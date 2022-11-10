Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Penguins Players React to Jeff Carter Playing Defense
The Pittsburgh Penguins snapped their losing streak with a win over the Washington Capitals while narrowly avoiding disaster. Defensemen Jan Rutta and P.O. Jospeh both left the game early and forced the Penguins to finish the game with just four defenders. While the defense was stepping up and shutting down...
Penguins dropped by Canadiens in overtime
On the surface, the five of a possible six points the Pittsburgh Penguins claimed on the three-game road trip they completed on Saturday should be satisfactory through any lens. The way they attained the fifth point, however, left lots to be desired. Surrendering the lead on three separate occasions, including...
The Hockey Writers
2 Potential Trade Destinations for Penguins’ Kasperi Kapanen
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made Kasperi Kapanen a healthy scratch the past two games and the next move could be facilitating a trade. The 2022-23 season has been a struggle for the speedy winger as he’s found himself in the doghouse of head coach Mike Sullivan numerous times throughout his first 12 games and now, he’s being asked to sit in a press box and watch.
Penguins Locker Room: Evgeni Malkin Mocks Penalty, Leads Penguins Win (+)
TORONTO — Evgeni Malkin is not one to hold back his feelings, at least on the ice. He led the Pittsburgh Penguins offensive push and was good defensively in the Penguins 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. But there was that tripping call in the first period that...
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
Pirates acquire power-hitting first-baseman in trade
The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired first-baseman Ji-Man Choi in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
NFL Fans Hilariously Feel Bad for Al Michaels for Having To Call Another Thursday Night Football Stinker
So far this season, Thursday Night Football has not been fun. Worst of all, poor Al Michaels has had to sit through it all too. The popular NFL broadcaster is a fan favorite. Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are the duo for Amazon Prime’s presentation and they’ve been doing a lot of work.
Dan’s Daily: Matt Murray Hopes to Face Penguins, NHL Trade Rumor Updates
MONTREAL — And just like that, the good feelings surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins went poof as the team couldn’t hold a pair of third period leads and neither last 60 seconds in a 5-4 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens. One former Penguins player won’t score a goal against them, but goalie Matt Murray is hoping to return from injury on Tuesday when the Maple Leafs visit the Penguins. Murray hasn’t played in Pittsburgh since being traded in the summer of 2020. The Ottawa Senators are looking to the NHL trade market for a defenseman. The Calgary Flames are shopping for a scoring forward. And Claude Giroux returned home for a day.
McGinn Again: Penguins Win 2 in a Row, Beat Maple Leafs 4-2
TORONTO — Brock McGinn is filling the net. The Pittsburgh Penguins have won two in a row. McGinn scored a shorthanded goal that ignited the Penguins against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. On Friday, McGinn and the Penguins’ third line again provided the game-winner, this time at even strength early in the third period as the Penguins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena.
NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK — (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with its...
The Hockey Writers
Penguins Coach Sullivan Finally Making Some Changes
Mike Sullivan, head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, is currently in unfamiliar territory. The Penguins snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Nov. 9, the longest losing streak of his coaching career. Pittsburgh clearly has faith in their head coach, which they proved a couple of months ago by giving him a three-year contract extension. However, the team’s current record of 6-6-2 has fans a bit unsettled. There were some questionable decisions that contributed to their recent skid, but it seems they have started to turn things around at least for now.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Saturday, November 12
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Saturday, November 12 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Friday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ, MA. DEPOSIT BONUS.
Yardbarker
Penguins’ Guentzel Has Emerged as a Top-End Talent
The Pittsburgh Penguins found an absolute gem in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft. With the 77th-overall pick, Jake Guentzel was selected. The long-term solution to play with Sidney Crosby was right in front of their eyes and the Penguins would find that out three years later. After he was drafted in 2013, Guentzel proceeded to head to the University of Nebraska-Omaha for three years in which he played 108 games. During those games, he amassed 40 goals and 79 assists for a total of 119 points as a college athlete. In addition, during that third year at Nebraska, Guentzel later transitioned to the Penguins’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. In his two short seasons in the AHL, he played 44 games while scoring 23 goals and 25 assists for 48 points, which is fantastic for a rookie in the AHL.
ESPN
Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again
WASHINGTON -- — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights.
Penguins vs. Canadiens, Game 15: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins won all but one of their first five games this season. The one in Montreal on Oct. 17. That night, they grabbed a 2-0 lead during the second period at the Bell Centre, but then allowed three unanswered goals, including Kirby Dach’s game-winner during a power play at 3:09 of overtime.
Introducing the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022
The Hockey Hall of Fame is set to induct the class of 2022 this weekend. Let's take a look at each inductee.
Upset Brewing? Steelers-Saints Betting Preview, Win $150 Immediately
Hopeful that getting one of their best players back can turn their season around, the Pittsburgh Steelers host the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. PHN readers can cash in on the DraftKings promo exclusive, too. Before we get to the Steelers bets, there are two...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: More than anything, Steelers need to see improvement from Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a bye week. New Orleans is coming off a short week. The Steelers are 2-6. The Saints are approximately just as rotten at 3-6. The host Steelers are nonetheless 1½-point underdogs. There isn’t a lot of faith in the Steelers. But if...
