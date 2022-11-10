ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Grove, TN

Rutherford Source

East 96 Marketplace Now Dot and Lucy’s Event Venue

During the summer months of this year, best friends and business partners Jan Long Tesnow and Heather Wilkinson Boyer closed out their boutique business, originally opened as East 96 Marketplace, and transformed it into a new small event venue in Lascassas. They gave the interior of the building a barn-like look by covering the walls in raw wood planks and have used their design eye to give the rest of the space an inviting modern vintage farmhouse look.
LASCASSAS, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Welcomes New Recruits

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (November 10, 2022) The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) welcomes eight new firefighters. The group took off their cadet ropes and rang the bell at a graduation ceremony, marking the completion of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Recruit Academy on Thursday, Nov. 10. Sixteen other firefighters from...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

La Vergne Fire Explorers Graduate from Local Fire Academy

The City of La Vergne Fire Rescue Department will be welcoming its first recruit class back from the academy, including two former department explorers. Four La Vergne recruits will be graduating from the City of Murfreesboro Fire Recruit Academy this Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. The graduation ceremony will take place at New Vision Church, 1750 North Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Two of the recruits were former Fire Explorers with the department that were so interested in the fire-fighting profession that they chose to apply to be full-time firefighters with LFRD.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Results Physiotherapy in Murfreesboro

Results Physiotherapy held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 1741 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite N in Murfreesboro. The Results Physiotherapy Murfreesboro – Kensington Place clinic in Murfreesboro, Tennessee is happy to offer chronic pain comprehensive and dependable service to our Murfreesboro, TN community in partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Buckle up Murfreesboro! Hop Springs is so excited to bring the best of Bon Jovi to the venue. Shot Thru the Heart (STTH) is a professional tribute band that pays homage to the music and showmanship of Bon Jovi, one of the greatest rock bands to ever take the stage. STTH provides a high-energy concert experience, playing only the greatest hits and staying true to the original recordings. STTH is the real deal! The music and vocals are live with meticulous attention to detail. The nostalgia effect is real!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Oakland Patriots Put Out Blue Devils Flame and Advance in the 2022 Playoffs

The stage was set in Murfreesboro for what should be one of the best games of the year. The machine that is Oakland football faced the incoming challenge from The Lebanon Blue Devils with their talented offensive trio of Anthony Crowell, Jaylen Abston, and Sean Heath. Oakland sent Lebanon packing last year in the playoffs, and Lebanon came in to this one expecting revenge. While the cold wind whipped through Oakland’s stadium the energy building up to this one was still extremely present.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Weekend Weather Outlook- Winter Is Coming

Well, it was bound to happen, Some may even see the “S” word over the next few days. In a constantly evolving forecast, here is the latest from the NWS. We will be monitoring as changes to the forecast are made. Take a jacket for tonight’s playoff football games.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Operation Fall Brake Enforcement on I-24, Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County

Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding and driving recklessly...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

6 Driving Tips During Deer Season

As deer season continues, there have been numerous vehicle-related accidents involving collisions with deer across our area. Although many times they are unavoidable, here are some tips to keep in mind as you travel the roadways. Buckle up! Seat belts are designed to protect you from a collision or sudden...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: November 7, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville’s Nutcracker Returns to TPAC this Holiday Season with Brand-New Snow Scene

Inspired by the Emmy Award-winning film and designed by Campbell Baird. Fresh off its Emmy Award win for the televised adaptation, Nashville’s Nutcracker will return to TPAC December 9–24, 2022. Deemed Music City’s favorite holiday tradition, this year’s production will feature the beloved, unique-to-Nashville story, plus live music by the Nashville Symphony and a brand-new Snow Scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

