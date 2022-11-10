ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
ketk.com

No. 20 UCF keeping focus squarely on Navy

By picking up its biggest win of the season, UCF took over the driver’s seat for the Group of Five conferences’ New Year’s Six berth. After the Knights moved up two spots to No. 20 in Tuesday night’s rankings, they won’t get caught looking any further ahead than their next game against Navy on Saturday morning in Orlando, Fla.
ORLANDO, FL
ketk.com

Adama Sanogo, No. 25 UConn to face Buffalo

No. 25 UConn’s season-opening, five-game homestand will continue with Buffalo visiting Hartford on Tuesday night. The Huskies (2-0) rolled past Massachusetts foes Stonehill and Boston University last week, winning the latter game 86-57 Friday in Storrs, Conn. Junior forward Adama Sanogo has paced UConn in both games. The Big...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy