The Pittsburgh Penguins found an absolute gem in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft. With the 77th-overall pick, Jake Guentzel was selected. The long-term solution to play with Sidney Crosby was right in front of their eyes and the Penguins would find that out three years later. After he was drafted in 2013, Guentzel proceeded to head to the University of Nebraska-Omaha for three years in which he played 108 games. During those games, he amassed 40 goals and 79 assists for a total of 119 points as a college athlete. In addition, during that third year at Nebraska, Guentzel later transitioned to the Penguins’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. In his two short seasons in the AHL, he played 44 games while scoring 23 goals and 25 assists for 48 points, which is fantastic for a rookie in the AHL.

2 DAYS AGO