thisistucson.com
A giant list of restaurant patios in Tucson: brunch, fine dining and more
It's fall in Tucson, which means high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Before it gets too cold outside, we thought we'd share our giant list of restaurant patios. This list of outdoor dining spots is long and all-encompassing. And now, the updated version has even more restaurants on it, including some unexpected spots you might not have remembered or thought of. Bookmark this page and return again the next time you feel like going out to a restaurant. (Or coffee shop or bar.)
KOLD-TV
Festival highlights Tucson’s best Mexican food
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ever seen these signs around? If so, you know you’re on the right track for the best food. But this weekend you won’t need to do all the driving. That’s because The Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food festival is taking place.
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, Arizona
This holiday season, why not consider new ideas of how to celebrate? There are many fun ways to enjoy this season from spending time with loved ones to attending festive events. This is how you can celebrate the holidays in Tucson, Arizona. Read to the end to see a list of great Christmas movies to watch!
thisistucson.com
Our big ol' guide to gluten-free dining in Tucson
As someone whose loved ones have serious dietary restrictions, I know the frustration that can come with trying to find options that don’t feel like a compromise. While gluten-free options are the highest priority for some diners, it can feel rare for restaurants to take the same care. Many gluten-free diners become creative, favoring cuisines that use rice more than wheat, or becoming home chefs. Here at #ThisIsTucson, we want to take care of some of that legwork for you. Here’s our guide to gluten-free dining in Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food Festival
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Tucson woman spreading love to shelter cats, dogs. Teri Bambauer has been spreading the love to shelter cats and dogs for years.
realestatedaily-news.com
Best Western Tucson International Airport Sells for $8.4 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA (Nov. 11, 2022) -- The Best Western Tucson International Airport Hotel & Suites at 6801 S Tucson Blvd. in Tucson sold for $8.4 million $50,299 per room). The 167 room hotel is 96,423 square feet in two-stories on 5- acres, constructed in 1986. Best Western Tucson Int'l Airport...
azbex.com
Arizona Projects 11-11-22
1. With the demolition of the former Ladlow’s Fine Furniture building, work has begun on Modera Kierland, a two-section,438-unit multifamily development on Scottsdale Road in north Phoenix. 2. General contractor A.R. Mays Construction announced it has begun construction on the $23M, 98KSF Andretti Indoor Karting and Games facility in...
thisistucson.com
Get permanent jewelry, from bracelets to necklaces, at this new Tucson boutique ✨
The permanent jewelry trend has made its way to Tucson and it’s here to stay, well, permanently. Local salon owner Emily Buckley brought the trend to Tucson this summer after seeing permanent jewelry go viral on social media. “I felt like it was getting really trendy on TikTok and...
1 Person Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road just after 6 p.m. The officials reported that a woman was crossing the intersection whe she was struck by a Tucson Police Department patrol car.
allsportstucson.com
Old Pueblo Abuelo: Stacy Iveson’s pending retirement causes us to take pause and appreciate those who helped clear our path
This is the 30th installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. The Old Pueblo is crisscrossed with...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – November 2022 – Celtic Festival and Highland Games
On a very non Scottish weather like day, the contestants and participants brought out their best kilt for the Celtic Festival and Highland Games at Rillito Racetrack in Tucson. There were numerous tents celebrating all things Scottish and beyond. The highlight were of course the games.
realestatedaily-news.com
New Retail Coming to Ajo & Camino de Oeste in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA (Nov. 11, 2022) -- Sixteenth & Ajo, LLC c/o Pete Villaescusa, manager, purchased a 50,000 square-foot retail pad at the southwest corner of Ajo Way and Camino de Oeste in Tucson for $450,000 ($9 PSF). Lot 2 in El Portal Dorado, 4633 West Ajo Way was purchased for construction of a multi-tenant retail building.
thisistucson.com
47 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Nov. 10-13 🎈🍺🎤
'Tis the weekend for festivals, it seems. Here's a look at what's happening this weekend: Dusk Music Festival returns, as does a festival in Marana offering tethered hot air balloon rides. You'll find a family festival near Vail, plus a fall festival hosted by the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Blue Star Mothers serving Maricopa, Pinal, Pima counties seeking new members, supporters
Blue Star Mothers serving Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties elect new officers, welcome military families, mothers, veterans and supporters to join. New officers have been elected for the 2022-2023 season: President, Veronica Sanchez; Vice President, Tonya Mathews; Financial Secretary, Stephanie Winner; Recording Secretary, Bridgette Crosby; and Treasurer, Angela Waller. "We...
KOLD-TV
Person shot near Sandario, Manville roads in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A person was shot in rural Pima County late Thursday, Nov. 10. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at a home near North Sandario and West Manville roads. The PCSD said the victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. Copyright 2022...
biztucson.com
Mattamy Homes Announces Grand Opening of Tortolita Vistas
Mattamy Homes, North America’s largest privately owned homebuilder, is thrilled to announce the opening of Tortolita Vistas in Marana. This gated, luxury community of 31 homesites, will open for sale Nov. 12, showcasing a fully-decorated Terrain floorplan. The New Home Gallery will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. with Mattamy New Home Counselors ready to share the new single-family homes and unique homesites being introduced.
KOLD-TV
Five hospitalized after wreck in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are at the scene of a wreck that left five people hospitalized south of Flowing Wells on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the high -speed accident took place at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. Drivers...
Special car show honors Ramon's Miracle on 31st Street with a toy drive
Ramon's Miracle on 31st Street needs your help to continue the legacy of the man many considered Tucson's Santa. This year marks 52 years of the special event.
thisistucson.com
A pop-up ice skating rink is opening downtown this month ⛸
Tucson's pop-up ice skating rink is back for another holiday season. ❄️. Thanks to Pima Pain Center, the City of Tucson and Rio Nuevo, the temporary outdoor rink, dubbed Tucson Holiday Ice, will return to downtown Tucson on Sunday, Nov. 20. The rink will be up until Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Bear spotted Tuesday in Rancho Vistoso area
Arizona Game and Fish Tucson tweeted the sighting, speculating that the bear could be the same one seen twice last week in Oro Valley.
