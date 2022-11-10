Read full article on original website
WATCH: Motorcyclist Miraculously Unharmed Following Wreck With Deer on Blue Ridge Parkway
It’s that time of year when deer are in rut moving all over the place. Sometimes these woodland animals run into roadways creating disastrous accidents. One point-of-view clip shares the moment a motorcyclist miraculously escapes unharmed after an incident like this. The jaw-dropping clip shows the moment a running deer jumps right in front of the vehicle, which was speeding along the roadway at 54 miles per hour.
E-scooter rider fatally struck by car at busy Bronx intersection
A man on an e-scooter is dead after colliding with a car in the Bronx Saturday morning, authorities said.
