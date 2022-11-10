ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding

KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia's eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin's retreating forces. A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy