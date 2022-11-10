ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

queencreeksuntimes.com

Blue Star Mothers serving Maricopa, Pinal, Pima counties seeking new members, supporters

Blue Star Mothers serving Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties elect new officers, welcome military families, mothers, veterans and supporters to join. New officers have been elected for the 2022-2023 season: President, Veronica Sanchez; Vice President, Tonya Mathews; Financial Secretary, Stephanie Winner; Recording Secretary, Bridgette Crosby; and Treasurer, Angela Waller. "We...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Person shot near Sandario, Manville roads in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A person was shot in rural Pima County late Thursday, Nov. 10. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at a home near North Sandario and West Manville roads. The PCSD said the victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. Copyright 2022...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azpm.org

Insects find a new home on Santa Cruz River

The new species were found near the Tangerine Rd portion of the Santa Cruz River. Conservation efforts and climate change have brought three new damselfly species to the Santa Cruz River. The new tenants include the Fiery-Eyed Dancer and two tropical species–the Cerulean Dancer and the Harkness’s Dancer. Freshwater biologist...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Veterans, Gold Star families offered lifetime pass to federal recreation sites

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Biden-Harris administration announced that starting on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, veterans of the U.S. Armed Services and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, National Parks, Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Best Western Tucson International Airport Sells for $8.4 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA (Nov. 11, 2022) -- The Best Western Tucson International Airport Hotel & Suites at 6801 S Tucson Blvd. in Tucson sold for $8.4 million $50,299 per room). The 167 room hotel is 96,423 square feet in two-stories on 5- acres, constructed in 1986. Best Western Tucson Int'l Airport...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus is being forced out of his role

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Tucson Police Chief, Chris Magnus, is being forced out of his current role as the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This comes as the number of illegal crossings at the border is at an all-time high. In a statement, Magnus responded...
TUCSON, AZ

