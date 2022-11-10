Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
Improved 3rd-quarter play will be crucial for rest of 2022-23 season for Penn State women’s basketball
Over the years, members of the Penn State community have become accustomed to the phrase, “second-half team.”. The motto has been somewhat of a rallying cry for Nittany Lion athletics over the past several years, and it is a label the Lady Lions would certainly hope to achieve this year.
Digital Collegian
Freshman Shay Ciezki gets 1st career start for Penn State’s women's basketball in win against Fairfield
Trial by fire is nothing new in collegiate sports and such was the case on Friday night. After seeing success with the original starting lineup on Wednesday night, coach Carolyn Kieger decided to make a major adjustment for the Lady Lions, sliding freshman guard Shay Ciezki into the starting point guard position.
Digital Collegian
‘We’re peaking at the right time’ | Penn State women’s soccer rides confidence into NCAA Tournament
Penn State is treating its first-round NCAA Tournament clash with Quinnipiac just like any other matchup. After a difficult nonconference schedule that featured three ranked foes, as well as facing the Big Ten’s best, the national tournament presents nothing new for the blue and white. “People think that the...
Digital Collegian
Behind 18 points from Camren Wynter, Penn State men’s basketball handles business
The bar was set high for Camren Wynter in his first game in a Penn State uniform. Given the start, the former Drexel guard scored just nine points on 43% shooting in the Nittany Lions’ season-opening victory over Winthrop, a performance overshadowed by another transfer — Andrew Funk.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball knocks off Purdue, extends win streak to 4 games
No. 16 Penn State traveled to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face Purdue in a Saturday night matchup. The blue and white came away with its first ranked win over a Big Ten team on the season, taking down the Boilermakers 3-1 The Nittany Lions started off on a positive note,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball rides offensive explosion to first ranked Big Ten win
With the Purdue faithful draped in black for the annual blackout game at Holloway Gymnasium, they came dressed for a funeral as Penn State upset the No. 15 Boilermakers in a thrilling four sets. Despite the tough environment that Purdue possessed, the Nittany Lions were able to pick up one...
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State continues to prove itself in a shutout win against Maryland
Penn State football had a dominate win over Maryland this week, shutting out the Terrapins 30-0 at home. The Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle talk in more detail about the Nittany Lions’ impressive performance in the late-season game. The duo attributes some of the team’s success to the utilization of younger players this season, which has allowed them to gain more confidence on the field.
Digital Collegian
Run game, blocking hold strong for Penn State football despite injuries against Maryland
Rain showered the Beaver Stadium field for much of Penn State’s 30-0 victory over Maryland. It doesn’t take a scientist to figure out that the wetter a football gets, the harder it is to throw it, so as the rain came pouring down, the Nittany Lions kept turning to the run game — even with the Terrapins knowing what was coming.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s short-yardage T formation providing new wrinkle in 2022
Short-yardage situations have long plagued Penn State. While third-down conversion percentage isn’t the prettiest number for Penn State this season at 36.3%, it’s passed the eye test more often on third down, fourth down and other short-yardage situations than those numbers would suggest. Part of that is an...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s freshmen post big performances en route to 44-3 win
In Penn State’s season opener, three freshmen made their highly-anticipated debuts in the blue and white. To open the match, redshirt-freshman Gary Steen faced off against No. 13 Anthony Noto in the 125 pound weight class. Steen came to Penn State as the No. 35 ranked overall prospect in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling proves why it’s the team to beat in opening-night thrashing of Lock Haven
Good teams win, great teams cover. Looking to make a statement in their first match since claiming the 2021-22 national title, the Nittany Lions did more than just get the job done against a solid Lock Haven squad. Penn State cruised to a nearly flawless victory, besting the Bald Eagles...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defensive backs stifle Maryland even without Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State ran out on the field for warmups prior to its game against Maryland, with a handful of players set to miss the game who had been dealing with injuries leading up to Saturday. One surprise player who wasn’t participating was redshirt-junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. “Joey Porter...
Digital Collegian
Penn State catches fire, looks to ignite in NCAA Tournament
Sunday marked an important day for Penn State — the day it won the Big Ten Tournament. The win came in an upset against top-seeded Michigan State, and the game didn’t disappoint, ending 3-2 in back-and-forth fashion. With how things looked during the Nittany Lions’ season, some were...
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Grading Penn State football’s performance against Maryland
Offense: A- Penn State’s offense looked really good, mostly marching on the ground. True freshman running back Nick Singleton walked over the Maryland defense out of the T formation and had 113 yards in just the first half. Singleton finished the game with 122 yards and two touchdowns, averaging...
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey hosts Brown for 2-game series at Pegula Ice Arena
While Penn State is still in a good spot for the rest of the season, this past weekend was less than ideal for the squad. The Nittany Lions split their weekend series with unranked Mercyhurst at home, winning 4-1 Friday but coming out flat Saturday afternoon. The 3-1 loss to...
nittanysportsnow.com
Class of 2023 Commit Robinson Hosting Franklin for Home Visit Friday Night
Penn State Class of 2023 commit Ta’Mere Robinson will have some special guests at his home Friday night. Head coach James Franklin and assistant head coach Terry Smith are taking the coaches version of an official visit this weekend and meeting Robinson at his home. College coaches are permitted...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey drops 1st road game of season, falls to No. 1 Minnesota in Minneapolis
Penn State’s shot to become the No. 1 team in the country hit a road bump Friday night when it faced off against Minnesota for the second straight night. After a huge Thursday night win over the top-ranked Golden Gophers, their second victory over a No. 1 team this season, the Nittany Lions were unable to replicate the magic again, suffering a 3-1 defeat to their fellow Big Ten program.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer alumna Sam Coffey inks extension with Portland Thorns
Former Penn State midfielder and forward Sam Coffey inked an extension with the Portland Thorns Football Club. The new contract will keep Coffey in Portland through the 2025 season. Coffey started 22 matches for the Thorns in 2022, tallying one goal and two assists. She was tied for third for...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey defeats No. 1 team again, downing Minnesota on the road
Penn State defeated Minnesota 4-2 on Thursday at 3M Arena at Mariucci to earn its 10th victory of the season and its second win in as many weeks against the top-ranked team in the nation. The Nittany Lions started the scoring after a miscue from the Minnesota defense gave them...
d9and10sports.com
Clearfield Holds Off Late St. Marys Drive to Claim D9 3A Football Title
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Isaac Putt’s interception in the corner of the end zone with just over 20 seconds remaining sealed a 13-7 win for Clearfield over St. Marys in the District 9 Class 3A Championship. Putt snagged Justin Dornisch’s halfback pass attempt as the Flying Dutch were facing...
