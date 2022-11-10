ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNDU

Notre Dame mourns death of student

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Saturday morning, the University sent a message to both students and staff about the passing of James (Jake) Blaauboer, who was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters. He was also a U.S. army veteran.
NOTRE DAME, IN
slapthesign.com

Notre Dame football: State of the quarterback position

Notre Dame football hasn’t had consistency at the quarterback spot the entire year, so what do their options look like moving forward?. Let’s start with the current starter at the position, Drew Pyne. While Pyne has had his clear ups and downs as a starter, he is currently 6-1 as the starting quarterback for Notre Dame football this year. While that record doesn’t even come close to telling the story, it’s hard to ignore the results.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE 15

11/11 Highlight Zone Regional Championships

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll won its first-ever regional title with a 21-20 nail-biter in 6A, Snider staged a triumphant comeback to beat Mishawaka in 5A, Columbia City’s dream season came to an end in 4A with a loss to Kokomo, Bishop Luers secured the program’s 21st regional title with a win over Bluffton […]
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Blue Turns Red in Michigan City

(La Porte County, IN) - In some ways, a Red Wave has hit a deep blue Michigan City. Of the final 20 precincts counted in La Porte County on Election night, 13 of them came from Michigan City and surrounding Coolspring Township. When the count was complete, the result in those historically blue areas was a widening of the lead of Republicans by a significant margin.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Dominates Tippy Valley For First Win Of Year

Warsaw girls basketball head coach Lenny Krebs was clear when he said Wednesday’s practice was “by far” the worst the team had put together this season. After the Tigers 72-36 victory over Tippecanoe Valley at the Tiger Den Thursday night, Krebs was a little less displeased about it.
WARSAW, IN
WGN News

Raising Cane’s sues Northwest Indiana shopping center after being told it can’t sell chicken fingers

HOBART, Ind. — Raising Cane’s, a restaurant famously known for exclusively selling chicken fingers, is suing a Northwest Indiana shopping center after being told — eight months and over a million dollars in construction later — that it would be prohibited from selling chicken fingers due to a long-standing, undisclosed deal with McDonald’s. A lawsuit […]
HOBART, IN
WNDU

New US-31 route opens to warm receptions

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
SOUTH BEND, IN
panoramanow.com

Lake County Election: Beck vs. Olthoff – War of the Roses

It was a very close race between incumbent Indiana State Representative Lake County’s District 19 between Julie Olthoff and challenger former District 19 State Representative, Lisa Beck. As votes are continuing to be counted according to Ballotpedia Ms. Olthoff won by over 1225 votes. It seems these two wonderful ladies have been battling for that seat for years. Let’s go dig up some history.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Poll worker seen wearing MAGA hat at poll station in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A poll worker was seen wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat at Montessori Academy today and it had voters questioning whether the visible support for Donald Trump and the Republican party is considered ‘electioneering’ or influencing voters in any way. ABC57...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

New Prairie Gets Payback in Regional Victory

(New Carlisle, IN) - New Prairie avenged last year’s season-ending loss to Northridge by destroying the Raiders Friday night. New Prairie won the Regional Championship 55-7. In the words of anchorman Ron Burgundy, “Boy, that escalated quickly.”. Northridge came into Amzie Miller Field hoping to end New Prairie’s...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Ceremonial Groundbreaking Takes Place For The 2525 Apartments

A few years ago, Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer was walking on the former Arnolt Corp. property site on Durbin Street with an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official. Today, with the Arnolt building demolished and gone and the environmental issues removed, Thallemer was one of four speakers for the groundbreaking ceremony of The 2525 affordable apartments being developed by RealAmerica at 2525 Durbin St. The 2525 is expected to be completed by fall 2023.
WARSAW, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Porter County election results include some tight local races

In Porter County, Democrat Jesse Harper was narrowly reelected to another term as Center Township trustee. He defeated Republican Valparaiso City Council President Casey Schmidt by a margin of 52-to-48 percent. The campaign briefly spilled into city council and school board meetings, after residents said materials from the Schmidt campaign referred to the appointment of the Valparaiso School Board's first Black member as a poor decision.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the parking lot of Handy Spot Liquors on East Center Street, Warsaw. Driver: James Ignasiak, 31, Betsy Court, Warsaw. Hit-and-run while driver was attempting to park. Police were given a full description of the vehicle and suspect. Damage up to $10,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Residential Entry

The man suspected in Monday’s possible stabbing at McDonald’s, 315 N. Detroit St., Warsaw, has been arrested. John Edward Robinson, 48, of 303 W. Winona Ave.,?Warsaw, was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday for residential entry with a $5,250 preliminary bond. Charges for Monday’s incident were not filed as of Wednesday afternoon.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN
