Wife and colleagues grieve beloved Phoenix restaurant worker found dead in canal
Mourning the loss of a loved one, friend and colleague. A beloved worker at a Valley barbecue staple was found dead in a Phoenix canal.
Phoenix New Times
‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend
Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
AZFamily
Consumer Reports: Facebook ads can be dangerous and even illegal
Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
fox10phoenix.com
Dead newborn found lying on central Phoenix street
PHOENIX - A dead newborn was found lying in the street in central Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said. Police responded to an area near 11th Avenue and Madison Street at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12 after someone called 911 to report a child in the roadway. "A fetus...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Friend of the Week: Handsome Filemon loves chewy treats, walks, dogs, humans
Filemon is named after a Latin comic book character. He is a 1-1/2-year-old Schnauzer-Yorkie blend and he weighs around 19 pounds. He was turned in by his previous family when they were no longer able to care for him. He has done well around adults and children. He has been...
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (11/9/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
'It's utterly horrific': Neighbors react to dead fetus found near homeless encampment in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police are searching for information on a fetus that was found dead in an area known as "The Zone," Phoenix's largest homeless encampment. Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, a caller reported that there was a child in the roadway near 11th Avenue and Madison Street, a police spokesperson said.
Twins from Memphis help save life of San Tan Valley teen
“When we were hugging, I didn’t want to let go, I just wanted to stay in that moment for as long as possible,” said Katie recalling a special meeting last month.
This Arizona City Is Among The Most Festive Cities In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
AZFamily
Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Flight departing Phoenix returns to Sky Harbor with mechanical issue
A flight departing from Sky Harbor Saturday morning returned to the airport after a possible mechanical issue.
AZFamily
DCS received several complaints regarding Phoenix group home prior to deadly shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Complaints from the Department of Child Safety for the North Star Independent Living Service Group Home for the last two years show a concerning trend. Arizona’s Family requested the records in December when an 18-year-old former resident was shot and killed. The Department of Child Safety oversees the private Phoenix group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.
20-year-old woman found shot to death in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road on Friday night. Police said when officers arrived on the scene they found an adult woman, later identified as 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, with a fatal gunshot wound. Officials said they are still...
These poodles just survived a house fire in Phoenix. Now they are looking for a new home
PHOENIX — If you're looking to add a new furry member to your family, the Arizona Humane Society has some new friends for you to meet. The organization announced Wednesday that three poodles rescued from a recent Phoenix house fire are now available for adoption. On Oct. 22, Arizona...
AZFamily
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
Newborn found dead in street near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street
A newborn was found dead on a central Phoenix street early Saturday morning near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street.
This Is The Best Cupcake In All Of Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state.
nevalleynews.org
Rise in Valley homelessness prompts St. Vincent de Paul to reach out for community donations and volunteers
Arizona’s homeless numbers continue to rise, not to mention many who are still recovering from pandemic-caused financial hardship. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is doing all it can to help the Valley’s less fortunate residents. From shelter to meals to medical and dental services or food...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
