Related
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Receiving Inquiries For Russell Westbrook
$47.1 million Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has looked markedly better (mostly) for L.A. after being moved to a bench role by head coach Darvin Ham. Through ten games this season, the 33-year-old former All-Star is averaging 16.1 points on .436/.325/.800 shooting, 6.3 assists, and 5.6 rebounds across 29 minutes of action. He's been re-energized by the bench move, seems newly enthusiastic about his prospects with his hometown team, and has (occasionally) developed a dynamic two-man game with star big man Anthony Davis.
Ty Lue Gives Injury Update on Kawhi Leonard
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is not quite ready for a return to game action, but the star forward has now progressed to five on five work. Clippers head coach Ty Lue confirmed before practice on Friday that Leonard had participated in five on five action earlier that morning, and looked good.
Lakers News: L.A. Now Tied For Worst Start In History Of Team
The happy times are slowly slipping away for the Lakers as the team lost five games in a row for the second time this season. The 2-10 start to the season also ties for the worst start in the history of the franchise, a phrase many didn't expect to say coming into the season.
Here’s Where Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Landed On NBA’s Latest MVP Ladder
Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is on a special roll right now. The 24-year-old has led the way for Boston to open the 2022-23 campaign and has been off to his best start to a season in his young career. Through 11 games the three-time All-Star is averaging a...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook, Who Probably Won’t Be With Lakers By Spring, Hoping Lakers Make Playoffs In Spring
A championship seems like a far dream for the Lakers as they fall to 2-9 on the season. The Lakers won two games in a row, and it looked like things were about to turn around, but of course for Russell Westbrook and company this was not the case. To...
Nets’ Kevin Durant Names His ‘Mount Rushmore’ for Small Forwards
View the original article to see embedded media. Nets star Kevin Durant is off to a torrid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The 12-time all-star is averaging 30.8 points per game on nearly 52% shooting from the floor despite only shooting a shade over 32% from three through 12 games this season.
Lakers News: L.A. Reportedly Remains Open To Trade For Bojan Bogdanovic
It seems that your Los Angeles Lakers remain interested in veteran Detroit Pistons stretch four Bojan Bogdanovic, after outreach to his former club, the Utah Jazz, ultimately did not yield a fruitful trade over the summer. Although Bogdanovic inked a two-year, $39 million contract extension with Detroit last month, Jake...
Miami Heat Terminate Relationship With FTX Arena
The Miami Heat and Miami-Dade County have terminated their relationship with FTX and will be searching for a new name for the downtown arena. The Heat decided to go in a different direction once the crypto exchange company starting having problems and eventually collapsed. Here's the joint statement the Heat...
Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Win Over 76ers
Last night the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 104-95. Atlanta capped off their challenging homestand with an impressive 3-1 record. Now they are 8-4 on the season and ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Thursday night's game. Clint Capela. Clint Capela had...
Bennedict Mathurin continues his impressive rookie season with 18-point quarter, 30-point game vs Denver Nuggets
INDIANAPOLIS — "No." That's all Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton had to say when he was asked if anything rookie Bennedict Mathurin does surprises him. That came after a game on Wednesday night in which Mathurin scored 30 points, including 18 in the second quarter alone. For many...
76ers Avoid Collapse vs. Hawks in Saturday Night Rematch
After one of their most impressive wins during the 2022-2023 NBA season against the Western Conference-contending Phoenix Suns, the Philadelphia 76ers struggled to keep the momentum going two nights later on the road. Facing the Atlanta Hawks for the first of two matchups, the Sixers fell flat on their one-game...
76ers vs. Hawks: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers have a busy weekend ahead of them. After getting Friday off, the Sixers are set to return to the court on Saturday night to face the Atlanta Hawks for the second time this week. After Saturday’s game, the Sixers will be back on the floor Sunday night to face the Utah Jazz.
Lakers News: How Open Are The Lakers To Moving On From Anthony Davis?
After The Ringer's Bill Simmons revealed that there was "buzz" suggesting maximum-salaried Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis could be available via trade, Lakers fans expressed hope that he could be moved. Lakers 248's Doug McKain thinks that Davis, despite his injury history, remains worth retaining for Los Angeles,...
Dodgers Rumors: LA Linked to Top Japanese Free Agent Pitcher
The pitching unit ravaged with injuries by the end of the season for the Dodgers still has plenty of talent assuming they all come back healthy for the 2023 season. However, this doesn't stop the Dodgers from looking out for more talent and they have their eyes on top Japanese prospect Kodai Senga.
Dodgers News: Two of LA’s 2022 Big Three Take Home Silver Slugger Honors
The 2022 Silver Slugger Awards have been announced, and two (maybe soon to be one) of our Boys in Blue take home honors at their respective positions. Right fielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner are your Silver Slugger winners for the 2022 Dodgers. This is Betts fifth Silver Slugger...
