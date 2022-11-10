Read full article on original website
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Derrick Rose unhappy with Knicks?
Russell Westbrook may not be the only former MVP who is due for a change. New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose spoke with reporters on Thursday and made some interesting comments about his reduced role this season. “I’m in the unknown,” said Rose, per SportsNet New York. “I’m trying to...
How In The World Did Derrick Rose Do This?
Derrick Rose and the New York Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
New York Knicks have ‘gotten calls’ about a top young player: 3 possible landing spots
Despite being a month away from when the NBA trade deadline rumor mill starts to heat up, the New York
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook, Who Probably Won't Be With Lakers By Spring, Hoping Lakers Make Playoffs In Spring
The ultimate goal is to win a championship, but it doesn't look too promising
Lakers have made big decision about Anthony Davis?
It appears Anthony Davis will survive his turn through the rumor wringer. In an extensive feature on the Los Angeles Lakers published on Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers are not considering trading their eight-time All-Star big Davis. Haynes adds that Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has not received calls from interested teams about Davis’ potential willingness to sign an extension with them either, indicating that trade talks have been a total non-starter.
Stephen A. Smith says the Nets should have hired Ime Udoka over Jacque Vaughn
Ime Udoka was reported to be the Nets’ next head coach mere hours after the team parted ways with Steve Nash this month. On Wednesday, however, the team changed course, and announced that interim coach Jacque Vaughn would take over the role on a full-time basis. The explosive Kyrie...
Jaylen Brown Rips Nike After Phil Knight’s Comments on Kyrie Irving
The Celtics star, who is vice president of the NBPA, criticized Nike’s decision on Twitter.
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
Curry scores 40, Warriors rally past Mitchell, Cavs 106-101
SAN FRANCISCO -- — As Stephen Curry approaches his mid-30s, Steve Kerr marvels at the superstar's fitness and his ability to continue to take over games. “You run out of adjectives to describe Steph’s play," Golden State's coach said. Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play,...
NBA commissioner Adam Silver says Kyrie Irving is not antisemitic
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is currently serving a team-imposed suspension for promoting an antisemitic film, and while it’s unclear if Irving will accept the Nets’ return-to-play conditions, the star guard did meet with NBA commissioner Adam Silver this week. In an interview with the New York Times,...
Stephen A. Smith says people are keeping 'their knee on Kyrie's neck'
NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke publicly following his meeting with Nets guard Kyrie Irving and shared that he personally feels that Irving is not antisemitic. According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, that should mark the end of Irving’s exile in Brooklyn. Smith, who accused the Nets of trying...
BREAKING: Massive News About LaMelo Ball
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, LaMelo Ball has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat.
Embiid scores season-best 42 points, 76ers top Hawks 121-109
PHILADELPHIA -- — Joel Embiid had a season-high 42 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers turned a blistering shooting performance in the first half into a 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. “The standards are high and I'm OK with that,” said Embiid, who...
Jaylen Brown attacks Nike after co-founder announces it’ll likely cut ties with Kyrie Irving
When Nike co-founder Phil Knight revealed that the company would likely end its relationship with Nets guard Kyrie Irving, a former Celtics teammate of his appeared to come to his defense. Jaylen Brown criticized Nike on Twitter not long after Knight made the statement. “Since when did Nike care about...
BREAKING: Jaylen Brown's Final Injury Status For Celtics-Pistons Game
Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons.
How Has the Knicks' Big 3 Responded To Early Challenges?
Bleacher Report wrote on the New York Knicks top players and how they have performed to open the 2022-2023 campaign
What ESPN projects for Judge's massive free-agent contract
The Giants have been linked to New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for the last couple of months. Judge is a free agent and will be testing the market after turning down a $213.5 million extension from the Yankees before the start of the 2022 MLB season. Now the 30-year-old is ready to secure a lucrative contract and possibly with the Giants.
Former 76ers Pick Charles Bassey Sends Message to Doubters
Charles Bassey reacts to his historic night off the bench with the Spurs.
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley Deals With Early Slump Through 'Amnesia'
The New York Knicks' third-year man has opened the 2022-23 campaign on a cold note from deep.
Knicks could trade notable young player?
With so many mouths to feed in New York this season, the Knicks may be cutting one loose. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Friday that the Knicks have gotten calls from opposing teams about potential trades involving guard Immanuel Quickley. Begley notes that Quickley, who is eligible to get an extension in the summer of 2023, is part of a surplus of talented young players in New York, not all of whom the Knicks have minutes for.
