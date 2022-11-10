Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
Countries’ negotiators and activists praised Biden’s speech but also noticed what was not mentioned: the issue of loss and damage. Loss and damage, where poorer nations hit by climate change driven extreme weather want reparations from the rich countries whose pollution caused global warming, is the No. 1 topic at climate talks with the U.S. in the past being reluctant to even discuss the issue. U.S. Special Envoy John Kerry has mentioned the topic in sessions in Egypt, but Biden did not.
Swedish cyclist pedals to Egypt to raise climate awareness
She has pedaled thousands of miles from Sweden to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver a simple message: Stop climate change
