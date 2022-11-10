ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Digital Collegian

Rapid Reaction | Penn State continues to prove itself in a shutout win against Maryland

Penn State football had a dominate win over Maryland this week, shutting out the Terrapins 30-0 at home. The Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle talk in more detail about the Nittany Lions’ impressive performance in the late-season game. The duo attributes some of the team’s success to the utilization of younger players this season, which has allowed them to gain more confidence on the field.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State catches fire, looks to ignite in NCAA Tournament

Sunday marked an important day for Penn State — the day it won the Big Ten Tournament. The win came in an upset against top-seeded Michigan State, and the game didn’t disappoint, ending 3-2 in back-and-forth fashion. With how things looked during the Nittany Lions’ season, some were...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey drops 1st road game of season, falls to No. 1 Minnesota in Minneapolis

Penn State’s shot to become the No. 1 team in the country hit a road bump Friday night when it faced off against Minnesota for the second straight night. After a huge Thursday night win over the top-ranked Golden Gophers, their second victory over a No. 1 team this season, the Nittany Lions were unable to replicate the magic again, suffering a 3-1 defeat to their fellow Big Ten program.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

