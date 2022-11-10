VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard Meets K-POP Star Lay Zhang From EXO

Words you weren't expecting to read today, Kawhi Leonard met the K-POP star Lay Zhang from the group EXO.

Lay attended the highly anticipated Clippers vs Lakers game where he was featured on the jumbotron.

Not only that, he ended up meeting Kawhi Leonard backstage and received his own custom jersey from the team.

The LA Clippers have frequently hosted K-POP stars over the years - featuring GOT7, BTS, NCT127, and more. K-POP has had an increasing presence in the NBA over the last few years, with both the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors leading the way. The Warriors recently BTS icon Suga attend their game in Japan, while the Clippers also had Suga attend a Clippers game last season.

The Clippers have yet to have a big K-POP performance, but the team does feature a Korean Heritage Night every season - so the opportunity is there. The Warriors have featured a performance from BamBam before.

Clipper fans desperately miss Kawhi Leonard, who has only played 42 minutes this season. Once Kawhi Leonard is off the court, fans typically never get to see him again either. It's rare to see him interact with anyone backstage, let alone a K-POP star. Hopefully, it's a sign that we're going to see more moments of Kawhi Leonard being a fun guy for the rest of the season.