Family mourns brothers killed while walking in Beverlywood

By Vivian Chow
 6 days ago

The heartbroken family of two brothers who were killed while crossing the road in Beverlywood is mourning the loss of the beloved siblings.

Jose and Alfredo Linares went out to enjoy breakfast at Miss Donuts in Beverlywood early Wednesday morning.

It was a beloved weekly routine the brothers enjoyed before starting their workday as landscapers — a tradition that spanned decades.

Little did the siblings know, the meal they shared together would be their last.

    Jose and Alfredo Linares in a picture provided by family.
    The crosswalk on Robertson Boulevard and Gibson Street in Beverlywood where the Linares brothers were killed on Nov. 9, 2022.
    Miss Donuts in Beverlywood, where Jose and Alfredo Linares loved to meet for breakfast.
Authorities are calling the incident a tragic accident, but family members believe this tragedy could have been prevented.

“When I answered the phone, it was something I didn’t want to hear,” said Sergio Linares, the victims’ nephew. “They said ‘Something terrible happened to your uncles. I think they’re gone.’”

Sergio’s father, Juan Linares, is the victims’ brother who was also present when the crash happened, but he remained uninjured.

The three men were walking on the crosswalk on Robertson Boulevard and Gibson Street around 5:30 a.m. when Jose and Alfredo were struck and killed by the driver of a Honda Civic.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Juan was not injured during the crash, but is devastated that his two older brothers are now gone. The three siblings owned a landscaping company together.

“They’re known in the community there,” said Sergio. “As they were crossing, all we know is that they got struck. My father was one step away from being part of that accident.”

Nearby witnesses rushed over to help however they could.

“I just keep thinking about the lives that have changed,” said Aaryn Ramzan, a witness. “Three brothers left, not knowing only one would return.”

Police are working to determine the events that led up to the crash. For now, authorities don’t believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Sergio says he hasn’t received many details surrounding the crash from police, but believes it could’ve been prevented.

“I question, ‘Did the light change while they were crossing?'” asked Sergio. “Because they’re older, in their mid-70s. Walking is a little bit more difficult for them. They didn’t give me a direct statement of what happened,” said Sergio.

The brothers lived in La Puente and made a living cutting yards in the affluent neighborhood of Beverlywood.

Relatives have started a GoFundMe page to help ease funeral costs for Jose and Alfredo.

“They’re hard-working,” said Sergio. “They’re over retirement age, but they believed ‘We’re going to work until pretty much we can’t no more.'”

Family members are urging drivers to stay alert and to always pay attention to pedestrians when driving.

