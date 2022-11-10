Read full article on original website
Body found in shallow grave in Lunenburg County believed to be connected to Richmond missing teen, family says
The family of a missing Richmond teenager has told 8News on Saturday that they believe the body recently recovered from a shallow grave in Lunenburg County belonged to their loved one, 17-year-old Cion Carroll.
‘She searched every day and every night’: Family reacts to death of husband, father reported missing
Amanda Cooper said her family and friends had been searching for her husband for 16 days when he was finally found dead in a wooded area in Henrico.
Man killed in Northside shooting, police say
Officers were called to the 4000 block of Old Brook Road for a report of a shooting just before 11:05 p.m., according to Lt. Warren Andorfer with Richmond Police.
Man hospitalized in shooting near Gilpin Court in Richmond
The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in the area of Gilpin Court.
PHOTOS: Police investigating after car crashes, flips into ditch
The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a crash where a car has overturned in a ditch.
Death investigation underway after alleged shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that left one man dead on Friday night. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Old Brook Road at 11:04 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man at the scene with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died after receiving life-threatening injuries in a late-night shooting. On Friday, Nov. 11 shortly after 11 p.m. Richmond Police were called to the 4000 block of Old Brook Road due to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival officers found a man suffering from...
Neighbors 'concerned' after man hurt, 40+ shell casings recovered
People living in Hopewell’s Poplar Street neighborhood said they want the state troopers to help Hopewell Police after more than 40 shell casings were collected Thursday night.
‘Do not approach’: Man named as person of interest in months-long Hopewell homicide investigation
Police said that if you see Crawley "do not approach him" and contact local police.
Richmond Police searching for suspect in East Brookland Park Boulevard Burglary
Police in Richmond are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly burglarized a commercial office on Monday.
Woman, 88, Mauled To Death By Dog While Walking In Neighborhood
Evangeline Brooks was praised by members of the First Baptist Church of Southside Richmond, where she had attended services for more than 25 years.
Richmond Police identify vehicle of interest in Chamberlayne Avenue homicide
The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the occupants of a van that was seen leaving the scene of a homicide in October.
Body found in Henrico possibly connected to missing person case
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Henrico are investigating the death of a person after a body was found inside a car in the woods. On Thursday, Nov. 10, around 12:10 p.m., Henrico police received the report of a dead person at the intersection of Walnut and Ratcliffe Avenue. On scene, officers found a vehicle in a wooded area off Walnut Avenue with a dead body inside.
Person injured in shooting, over 40 shots fired in Hopewell
Upon their arrival, officers found over 40 spent bullet casings as well as two houses and two vehicles struck by gunfire. As officers proceeded to collect evidence, they were notified of a single gunshot victim in one of the residences.
Bullet narrowly misses baby in Chesterfield shooting, Crime Insider sources say
A bullet narrowly missed hitting a one-week-old boy on Wednesday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
2 women injured in Richmond neighborhood shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two women Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Jennie Scher Rd, at approximately 8:50 p.m., on reports of a person shot. A woman was found at the scene by officers, and she was treated...
2 women shot near Gillies Creek Park
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police is looking for whoever shot two women Wednesday evening. Just before 9 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Jennie Scher Rd, near Gillies Creek Park for reports of a person shot. When police arrived, they found a woman who had been...
Two people charged in connection to poor living conditions at Fillmore Place
Two people are now facing charges in connection with conditions at a Petersburg assisted living facility shuttered by the state.
Richmond man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a 37-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night with multiple gunshot wounds. Police were called to the scene in the 1400 block of Drewry Street at 11:19 p.m. and found Sean Oliver of Richmond dead on the ground. No suspects have...
Five-month-old puppy found shot 4 times in Richmond dies, animal control says
The male puppy was found on Monday, Nov. 7 in the 2000 block of Accommodation Street, near the Mosby Court area. RACC said the puppy had been shot four times and died before he was able to be saved.
