East-Current Conditions

East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, November 10, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Clear;43;S;2;66%
Asheville, NC;Mostly clear;53;NE;2;70%
Atlanta, GA;Mostly cloudy;58;ENE;5;61%
Atlantic City, NJ;Clear;51;NNE;2;86%
Baltimore, MD;Clear;42;NE;1;89%
Birmingham, AL;Mostly cloudy;58;E;5;65%
Boston, MA;Clear;45;SSW;4;83%
Bridgeport, CT;Clear;41;W;2;88%
Buffalo, NY;Clear;55;S;6;28%
Burlington, VT;Clear;48;S;16;35%
Caribou, ME;Showers;39;S;8;52%
Charleston, SC;Cloudy;65;NNE;10;83%
Charleston, WV;Clear;49;NE;1;61%
Charlotte, NC;Mostly cloudy;55;NNE;5;68%
Cleveland, OH;Clear;59;SSE;15;25%
Columbia, SC;Mostly cloudy;59;NE;6;70%
Columbus, OH;Clear;52;SE;2;33%
Concord, NH;Clear;35;ESE;10;64%
Detroit, MI;Clear;56;SSW;5;42%
Grand Rapids, MI;Clear;59;S;3;46%
Hartford, CT;Clear;41;SSW;2;90%
Indianapolis, IN;Clear;56;SSE;3;56%
Jackson, MS;Mostly cloudy;59;ESE;8;55%
Jacksonville, FL;Rain;68;NNE;13;98%
Knoxville, TN;Clear;45;Calm;0;93%
Lexington, KY;Clear;51;SE;4;45%
Louisville, KY;Clear;49;SE;2;75%
Memphis, TN;Mostly clear;63;SSE;7;42%
Miami, FL;Cloudy;72;WSW;9;91%
Mobile, AL;Mostly clear;59;NNE;3;74%
Montgomery, AL;Partly cloudy;59;NE;4;68%
Mt. Washington, NH;Clear;37;W;53;20%
Nashville, TN;Mostly cloudy;54;NE;5;62%
New York, NY;Clear;47;WNW;3;66%
Newark, NJ;Clear;42;WSW;1;89%
Norfolk, VA;Cloudy;61;NNE;4;87%
Orlando, FL;Showers;73;N;23;94%
Philadelphia, PA;Clear;45;NNE;1;88%
Pittsburgh, PA;Clear;44;E;1;54%
Portland, ME;Clear;43;SSW;6;67%
Providence, RI;Clear;43;SW;3;86%
Raleigh, NC;Mostly cloudy;54;NNE;3;86%
Richmond, VA;Clear;46;NNE;1;92%
Savannah, GA;Cloudy;64;NNE;12;75%
Tampa, FL;Rain;67;NNW;9;93%
Toledo, OH;Clear;57;S;7;25%
Vero Beach, FL;Rain;76;NNE;13;87%
Washington, DC;Clear;45;ENE;1;91%
Wilmington, DE;Clear;39;NNE;1;92%
