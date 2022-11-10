ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KUOW

Students, family react following Ingraham High School shooting

School is canceled through Thursday at Seattle's Ingraham High School following Tuesday's shooting that left one student dead. Hundreds of parents stood in the cold outside Ingraham High School Tuesday morning, waiting to be reunited with their children. Deanna Meyerhoff was one of the first parents to arrive at the school after she got text messages from her son saying that there was a shooting inside.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

State gun laws under question following Ingraham High School shooting

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle officials and students are calling for a change in gun control laws following the recent Ingraham High School shooting to prevent future attacks from happening. Under Washington State law, cities are prohibited from implementing their own gun law, stating “the State of Washington hereby fully...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Judge recommends charges against 2 teens detained in Ingraham High School shooting

SEATTLE, Wash. — Two teenagers are expected to be charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a student inside Ingraham High School in north Seattle Tuesday morning. The juveniles had their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon at the Child and Family Justice Center in Seattle. One of the teens waived their right to appear in court.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest suspect who shot through neighbor's front door in Yesler Terrace neighborhood

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots into a neighbor’s apartment in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace Neighborhood on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., someone called 911 saying that a bullet came through the door of his apartment building near the corner of Yesler Way and 8th Ave. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.
SEATTLE, WA
wbrc.com

14-year-old boy held in fatal Seattle school shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ordered a 14-year-old boy arrested in a fatal shooting at a Seattle high school to remain in custody pending a charging decision by prosecutors. A 15-year-old boy who police say was with him when he was arrested and who had a handgun in his backpack has also been ordered detained.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after shooting through neighbor’s door in Seattle

SEATTLE — A man was arrested Friday after he shot several rounds into his neighbor’s apartment while in a “state of crisis,” according to Seattle police. Officers responded to an apartment building located in the 200 block of Yesler Way at about 1:15 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that a bullet had come through his apartment door.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hundreds attend memorial service for slain Central District business owner

(SEATTLE) - Hundreds attended a memorial service for D’Vonne Pickett Jr at Climate Pledge Arena. The Central District small business owner was shot and killed in October. Attendees entered to the sound of gospel music and the sight of hundreds of flowers. Many mourners donned red, a favorite color of Pickett’s and a color he wore playing division one basketball for Seattle University.
SEATTLE, WA
KXL

King County Makes Deal With Union For Deputy Body Cameras

SEATTLE (AP) – King County and the union representing sheriff’s deputies have reached an agreement that would allow for deputies to carry body and dashboard cameras, but it’s drawing pushback from the county’s police oversight agency. The Seattle Times reports the new collective bargaining agreement between...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Witness of Renton road rage shares story

RENTON, Wash. — A road rage shooting in Renton on Friday afternoon sent a 9-year-old boy to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Family of Isaiah Johns, the boy shot, tell KIRO 7 before 7 p.m. Friday he was in surgery at the hospital, and are optimistic he will be OK.
RENTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Child, 9, shot in suspected road rage incident near Seattle

The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Johnson said the suspect vehicle in the incident is a Ford Mustang and that anyone with information about its location should call the State Patrol.
RENTON, WA
KATU.com

Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child

RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA

