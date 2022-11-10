Read full article on original website
No. 20 UCF keeping focus squarely on Navy
By picking up its biggest win of the season, UCF took over the driver’s seat for the Group of Five conferences’ New Year’s Six berth. After the Knights moved up two spots to No. 20 in Tuesday night’s rankings, they won’t get caught looking any further ahead than their next game against Navy on Saturday morning in Orlando, Fla.
25 recruits with LA County Sheriff’s Department injured by wrong-way driver; 5 in critical condition
SOUTH WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA) – A wrong-way driver plowed into a group of law enforcement recruits who were jogging in Southern California on Wednesday morning, injuring 25 — and five of them critically. The collision, which took place at about 6:25 a.m., sent dozens of police, fire and...
Adama Sanogo, No. 25 UConn to face Buffalo
No. 25 UConn’s season-opening, five-game homestand will continue with Buffalo visiting Hartford on Tuesday night. The Huskies (2-0) rolled past Massachusetts foes Stonehill and Boston University last week, winning the latter game 86-57 Friday in Storrs, Conn. Junior forward Adama Sanogo has paced UConn in both games. The Big...
