UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
WCJB
University of Florida Hillel organizers hosted “Chomp hate” tailgate party
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The university of Florida Jewish community “Chomped the hate” at today’s tailgate. UF Hillel organizers introduced the campaign two days after antisemitic messages were displayed at the October 29th Florida-Georgia game. The tailgate was meant to encourage a sense of togetherness and support for...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Poe: Gainesville in good hands after elections
With Harvey Ward’s mayoral win, Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe said voters have validated the city commission and placed officials in a position to further the work. “I was impressed by the margin of victory that Harvey had over Ed Bielarski,” Poe said in an interview. “I think that was a real statement win for the direction that the commission has been headed and looks like it will continue to head.”
WCJB
State funding at risk as Gainesville city leaders are over four months late on financial reports
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Auditor’s Office faces yet another controversy. State lawmakers say Gainesville city leaders missed a deadline more than four months ago for submitting financial reports. An auditing committee sent a letter to Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe, saying the city failed to submit reports...
The Rashada Effect: Where Does Florida Recruiting Go From Here in 2023?
With Jaden Rashada now in the fold, which 2023 recruits will be worth monitoring for the Florida Gators moving forward?
Independent Florida Alligator
Ballot initiative round-up: Alachua County referendums pass, Florida amendments fail
No. 1 Constitutional Amendment Article VII, Section 4 and Article XII, Section 42: Failed. Amendment 1 failed Tuesday. It would have allowed the Florida Legislature to stop the consideration of changes or improvements made to residential property that improves the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for property taxation purposes.
mycbs4.com
Alachua County voters approve single-member districts referendum
Alachua County, FL — With more than 51% of the vote, Alachua County voters passed the single-member districts referendum. “It will bring new perspective to the county commission. Right now the county commissioners have kind of existed in this group-think mentality and there is no real diversity in the county commission," State Committeeman for the Alachua County Republican party Stafford Jones said.
Independent Florida Alligator
The room where it happens: Inside the Supervisor of Elections’ Office as ballots roll in
There’s no fancy catering or formalwear — but it’s still Alachua County’s ultimate watch party. After 12 hours of open polls at 64 precincts, county ballots are delivered to a room clad in red, white and blue — and it’s completely open to the public. Supervisor of Elections Kim A. Barton sits, draped in an American flag overshirt, while 10 members of the public watch her work to certify the Nov. 8 midterms.
wuft.org
See who won Alachua County’s 2022 midterm elections
Mary Alford took in around 58% of the vote, reclaiming the seat for commissioner of District 1, according to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections. Alford, 61, resigned in May after an investigation from The Gainesville Sun found she was living in a district she wasn’t representing, an act in violation of state law. After closing on a home in her original district, Alford filed to run for office a month later. In her stead, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Raemi Eagle-Glenn, 42, the same person Alford beat in the 2020 election prior to her resignation, to fill her seat.
WCJB
Newberry High School marching band travels to Indiana for National Championship
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida school marching band got to travel to Indiana for a national competition. The Newberry High School marching band competed in the Bands of America Grand National Championships at the Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday morning. The band competed in the preliminary round...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County again selects an all-Democratic BOCC
Voters chose to return Democratic incumbents to the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), giving Ken Cornell and Marihelen Wheeler additional terms and returning Mary Alford to fill out the term she left in May. However, Tuesday’s election marked the final at-large voting for BOCC seats. While voters across...
FSU OT Commit Visiting Florida Gators vs. South Carolina
Can the Florida Gators flip the commitment of another high-caliber offensive lineman from their in-state rival?
Several Surprise Inactives Ahead of Kickoff
South Carolina will be without multiple offensive players when they take on the Florida Gators later this afternoon.
FAFO administrative coordinator announces departure
On the heels of the highest attendance ever for the annual Ocala Arts Festival comes news that Maggie Weakley, administrative coordinator for Fine Arts For Ocala (FAFO), will leave that post at the end of this year. The 55th annual Ocala Arts Festival, which took place Oct. 22 and 23,...
Digital Exclusive: City of Ocala starts to release transcripts on fire fee litigation
Shortly after the court entered its Final Judgment against the City of Ocala requiring the city to refund $80 million dollars in fire user fees the courts deemed an illegal tax, the Gazette started asking for the shade minutes from the city. After five months of asking, we’ve received the...
Gators Forward Commit Thomas Haugh Signs with Florida
Gators power forward commit Thomas Haugh makes his pledge to Florida official by signing with the program on Thursday.
WCJB
Marion County public schools are reopening
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students are set to head back to class tomorrow, even though it’s Veterans Day. The school district announced all schools are reopening tomorrow for normal operations, except for Anthony Elementary. Students return to class in Gilchrist County as well. Schools are...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Update: Officials cancel events, prep for Nicole
UPDATE (4:51 p.m.):. Gainesville officials announced that city offices will remain open on Thursday, but parks will close for the day ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. City offices will close Friday for Veterans Day. The city has moved its residential trash pickup scheduled for Thursday to Friday. The city asks...
Billy Napier Reacts To Poaching Top Quarterback Recruit From Rival Program
It's been an up-and-down first season at the helm for Florida head coach Billy Napier. But one area where he hasn't been struggling this year is on the recruiting trail, especially after today's big quarterback flip. On Friday, 2023 four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada officially flipped his commitment from the University...
onlygators.com
Florida basketball score, takeaways: Colin Castleton’s career night pushes Gators by Kennesaw State
Florida Gators basketball improved to 2-0 under new head coach Todd Golden, though it got a perhaps tougher-than-anticipated challenge from the Kennesaw State Owls on Friday night at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida. Despite a late charge from the Owls, the Gators prevailed 88-78 thanks to a career effort from redshirt senior forward Colin Castleton.
Opportunities Arising for Gators WR Depth After Shorter, Fraziars Injuries
Caleb Douglas among other Gators' reserves are likely to step up at wide receiver for Florida against South Carolina.
