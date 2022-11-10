Countries’ negotiators and activists praised Biden’s speech but also noticed what was not mentioned: the issue of loss and damage. Loss and damage, where poorer nations hit by climate change driven extreme weather want reparations from the rich countries whose pollution caused global warming, is the No. 1 topic at climate talks with the U.S. in the past being reluctant to even discuss the issue. U.S. Special Envoy John Kerry has mentioned the topic in sessions in Egypt, but Biden did not.

