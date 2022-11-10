Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Marcus Freeman poised to take Notre Dame higher than Brian Kelly ever did
Think back all the way to 2010. Notre Dame football had just come off a season in which they went 6-6 and fired head coach Charlie Weis. They hired up-and-coming Cincinnati head coach Brian Kelly to steer the ship back to the promised land. Kelly would have the Fighting Irish...
WNDU
Notre Dame mourns death of student
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Saturday morning, the University sent a message to both students and staff about the passing of James (Jake) Blaauboer, who was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters. He was also a U.S. army veteran.
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football: State of the quarterback position
Notre Dame football hasn’t had consistency at the quarterback spot the entire year, so what do their options look like moving forward?. Let’s start with the current starter at the position, Drew Pyne. While Pyne has had his clear ups and downs as a starter, he is currently 6-1 as the starting quarterback for Notre Dame football this year. While that record doesn’t even come close to telling the story, it’s hard to ignore the results.
11/11 Highlight Zone Regional Championships
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll won its first-ever regional title with a 21-20 nail-biter in 6A, Snider staged a triumphant comeback to beat Mishawaka in 5A, Columbia City’s dream season came to an end in 4A with a loss to Kokomo, Bishop Luers secured the program’s 21st regional title with a win over Bluffton […]
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
hometownnewsnow.com
Blue Turns Red in Michigan City
(La Porte County, IN) - In some ways, a Red Wave has hit a deep blue Michigan City. Of the final 20 precincts counted in La Porte County on Election night, 13 of them came from Michigan City and surrounding Coolspring Township. When the count was complete, the result in those historically blue areas was a widening of the lead of Republicans by a significant margin.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Dominates Tippy Valley For First Win Of Year
Warsaw girls basketball head coach Lenny Krebs was clear when he said Wednesday’s practice was “by far” the worst the team had put together this season. After the Tigers 72-36 victory over Tippecanoe Valley at the Tiger Den Thursday night, Krebs was a little less displeased about it.
Raising Cane’s sues Northwest Indiana shopping center after being told it can’t sell chicken fingers
HOBART, Ind. — Raising Cane’s, a restaurant famously known for exclusively selling chicken fingers, is suing a Northwest Indiana shopping center after being told — eight months and over a million dollars in construction later — that it would be prohibited from selling chicken fingers due to a long-standing, undisclosed deal with McDonald’s. A lawsuit […]
WNDU
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
panoramanow.com
Lake County Election: Beck vs. Olthoff – War of the Roses
It was a very close race between incumbent Indiana State Representative Lake County’s District 19 between Julie Olthoff and challenger former District 19 State Representative, Lisa Beck. As votes are continuing to be counted according to Ballotpedia Ms. Olthoff won by over 1225 votes. It seems these two wonderful ladies have been battling for that seat for years. Let’s go dig up some history.
abc57.com
Poll worker seen wearing MAGA hat at poll station in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A poll worker was seen wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat at Montessori Academy today and it had voters questioning whether the visible support for Donald Trump and the Republican party is considered ‘electioneering’ or influencing voters in any way. ABC57...
hometownnewsnow.com
New Prairie Gets Payback in Regional Victory
(New Carlisle, IN) - New Prairie avenged last year’s season-ending loss to Northridge by destroying the Raiders Friday night. New Prairie won the Regional Championship 55-7. In the words of anchorman Ron Burgundy, “Boy, that escalated quickly.”. Northridge came into Amzie Miller Field hoping to end New Prairie’s...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ceremonial Groundbreaking Takes Place For The 2525 Apartments
A few years ago, Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer was walking on the former Arnolt Corp. property site on Durbin Street with an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official. Today, with the Arnolt building demolished and gone and the environmental issues removed, Thallemer was one of four speakers for the groundbreaking ceremony of The 2525 affordable apartments being developed by RealAmerica at 2525 Durbin St. The 2525 is expected to be completed by fall 2023.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County election results include some tight local races
In Porter County, Democrat Jesse Harper was narrowly reelected to another term as Center Township trustee. He defeated Republican Valparaiso City Council President Casey Schmidt by a margin of 52-to-48 percent. The campaign briefly spilled into city council and school board meetings, after residents said materials from the Schmidt campaign referred to the appointment of the Valparaiso School Board's first Black member as a poor decision.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the parking lot of Handy Spot Liquors on East Center Street, Warsaw. Driver: James Ignasiak, 31, Betsy Court, Warsaw. Hit-and-run while driver was attempting to park. Police were given a full description of the vehicle and suspect. Damage up to $10,000.
Times-Union Newspaper
Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Residential Entry
The man suspected in Monday’s possible stabbing at McDonald’s, 315 N. Detroit St., Warsaw, has been arrested. John Edward Robinson, 48, of 303 W. Winona Ave.,?Warsaw, was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday for residential entry with a $5,250 preliminary bond. Charges for Monday’s incident were not filed as of Wednesday afternoon.
abc57.com
Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
GQMagazine
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Look Sharp. Live Smart.http://gq.com
Comments / 0