Gainesville, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Poe: Gainesville in good hands after elections

With Harvey Ward’s mayoral win, Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe said voters have validated the city commission and placed officials in a position to further the work. “I was impressed by the margin of victory that Harvey had over Ed Bielarski,” Poe said in an interview. “I think that was a real statement win for the direction that the commission has been headed and looks like it will continue to head.”
Independent Florida Alligator

Ballot initiative round-up: Alachua County referendums pass, Florida amendments fail

No. 1 Constitutional Amendment Article VII, Section 4 and Article XII, Section 42: Failed. Amendment 1 failed Tuesday. It would have allowed the Florida Legislature to stop the consideration of changes or improvements made to residential property that improves the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for property taxation purposes.
mycbs4.com

Alachua County voters approve single-member districts referendum

Alachua County, FL — With more than 51% of the vote, Alachua County voters passed the single-member districts referendum. “It will bring new perspective to the county commission. Right now the county commissioners have kind of existed in this group-think mentality and there is no real diversity in the county commission," State Committeeman for the Alachua County Republican party Stafford Jones said.
Independent Florida Alligator

The room where it happens: Inside the Supervisor of Elections’ Office as ballots roll in

There’s no fancy catering or formalwear — but it’s still Alachua County’s ultimate watch party. After 12 hours of open polls at 64 precincts, county ballots are delivered to a room clad in red, white and blue — and it’s completely open to the public. Supervisor of Elections Kim A. Barton sits, draped in an American flag overshirt, while 10 members of the public watch her work to certify the Nov. 8 midterms.
wuft.org

See who won Alachua County’s 2022 midterm elections

Mary Alford took in around 58% of the vote, reclaiming the seat for commissioner of District 1, according to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections. Alford, 61, resigned in May after an investigation from The Gainesville Sun found she was living in a district she wasn’t representing, an act in violation of state law. After closing on a home in her original district, Alford filed to run for office a month later. In her stead, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Raemi Eagle-Glenn, 42, the same person Alford beat in the 2020 election prior to her resignation, to fill her seat.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County again selects an all-Democratic BOCC

Voters chose to return Democratic incumbents to the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), giving Ken Cornell and Marihelen Wheeler additional terms and returning Mary Alford to fill out the term she left in May. However, Tuesday’s election marked the final at-large voting for BOCC seats. While voters across...
Ocala Gazette

FAFO administrative coordinator announces departure

On the heels of the highest attendance ever for the annual Ocala Arts Festival comes news that Maggie Weakley, administrative coordinator for Fine Arts For Ocala (FAFO), will leave that post at the end of this year. The 55th annual Ocala Arts Festival, which took place Oct. 22 and 23,...
WCJB

Marion County public schools are reopening

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students are set to head back to class tomorrow, even though it’s Veterans Day. The school district announced all schools are reopening tomorrow for normal operations, except for Anthony Elementary. Students return to class in Gilchrist County as well. Schools are...
mainstreetdailynews.com

Update: Officials cancel events, prep for Nicole

UPDATE (4:51 p.m.):. Gainesville officials announced that city offices will remain open on Thursday, but parks will close for the day ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. City offices will close Friday for Veterans Day. The city has moved its residential trash pickup scheduled for Thursday to Friday. The city asks...
onlygators.com

Florida basketball score, takeaways: Colin Castleton’s career night pushes Gators by Kennesaw State

Florida Gators basketball improved to 2-0 under new head coach Todd Golden, though it got a perhaps tougher-than-anticipated challenge from the Kennesaw State Owls on Friday night at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida. Despite a late charge from the Owls, the Gators prevailed 88-78 thanks to a career effort from redshirt senior forward Colin Castleton.
