West-Current Conditions
West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Wednesday, November 9, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Clear;44;NNW;15;57%
Anchorage, AK;Cloudy;31;N;6;82%
Billings, MT;Snow;9;NNW;8;83%
Boise, ID;Clear;28;NW;2;95%
Casper, WY;Cloudy;17;N;7;87%
Cheyenne, WY;Cloudy;34;NNW;10;61%
Denver, CO;Mostly cloudy;35;ESE;2;79%
Fairbanks, AK;Mostly cloudy;10;N;2;100%
Grand Junction, CO;Mostly cloudy;33;WNW;2;88%
Helena, MT;Mostly cloudy;3;WSW;5;68%
Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;77;NE;14;64%
Juneau, AK;Snow;30;SE;17;69%
Las Vegas, NV;Clear;51;WNW;3;39%
Long Beach, CA;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;71%
Los Angeles, CA;Clear;53;NNE;2;68%
Olympia, WA;Clear;32;S;5;92%
Phoenix, AZ;Mostly cloudy;56;ESE;2;88%
Portland, OR;Partly cloudy;41;SW;1;82%
Reno, NV;Partly cloudy;27;WNW;2;81%
Roswell, NM;Clear;60;S;12;30%
Sacramento, CA;Clear;45;N;3;93%
Salt Lake City, UT;Snow;40;SSW;8;59%
San Diego, CA;Partly cloudy;54;NE;2;78%
San Francisco, CA;Clear;51;NNE;2;81%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Cloudy;37;ESE;8;75%
Spokane, WA;Clear;26;NNE;3;81%
Tucson, AZ;Mostly cloudy;53;NW;2;80%
