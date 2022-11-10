Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
Her Las Vegas home has been struck 8 times, and she’s afraid next time will be deadly
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rose Mary Romero says she has lived at her residence in the northeast valley for more than 30 years. However, she says in the last seven years she has noted cars speeding by her property, some even crashing into her home. “This is the eighth...
8newsnow.com
‘This isn’t the end, we’re going to find you,’ Family of Las Vegas motorcyclist killed in unsolved hit-and-run
8newsnow.com
North Las Vegas’ first family reburied after nearly 50 years in a lab
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One of Las Vegas’ first families has returned home after half a century in a lab. The bodies were uncovered in 1975, according to Historian Joe Thomson, by former UNLV anthropology professor Sheilagh Brooks. But, her promise to soon return the bodies after digging them up took nearly 50 years to do.
Man robs Resorts World casino on Las Vegas Strip, leaves in taxi, sources say
A man took a taxi to Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, robbed the casino and then left in the cab with an undisclosed amount of money, sources confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators on Thursday.
8newsnow.com
Fallen Nevada State Trooper Micah May to be honored at Tournament of the Roses Parade
8newsnow.com
Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 10, 12:20 p.m.
Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 10, 12:20 p.m.
lvsportsbiz.com
With Joe Lombardo Unseating Gov. Steve Sisolak To Claim Nevada’s Top Job, Las Vegas Sports Market Loses Big Advocate; Will Lombardo Support Oakland Athletics Ballpark Subsidy?
With Republican Joe Lombardo projected to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas sports teams and industry lost one of its biggest backers and sports fans in the state’s highest office. Sisolak was a strong proponent of Southern Nevada’s $750 million subsidy to help build the Raiders stadium...
eastidahonews.com
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
RIVERDALE, Utah (KSL) — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for shooting suspects in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify multiple shooting suspects. Police said on Nov. 9, a shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m., near the 1900 block of Simmons Street in the northwest valley. According to police, one person sustained non-life-threatening...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for break-in suspect in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a man accused of breaking into apartment and condo garages. Police said the break-ins occurred on the south side of the Las Vegas valley, but did not provide specific locations. Video surveillance was provided and along with an image...
8newsnow.com
Henderson man says mechanic won’t return car after promise to repair it a year ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Henderson man told 8 News Now he is at his wits end after experiencing what he calls a “nightmare” with a local mechanic. Aaron Schlivka said he dropped his car off at Duaine’s Automotive for repairs in November 2021 and even paid part of the price he was quoted but hasn’t gotten it back.
8newsnow.com
Veterans Day Parade to bring crowds to downtown Las Vegas
UPDATE: RSV cases rise as hospital beds for children fill up in Las Vegas, across Nevada
Children with RSV account for about one out of every five pediatric hospital admissions in Nevada, according to information released Thursday.
Nevada governor election called for Joe Lombardo, Associated Press says
Nevada 2022 elections: Who is Joe Lombardo? Who is Steve Sisolak? Who won the Nevada 2022 governor election?
California Woman, Boyfriend Charged In 'Sibling Rivalry' Murder Of Her Sister And Newborn Niece
Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her newborn daughter, Celine, were allegedly murdered in their sleep by her sister, Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, and Yerelly's boyfriend, Martin Arroyo-Morales, in September. A California woman and her boyfriend have been arrested after allegedly confessing to gunning down her sister and her newborn niece more than a month...
NLVPD: Three injured in stabbing at skate park in Craig Ranch
Three men were found suffering from stab wounds in the Craig Ranch Regional Park on Saturday afternoon by North Las Vegas Police Department.
Las Vegas driver accused of killing pregnant woman in hit-and-run had 5 prior DUIs
The Las Vegas driver who police said killed a pregnant woman in a hit-and-run crash last week had five prior DUI arrests, did not have a valid license and was previously ordered not to drink and drive pending an ongoing criminal case, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed indicate.
Las Vegas police: Ex-McDonald’s employee fired for fighting customer returned to shoot other employee in head
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who was fired from a restaurant for fighting a customer is accused of carrying out a “targeted” plan to return and shoot an employee in the head. Victor Villanueva, 28, was arrested on a charge of attempted murder for the October shooting. On Oct. 28 just before […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas husband and wife both run for elected offices this midterm
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For millions of Nevadans voting, this week was a civic duty. But for one local couple Election Day was a family affair. The Larsens both ran for office at the same time. “My wife was my biggest fan,” said Flemming Larsen. “So for myself, I...
Elko Daily Free Press
Lombardo defeats Sisolak; Democrats win attorney general, secretary of state
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is projected to defeat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, but split-ticket voters gave projected victories to statewide candidates on both sides of the aisle. Sisolak, who in 2018 was the first Democrat elected governor in more than two decades, is expected to become the 13th governor...
