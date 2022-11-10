ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC TV

Death investigation underway after alleged shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that left one man dead on Friday night. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Old Brook Road at 11:04 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man at the scene with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died after receiving life-threatening injuries in a late-night shooting. On Friday, Nov. 11 shortly after 11 p.m. Richmond Police were called to the 4000 block of Old Brook Road due to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival officers found a man suffering from...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Body found in Henrico possibly connected to missing person case

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Henrico are investigating the death of a person after a body was found inside a car in the woods. On Thursday, Nov. 10, around 12:10 p.m., Henrico police received the report of a dead person at the intersection of Walnut and Ratcliffe Avenue. On scene, officers found a vehicle in a wooded area off Walnut Avenue with a dead body inside.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

2 women injured in Richmond neighborhood shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two women Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Jennie Scher Rd, at approximately 8:50 p.m., on reports of a person shot. A woman was found at the scene by officers, and she was treated...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

2 women shot near Gillies Creek Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police is looking for whoever shot two women Wednesday evening. Just before 9 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Jennie Scher Rd, near Gillies Creek Park for reports of a person shot. When police arrived, they found a woman who had been...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a 37-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night with multiple gunshot wounds. Police were called to the scene in the 1400 block of Drewry Street at 11:19 p.m. and found Sean Oliver of Richmond dead on the ground. No suspects have...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy