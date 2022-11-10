Read full article on original website
Students decry police officers on campus following Ingraham shooting
The fatal shooting of a student at Ingraham High School Tuesday was the focus at the Seattle Public School Board’s regular meeting Wednesday night, with student representatives speaking out against the shooting and the failures of the district to stop the tragedy. District Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones says a...
KUOW
Students, family react following Ingraham High School shooting
School is canceled through Thursday at Seattle's Ingraham High School following Tuesday's shooting that left one student dead. Hundreds of parents stood in the cold outside Ingraham High School Tuesday morning, waiting to be reunited with their children. Deanna Meyerhoff was one of the first parents to arrive at the school after she got text messages from her son saying that there was a shooting inside.
Students plan city-wide walkout after shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle
SEATTLE — Students at Ingraham High School describe the moments the school went on lockdown during Tuesday’s shooting. “We hid in the corner. My friend was on crutches so I was carrying her bag because she was scared she couldn't run,” said Katie Strausz-Clark, a senior at Ingraham High School.
New safety initiative may be coming to Seattle Public Schools after Ingraham High School shooting
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools (SPS) announced on Thursday that a new safety initiative may be put in place following a deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. Two teens, a 14 year old and a 15 year old, remain in custody Wednesday night for their roles in the shooting. Neither of the two teens has been formally charged.
KOMO News
State gun laws under question following Ingraham High School shooting
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle officials and students are calling for a change in gun control laws following the recent Ingraham High School shooting to prevent future attacks from happening. Under Washington State law, cities are prohibited from implementing their own gun law, stating “the State of Washington hereby fully...
KOMO News
Judge recommends charges against 2 teens detained in Ingraham High School shooting
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two teenagers are expected to be charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a student inside Ingraham High School in north Seattle Tuesday morning. The juveniles had their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon at the Child and Family Justice Center in Seattle. One of the teens waived their right to appear in court.
q13fox.com
Police arrest suspect who shot through neighbor's front door in Yesler Terrace neighborhood
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots into a neighbor’s apartment in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace Neighborhood on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., someone called 911 saying that a bullet came through the door of his apartment building near the corner of Yesler Way and 8th Ave. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Pierce County deputies praised for their calm, caring response to mental health crisis
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) are being praised for how they deescalated a situation involving a man experiencing a mental health crisis last summer. On June 16, a man was having a mental health episode inside the IHOP on 176th St. E and Canyon...
wbrc.com
14-year-old boy held in fatal Seattle school shooting
SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ordered a 14-year-old boy arrested in a fatal shooting at a Seattle high school to remain in custody pending a charging decision by prosecutors. A 15-year-old boy who police say was with him when he was arrested and who had a handgun in his backpack has also been ordered detained.
Man arrested after shooting through neighbor’s door in Seattle
SEATTLE — A man was arrested Friday after he shot several rounds into his neighbor’s apartment while in a “state of crisis,” according to Seattle police. Officers responded to an apartment building located in the 200 block of Yesler Way at about 1:15 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that a bullet had come through his apartment door.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ingraham teacher swears, blames Seattleites who ‘didn’t vote blue’ for school shooting
In a profane Instagram post by an Ingraham High School teacher holed up in Tuesday’s student-involved shooting, the instructor blames voters who didn’t vote for progressive candidates in the state’s general election for the killing of another student at the northwest Seattle campus. With some of his...
Hundreds attend memorial service for slain Central District business owner
(SEATTLE) - Hundreds attended a memorial service for D’Vonne Pickett Jr at Climate Pledge Arena. The Central District small business owner was shot and killed in October. Attendees entered to the sound of gospel music and the sight of hundreds of flowers. Many mourners donned red, a favorite color of Pickett’s and a color he wore playing division one basketball for Seattle University.
Jury unable to reach agreement in retrial of getaway driver in Lakewood police killings
PARKLAND, Wash. — A jury was unable to reach a decision in the retrial of the man accused of being the getaway driver for Maurice Clemmons on the day he shot and killed four Lakewood police officers in Parkland in 2009. Jurors unanimously told a judge they would be...
Teen suspects make first court appearances following Ingraham HS shooting
Prosecutors said they intended to charge two teenagers with a slew of felony charges in relation to Tuesday’s deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. According to prosecutors, the alleged gunman is 14, while his accused accomplice is 15. Only one of the two teenage suspects actually appeared before a...
KXL
King County Makes Deal With Union For Deputy Body Cameras
SEATTLE (AP) – King County and the union representing sheriff’s deputies have reached an agreement that would allow for deputies to carry body and dashboard cameras, but it’s drawing pushback from the county’s police oversight agency. The Seattle Times reports the new collective bargaining agreement between...
Tacoma officers charged in Manuel Ellis’ death put on credibility issues list
TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says it has added the three Tacoma police officers charged in the 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis to a list of law enforcement with credibility issues. The News Tribune reports the addition of Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy...
'I wake up, I'm reminded of it': Vashon Island veteran reflects on ambush attack, service as first double amputee
VASHON, Wash. — Now retired, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. James "Eddie" Wright lives with a constant reminder of what happened 18 years ago in Iraq. In 2004, Wright's platoon was ambushed and attacked in Iraq. Wright lost both of his hands but credits a nonprofit's support in his recovery.
Witness of Renton road rage shares story
RENTON, Wash. — A road rage shooting in Renton on Friday afternoon sent a 9-year-old boy to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Family of Isaiah Johns, the boy shot, tell KIRO 7 before 7 p.m. Friday he was in surgery at the hospital, and are optimistic he will be OK.
Child, 9, shot in suspected road rage incident near Seattle
The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Johnson said the suspect vehicle in the incident is a Ford Mustang and that anyone with information about its location should call the State Patrol.
KATU.com
Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child
RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
