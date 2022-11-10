ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

thisistucson.com

A giant list of restaurant patios in Tucson: brunch, fine dining and more

It's fall in Tucson, which means high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Before it gets too cold outside, we thought we'd share our giant list of restaurant patios. This list of outdoor dining spots is long and all-encompassing. And now, the updated version has even more restaurants on it, including some unexpected spots you might not have remembered or thought of. Bookmark this page and return again the next time you feel like going out to a restaurant. (Or coffee shop or bar.)
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Festival highlights Tucson’s best Mexican food

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ever seen these signs around? If so, you know you’re on the right track for the best food. But this weekend you won’t need to do all the driving. That’s because The Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food festival is taking place.
TUCSON, AZ
Abigail's Adventures

How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, Arizona

This holiday season, why not consider new ideas of how to celebrate? There are many fun ways to enjoy this season from spending time with loved ones to attending festive events. This is how you can celebrate the holidays in Tucson, Arizona. Read to the end to see a list of great Christmas movies to watch!
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Our big ol' guide to gluten-free dining in Tucson

As someone whose loved ones have serious dietary restrictions, I know the frustration that can come with trying to find options that don’t feel like a compromise. While gluten-free options are the highest priority for some diners, it can feel rare for restaurants to take the same care. Many gluten-free diners become creative, favoring cuisines that use rice more than wheat, or becoming home chefs. Here at #ThisIsTucson, we want to take care of some of that legwork for you. Here’s our guide to gluten-free dining in Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Best Western Tucson International Airport Sells for $8.4 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA (Nov. 11, 2022) -- The Best Western Tucson International Airport Hotel & Suites at 6801 S Tucson Blvd. in Tucson sold for $8.4 million $50,299 per room). The 167 room hotel is 96,423 square feet in two-stories on 5- acres, constructed in 1986. Best Western Tucson Int'l Airport...
TUCSON, AZ
azbex.com

Arizona Projects 11-11-22

1. With the demolition of the former Ladlow’s Fine Furniture building, work has begun on Modera Kierland, a two-section,438-unit multifamily development on Scottsdale Road in north Phoenix. 2. General contractor A.R. Mays Construction announced it has begun construction on the $23M, 98KSF Andretti Indoor Karting and Games facility in...
ARIZONA STATE
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – November 2022 – Celtic Festival and Highland Games

On a very non Scottish weather like day, the contestants and participants brought out their best kilt for the Celtic Festival and Highland Games at Rillito Racetrack in Tucson. There were numerous tents celebrating all things Scottish and beyond. The highlight were of course the games.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

New Retail Coming to Ajo & Camino de Oeste in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZONA (Nov. 11, 2022) -- Sixteenth & Ajo, LLC c/o Pete Villaescusa, manager, purchased a 50,000 square-foot retail pad at the southwest corner of Ajo Way and Camino de Oeste in Tucson for $450,000 ($9 PSF). Lot 2 in El Portal Dorado, 4633 West Ajo Way was purchased for construction of a multi-tenant retail building.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

47 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Nov. 10-13 🎈🍺🎤

'Tis the weekend for festivals, it seems. Here's a look at what's happening this weekend: Dusk Music Festival returns, as does a festival in Marana offering tethered hot air balloon rides. You'll find a family festival near Vail, plus a fall festival hosted by the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market.
TUCSON, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Blue Star Mothers serving Maricopa, Pinal, Pima counties seeking new members, supporters

Blue Star Mothers serving Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties elect new officers, welcome military families, mothers, veterans and supporters to join. New officers have been elected for the 2022-2023 season: President, Veronica Sanchez; Vice President, Tonya Mathews; Financial Secretary, Stephanie Winner; Recording Secretary, Bridgette Crosby; and Treasurer, Angela Waller. "We...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Person shot near Sandario, Manville roads in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A person was shot in rural Pima County late Thursday, Nov. 10. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at a home near North Sandario and West Manville roads. The PCSD said the victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. Copyright 2022...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
biztucson.com

Mattamy Homes Announces Grand Opening of Tortolita Vistas

Mattamy Homes, North America’s largest privately owned homebuilder, is thrilled to announce the opening of Tortolita Vistas in Marana. This gated, luxury community of 31 homesites, will open for sale Nov. 12, showcasing a fully-decorated Terrain floorplan. The New Home Gallery will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. with Mattamy New Home Counselors ready to share the new single-family homes and unique homesites being introduced.
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Five hospitalized after wreck in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are at the scene of a wreck that left five people hospitalized south of Flowing Wells on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the high -speed accident took place at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. Drivers...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

A pop-up ice skating rink is opening downtown this month ⛸

Tucson's pop-up ice skating rink is back for another holiday season. ❄️. Thanks to Pima Pain Center, the City of Tucson and Rio Nuevo, the temporary outdoor rink, dubbed Tucson Holiday Ice, will return to downtown Tucson on Sunday, Nov. 20. The rink will be up until Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
TUCSON, AZ

