Biden seeking talk with China’s Xi Jinping on avoiding conflict, setting ‘red lines’
President Joe Biden is seeking a discussion on how to avoid a conflict between the U.S. and China when he meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Asia this week. Biden is set to meet face-to-face with Xi during his trip through Asia this week. During a White House press conference on Wednesday, Biden said he is hoping to discuss security “red lines” with Xi when they meet.
Biden working on ties with Southeast Asia in shadow of China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden joined a conference of southeast Asian nations on Saturday, looking to emphasize the United States' commitment in the region where a looming China is also working to expand its influence. Biden's efforts at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations...
Warren says midterm victories ‘belongs to Biden’
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Sunday said the surprising Democratic victories in the midterm elections “belongs to Joe Biden” after the party retained control of the Senate and while a handful of still-to-be-called House races will determine who controls that chamber. “It belongs to Joe Biden and the...
Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration's move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China is signaling a new phase in relations between the globe's two largest economies — one in which trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power.
Biden to Discuss North Korea Nuclear Threat With Japan, South Korea Leaders
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol during an upcoming trip to Asia to discuss how to stem North Korea's nuclear program, a White House official said on Wednesday. The leaders will meet in Cambodia on Sunday, Nov....
Biden and Xi to meet on G20 sidelines with Taiwan and Ukraine set to dominate talks
Biden reveals contents of first call as president with Xi Jinping. Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will meet in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Monday, both leaders have confirmed, in a highly anticipated first face-to-face meeting since the Democrat entered the White House as president. The...
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
Biden huddles with Asian allies on NKorea threat, China
President Joe Biden is set to meet Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China's assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.Biden will hold separate meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The three leaders will then sit down together on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia.The meetings come as North Korea has fired dozens of...
What Biden and Xi Can Agree On
Summits come and go, usually leaving little trace of their long-term significance. The meeting scheduled this week between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali could be different. The geopolitical stakes are high. Both sides know it. And so does the rest of the world.
Biden celebrates Democrats holding the Senate on second day of Asia summits
President Joe Biden landed in Cambodia on Saturday still reveling in midterm election results that have produced an unexpected boost at home for his second two years in office. A day after he arrived in Asia, he got another piece of news from back home that could give him a...
Biden calls for building a 'free and open' Indo Pacific at ASEAN summit
Southeast Asian heads of government held talks on Saturday with visiting global leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, who hailed the launch of a new U.S.-ASEAN pact as a critical step towards tackling "the biggest issues of our time". In his first visit to Southeast Asia as president, Biden said...
China-U.S. 'red lines' in focus ahead of expected Xi-Biden meet
BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The United States and China laid out early markers this week ahead of a meeting expected next week between their presidents on the sidelines of a summit of the G20 grouping of nations in Indonesia.
US intelligence report shows UAE efforts to meddle in American political system: Washington Post
A classified U.S. intelligence report states that the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a close ally of the United States in the Middle East, has engaged in an extensive effort to influence U.S. political decisions. The Washington Post reported Saturday that the UAE’s efforts include legal and illegal measures to try to influence the country’s foreign…
Biden and Xi's high stakes meeting – 3 tasks the president must deliver on in Bali
When President Joe Biden meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 meeting in Bali on Monday we can expect that the meeting will be short. But Biden must complete three tasks.
China’s Xi, out of COVID bubble, faces changed world at G-20
BEIJING (AP) — After a lengthy absence from major international gatherings, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is leaving his country’s COVID-19 bubble and venturing abroad next week into a dramatically changed world marked by rising confrontation. Xi will attend the G-20 meeting of industrial and emerging market nations in...
Is Biden ready for G20 sparring session? Foreign rivals, tensions await president in Bali.
President Joe Biden is bracing for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping while he's Asia for the Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.
Start your week smart: Midterms, Iran, Covid-19, Air show crash, Dolly Parton
Today is World Kindness Day. Do with that information what you will. Sure, it’s just another made-up day, but unlike candy corn or cilantro, kindness is a far less divisive subject. Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart. The weekend that was. •...
No water, power or internet — only euphoria in newly liberated Kherson
For eight months, residents of the Ukrainian city of Kherson have been living under brutal Russian occupation. But on Friday, Ukrainian forces swept into the city and Russian troops retreated to the east. The residents have no water, no internet connection and little power. But as a CNN crew entered...
Jubilant Kherson residents hug liberating soldiers — but know Russians are still just over the river
By CNN International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson, CNN’s Kareem Khadder and Clayton Nagel, and journalist Kosta Gak, CNN. Once the scene of Russian occupation, the drive into newly liberated Kherson city was eerily quiet. For much of the journey through smaller towns and settlements, our team of CNN journalists...
