Central-Current Conditions
Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Thursday, November 10, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Partly cloudy;69;N;3;92%
Baton Rouge, LA;Mostly clear;59;NE;3;68%
Bismarck, ND;Flurries;21;NNE;12;88%
Chicago, IL;Clear;63;S;5;52%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Partly cloudy;71;SSE;14;78%
Des Moines, IA;Mostly cloudy;62;SE;9;93%
Dodge City, KS;Mostly clear;66;S;31;81%
Duluth, MN;Showers;45;NE;7;97%
El Paso, TX;Clear;60;W;7;46%
Fargo, ND;Sleet;31;NNE;11;96%
Houston, TX;Clear;71;ESE;1;87%
Kansas City, MO;Clear;68;S;10;75%
Little Rock, AR;Mostly clear;61;SE;1;75%
Madison, WI;Mostly cloudy;61;S;6;81%
Milwaukee, WI;Clear;64;SSW;10;60%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Mostly cloudy;64;S;12;83%
New Orleans, LA;Mostly cloudy;64;NE;3;63%
Oklahoma City, OK;Partly cloudy;68;S;11;80%
Omaha, NE;Cloudy;66;SSE;21;81%
San Antonio, TX;Mostly cloudy;69;SE;4;93%
Sioux Falls, SD;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;89%
Springfield, IL;Clear;63;S;13;77%
St. Louis, MO;Clear;66;SSE;3;78%
Tulsa, OK;Mostly clear;69;SSE;8;90%
Wichita, KS;Mostly clear;67;S;13;84%
