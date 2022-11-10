Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Stone Cold Steve Austin Believes John Cena Is Responsible For A Culture Change In Pro Wrestling
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin returned to in-ring action earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 after 19 years of being away from the ring. Steve Austin appeared on Complex stating that the 16-time World Champion has been responsible for bring a cultural change to professional wrestling. “I think the sneaker...
bodyslam.net
Saraya Was Inspired By Stone Cold Steve Austin To Get Her Neck Re-Assessed
Saraya was inspired by one of the greatest of all time making a return. Saraya made a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette where she discussed her return to wrestling. She revealed that watching Stone Cold Steve Austin return to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania inspired her to get her neck re-assessed.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Comments on Broken Neck, Growing the Brand
Josh Alexander is the 3rd longest reigning TNA/IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. Recently, Josh spoke with Fightful.com staff about his broken neck, his opportunity with the company, and how he feels he’s helping the company grow. Fightful spoke with Josh Alexander, World Champion of IMPACT Wrestling. Josh Alexander: ”Breaking my...
bodyslam.net
Live SmackDown Results – 11/11/22 – Tag Title Match, World Cup And More
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is a stacked affair. We will see a title match, the beginning of a tournament and a number one contenders match on tonight’s show. This article will be updated as the show airs. The Usos vs New Day kick things off for...
bodyslam.net
NXT Level Up Results (11/11/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 11. Matches were taped on November 8 at the WWE Performance Center. The show aired on Peacock. The results from the show can be found below. – Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson. –...
bodyslam.net
WWE SmackDown Rises In Preliminary Viewership This Week
The preliminary numbers for this week’s SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, November 12 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.115 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The November 11 episode of WWE SmackDown reportedly averaged a preliminary 0.5 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. The show saw the...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo Rise This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 930,000 viewers. This number is up from last week’s episode which drew 911,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.29 (377,000 viewers) rating that the show posted last week.
bodyslam.net
Lana Explains How Miro Taught Her About Pro Wrestling Psychology
Lana explains how Miro has helped her grow as a professional wrestler. Lana recently appeared in an interview with Fightful where she spoke on a variety of topics, including Miro making reference to her on AEW television. She stated that Miro taught her things regarding psychology and storytelling. “I learned...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 4 New Matches for 11/17 Episode of IMPACTonAXSTV
Moments after their show ended tonight, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce some new matches for next week. Eric Young will be taking on Sami Callihan in a Death Machine Double Jeopardy Match, the concept is that it’s No DQ, no countout. Once somebody is bleeding then they are “in jeopardy” and only then can somebody lose via pinfall or submission. Everyone banned from ringside. It’s based off the legal term “double jeopardy”, which means somebody can’t be charged for the same crime twice.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Crowns New Digital Media Champion
The IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship was on the line on tonight’s episode of IMPACT on AXSTV, and a new champion was crowned. Joe Hendry made his return to IMPACT Wrestling through a series of vignettes prior to Bound for Glory, where he made his official in-ring return as part of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match.
bodyslam.net
Big Singles Match Set For RAW, Miz TV Scheduled
RAW has a big match planned. Tonight on SmackDown, it was announced that this Monday on RAW, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins will square off in singles action. Last week, The Judgment Day almost answered Seth Rollins United States Championship Open Challenge until The OC and AJ Styles stopped it from happening. But, Balor has his chance to get his hands on Rollins this Monday. Plus, Miz TV was also promoted for the show. Miz defeated Johnny Gargano in singles action last week, and we know Dexter Lumis is looming!
bodyslam.net
WWE Planning On Bringing In A Lot Of Celebrities For WrestleMania 39
WWE’s busiest period of the year is only a few weeks away, with the Royal Rumble and the road to WrestleMania 39 coming up. The company will host its biggest annual event on April 1st and 2nd, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Dave Meltzer recently discussed WrestleMania 39 in...
bodyslam.net
Cody Rhodes Says He Was A “True Heel” In AEW
Rhodes was frequently booed in AEW during the tail end of his run with the company. Fans simply wanted him to turn heel no matter what, but that never happened, at least, not in an obvious fashion to fans. Rhodes took to Twitter and claimed that he was a true...
bodyslam.net
Saraya Says Creative Freedom Is Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
Saraya names what convinced her to sign with AEW rather than WWE. While speaking with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Saraya talked about her time working in WWE and how it is working in AEW now. Saraya explained why she chose AEW over WWE as well. “The thing that swayed...
bodyslam.net
MLW Fusion 154 Results: 11/10/22
MLW Fusion (11/10) The Samoan Swat Team arrives. They’re confronted by one of Cesar Duran’s flunkies. Microman shows up and punches the heel in the balls. MLW World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) defeated La Estrella, Lince Dorado, and Arez. Reed calls himself the GOAT. Cesar Duran is...
bodyslam.net
Anthony Ogogo On His Match With Cody Rhodes: We Lost Six Minutes Of Our Match Because Of Time Constraints
Cody Rhodes gave Anthony Ogogo his biggest match to date at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. The build up of the match featured a weigh in and plenty of “your side vs my side” banter with Ogogo representing England and Cody representing America. Ogogo was a new talent in wrestling at the time and hasn’t been featured much since the match due to a visa issue and new talent coming in. Now, he sat down to speak to Cultaholic, where he reflected on the match with Cody.
bodyslam.net
Colby Corino Talks About How His Dream Match With Davey Richards Came About
A Dream Match is set for NWA Hard Times 3. This Saturday, NWA has their Hard Times 3 Pay-Per-View event and one of the matches on the show is Colby Corino vs. Davey Richards for the MLW National Openweight Championship. This match is one that Colby has dreamed of and he sat down with our very own Cassidy Haynes to talk about it.
bodyslam.net
Bandido Advances To Round Two Of The AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament
Bandido has advanced and is headed towards Ethan Page. Tonight on AEW Rampage, Bandido went one-on-one with RUSH in the first round of the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament. As you can expect, this was a high flying bout which had all the excitement. Alongside RUSH was Jose The Assistant, who got involved in the match and tried to distract Bandido. But, The Dark Order’s John Silver ended up helping Bandido and taking Jose out of the equation, allowing Bandido to get the roll-up victory over RUSH to advance to round two.
bodyslam.net
Ken Shamrock Reveals He Didn’t Trust WWE Prior To His WWE Exit
Ken Shamrock struggled to trust WWE on his way out of the company. While speaking to VLADTV, Ken Shamrock talked about his WWE exit. Shamrock revealed that he felt he was not going anywhere in the company. In addition to that, Shamrock had trust issues with WWE. “I already felt...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Comments on New Teasers For Upcoming Action Figure Line
On August 20 of this year, The Major Wrestling Figure Pod broke the news at a LIVE Q & A that IMPACT Wrestling had contracted Chella Toys to create a new IMPACT Wrestling action figure line. IMPACT Wrestling then confirmed the news 2 days later, issuing their own press release...
Comments / 0