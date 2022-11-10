Read full article on original website
kjzz.org
Gas in the Phoenix area is about 50 cents higher than the national average
The price of a gallon of gas in Arizona is nearly 50 cents higher than the national average. AAA Arizona spokesperson Julian Paredes says the cost may grow or shrink as you travel around the state. “So the most expensive gas right now is in Maricopa County with averages around...
Deputies find gunshot victim on West Manville Road
A person was found with a gunshot would and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Blue Star Mothers serving Maricopa, Pinal, Pima counties seeking new members, supporters
Blue Star Mothers serving Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties elect new officers, welcome military families, mothers, veterans and supporters to join. New officers have been elected for the 2022-2023 season: President, Veronica Sanchez; Vice President, Tonya Mathews; Financial Secretary, Stephanie Winner; Recording Secretary, Bridgette Crosby; and Treasurer, Angela Waller. "We...
fox10phoenix.com
Pima County election officials continue to count ballots
In Southern Arizona's largest county, officials are still tallying the more than 400,000 votes cast for this year's election. FOX 10's Linda Williams has more.
KOLD-TV
Person shot near Sandario, Manville roads in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A person was shot in rural Pima County late Thursday, Nov. 10. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at a home near North Sandario and West Manville roads. The PCSD said the victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. Copyright 2022...
Arizona's election may not be decided for days. Over 350K ballots left to be counted in Maricopa County
PHOENIX — Maricopa County updated thousands of ballots Friday, including early ballots received by the county on Saturday, Sunday, and most of Monday. Pima County still has over 100,000 ballots left to tabulate as of Friday morning. Officials say over 2 million ballots have already been counted across the state.
Added security at Royal Palms apartments aims to curb crime
Tenants at the Royal Palms apartment complex on Tucson’s east side and nearby neighbors have complained about drugs, crime, and living conditions.
Lockdown lifted at Mountain View High School Thursday
A lockdown at Mountain View High School was lifted Thursday, according to a message sent by the school to parents. PCSD investigated a threat that turned out to be a rumor.
azpm.org
Insects find a new home on Santa Cruz River
The new species were found near the Tangerine Rd portion of the Santa Cruz River. Conservation efforts and climate change have brought three new damselfly species to the Santa Cruz River. The new tenants include the Fiery-Eyed Dancer and two tropical species–the Cerulean Dancer and the Harkness’s Dancer. Freshwater biologist...
allsportstucson.com
Old Pueblo Abuelo: Stacy Iveson’s pending retirement causes us to take pause and appreciate those who helped clear our path
This is the 30th installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. The Old Pueblo is crisscrossed with...
KOLD-TV
Veterans, Gold Star families offered lifetime pass to federal recreation sites
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Biden-Harris administration announced that starting on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, veterans of the U.S. Armed Services and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, National Parks, Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation.
realestatedaily-news.com
Best Western Tucson International Airport Sells for $8.4 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA (Nov. 11, 2022) -- The Best Western Tucson International Airport Hotel & Suites at 6801 S Tucson Blvd. in Tucson sold for $8.4 million $50,299 per room). The 167 room hotel is 96,423 square feet in two-stories on 5- acres, constructed in 1986. Best Western Tucson Int'l Airport...
azmirror.com
Voters narrowly are favoring a proposal to give undocumented immigrant students in-state tuition, for now
The fate of a ballot measure that would help undocumented students who graduate from Arizona high schools afford college remained unclear after ballots counted Wednesday left it with 51% in support and 49% opposed. With more than 600,000 ballots across the state yet to be counted, including roughly 360,000 in...
Woman in critical condition after hit by TPD vehicle
A woman was hit by a patrol vehicle and is in critical condition, according to the Tucson Police Department (TPD).
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Fire Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday,. The accident occurred at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. The crash was reported to have been a high-speed accident.
KOLD-TV
CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus is being forced out of his role
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Tucson Police Chief, Chris Magnus, is being forced out of his current role as the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This comes as the number of illegal crossings at the border is at an all-time high. In a statement, Magnus responded...
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Deputies look for knife-wielding man who approached woman in rec center shower
Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a knife-wielding man who confronted a woman in the shower at a Green Valley-area recreation center.
How long do politicians have to remove their signs in Arizona?
Politicians already are starting to remove their signs from the 2022 general election. Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 8.
El Tour de Tucson road closures, Saturday, Nov. 19
As El Tour de Tucson draws closer, drivers in the Tucson and surrounding areas will want to take note and prepare for upcoming road closures the day of the race, Saturday Nov. 19.
