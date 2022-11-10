ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WATCH: Motorcyclist Miraculously Unharmed Following Wreck With Deer on Blue Ridge Parkway

It’s that time of year when deer are in rut moving all over the place. Sometimes these woodland animals run into roadways creating disastrous accidents. One point-of-view clip shares the moment a motorcyclist miraculously escapes unharmed after an incident like this. The jaw-dropping clip shows the moment a running deer jumps right in front of the vehicle, which was speeding along the roadway at 54 miles per hour.
