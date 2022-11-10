ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Derrick Rose unhappy with Knicks?

Russell Westbrook may not be the only former MVP who is due for a change. New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose spoke with reporters on Thursday and made some interesting comments about his reduced role this season. “I’m in the unknown,” said Rose, per SportsNet New York. “I’m trying to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers have made big decision about Anthony Davis?

It appears Anthony Davis will survive his turn through the rumor wringer. In an extensive feature on the Los Angeles Lakers published on Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers are not considering trading their eight-time All-Star big Davis. Haynes adds that Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has not received calls from interested teams about Davis’ potential willingness to sign an extension with them either, indicating that trade talks have been a total non-starter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Curry scores 40, Warriors rally past Mitchell, Cavs 106-101

SAN FRANCISCO -- — As Stephen Curry approaches his mid-30s, Steve Kerr marvels at the superstar's fitness and his ability to continue to take over games. “You run out of adjectives to describe Steph’s play," Golden State's coach said. Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play,...
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Embiid scores season-best 42 points, 76ers top Hawks 121-109

PHILADELPHIA -- — Joel Embiid had a season-high 42 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers turned a blistering shooting performance in the first half into a 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. “The standards are high and I'm OK with that,” said Embiid, who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

What ESPN projects for Judge's massive free-agent contract

The Giants have been linked to New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for the last couple of months. Judge is a free agent and will be testing the market after turning down a $213.5 million extension from the Yankees before the start of the 2022 MLB season. Now the 30-year-old is ready to secure a lucrative contract and possibly with the Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks could trade notable young player?

With so many mouths to feed in New York this season, the Knicks may be cutting one loose. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Friday that the Knicks have gotten calls from opposing teams about potential trades involving guard Immanuel Quickley. Begley notes that Quickley, who is eligible to get an extension in the summer of 2023, is part of a surplus of talented young players in New York, not all of whom the Knicks have minutes for.
