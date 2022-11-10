Early in Easton’s thoughtful exploration of the personal and political boundaries that shorelines have thrown up throughout history, the BBC’s home editor introduces us to his muse. It’s a replica of a Neolithic “sleeping lady” statue he calls Pangaea, after the ancient supercontinent, and which he takes everywhere from Malta to Canvey. It’s a lovely device to frame his quest to understand island history and what living in places where isolation meets connectedness actually means. His conclusion? That island syndrome shapes us all – but real fulfilment comes from going beyond our personal shorelines.

27 MINUTES AGO