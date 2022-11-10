ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 1

Related
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 10, 12:20 p.m.

Sherry’s Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 10, 12:20 p.m. Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 10, 12:20 p.m. Veterans Day Parade to bring crowds to downtown Las …. Veterans Day Parade to bring crowds to downtown Las Vegas. Thieves steal dozens of cars from Las Vegas airport …. Thieves have stolen dozens of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lvsportsbiz.com

With Joe Lombardo Unseating Gov. Steve Sisolak To Claim Nevada’s Top Job, Las Vegas Sports Market Loses Big Advocate; Will Lombardo Support Oakland Athletics Ballpark Subsidy?

With Republican Joe Lombardo projected to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas sports teams and industry lost one of its biggest backers and sports fans in the state’s highest office. Sisolak was a strong proponent of Southern Nevada’s $750 million subsidy to help build the Raiders stadium...
LAS VEGAS, NV
eastidahonews.com

3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say

RIVERDALE, Utah (KSL) — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
RIVERDALE, UT
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for shooting suspects in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify multiple shooting suspects. Police said on Nov. 9, a shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m., near the 1900 block of Simmons Street in the northwest valley. According to police, one person sustained non-life-threatening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for break-in suspect in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a man accused of breaking into apartment and condo garages. Police said the break-ins occurred on the south side of the Las Vegas valley, but did not provide specific locations. Video surveillance was provided and along with an image...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Veterans Day Parade to bring crowds to downtown Las Vegas

The annual Veterans Day Parade is expected to bring crowds to the downtown area in Las Vegas on Friday. Veterans Day Parade to bring crowds to downtown Las …. The annual Veterans Day Parade is expected to bring crowds to the downtown area in Las Vegas on Friday. Northeast Career...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Lombardo defeats Sisolak; Democrats win attorney general, secretary of state

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is projected to defeat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, but split-ticket voters gave projected victories to statewide candidates on both sides of the aisle. Sisolak, who in 2018 was the first Democrat elected governor in more than two decades, is expected to become the 13th governor...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy