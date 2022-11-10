Read full article on original website
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This Veterans Day, Rutherford County Schools Highlights Assistant Superintendent for Finance Brian Runion
Brian Runion has been the assistant superintendent for budget and finance with Rutherford County Schools since July after previously serving as the accounting manager within the department. He’s also a veteran of the U.S. Navy and enlisted, at the age of 28, after completing a finance degree from Middle Tennessee...
East 96 Marketplace Now Dot and Lucy’s Event Venue
During the summer months of this year, best friends and business partners Jan Long Tesnow and Heather Wilkinson Boyer closed out their boutique business, originally opened as East 96 Marketplace, and transformed it into a new small event venue in Lascassas. They gave the interior of the building a barn-like look by covering the walls in raw wood planks and have used their design eye to give the rest of the space an inviting modern vintage farmhouse look.
Gov. Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee to Open Tennessee Residence for Christmas Tours
Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee announced the Tennessee Residence will be open to the public for 2022 Christmas Tours beginning on December 2. The theme for the Christmas décor at the Tennessee Residence this year, “The Gift of. Giving,” will portray the various ways Tennesseans...
WEATHER 11-13,2022 Titans Tailgate Will Be Chilly
A bit brisk today as it will feel more like Denver this morning than Tennessee. The good news is plenty of sunshine is on tap for the game.
Smyrna Elementary to Construct Outdoor Amphitheater and Classroom
Smyrna Elementary, recently named as Rutherford County School’s first STEM school, has begun construction of an outdoor classroom and amphitheater via a partnership with Dow Smith Co. “We needed community partners, reached out to Dow Smith, and they came to the table to talk with us,” said Vanessa Ritter,...
TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-10-16, 2022
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB. exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) Nightly, excluding weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on...
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Welcomes New Recruits
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (November 10, 2022) The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) welcomes eight new firefighters. The group took off their cadet ropes and rang the bell at a graduation ceremony, marking the completion of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Recruit Academy on Thursday, Nov. 10. Sixteen other firefighters from...
La Vergne Fire Explorers Graduate from Local Fire Academy
The City of La Vergne Fire Rescue Department will be welcoming its first recruit class back from the academy, including two former department explorers. Four La Vergne recruits will be graduating from the City of Murfreesboro Fire Recruit Academy this Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. The graduation ceremony will take place at New Vision Church, 1750 North Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Two of the recruits were former Fire Explorers with the department that were so interested in the fire-fighting profession that they chose to apply to be full-time firefighters with LFRD.
Ribbon Cutting: Strickland Brothers –10 Minute Oil Change in Smyrna
Strickland Brothers – 10 Minute Oil Change held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 302 South Lowry Street in Smyrna. Strickland Brothers offer 10-minute, drive-thru, pressure-free oil changes, state inspections, and maintenance services. No appointment is needed. 302 South Lowry Street.
Ribbon Cutting: Results Physiotherapy in Murfreesboro
Results Physiotherapy held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 1741 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite N in Murfreesboro. The Results Physiotherapy Murfreesboro – Kensington Place clinic in Murfreesboro, Tennessee is happy to offer chronic pain comprehensive and dependable service to our Murfreesboro, TN community in partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas.
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Buckle up Murfreesboro! Hop Springs is so excited to bring the best of Bon Jovi to the venue. Shot Thru the Heart (STTH) is a professional tribute band that pays homage to the music and showmanship of Bon Jovi, one of the greatest rock bands to ever take the stage. STTH provides a high-energy concert experience, playing only the greatest hits and staying true to the original recordings. STTH is the real deal! The music and vocals are live with meticulous attention to detail. The nostalgia effect is real!
Oakland Patriots Put Out Blue Devils Flame and Advance in the 2022 Playoffs
The stage was set in Murfreesboro for what should be one of the best games of the year. The machine that is Oakland football faced the incoming challenge from The Lebanon Blue Devils with their talented offensive trio of Anthony Crowell, Jaylen Abston, and Sean Heath. Oakland sent Lebanon packing last year in the playoffs, and Lebanon came in to this one expecting revenge. While the cold wind whipped through Oakland’s stadium the energy building up to this one was still extremely present.
Weekend Weather Outlook- Winter Is Coming
Well, it was bound to happen, Some may even see the “S” word over the next few days. In a constantly evolving forecast, here is the latest from the NWS. We will be monitoring as changes to the forecast are made. Take a jacket for tonight’s playoff football games.
Tennessee Comptroller Names New Director of Local Government Finance
Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower is pleased to announce that Sheila Reed is the state’s new Director of Local Government Finance. Local Government Finance plays a key role in ensuring Tennessee’s counties, metropolitan governments, municipalities, utility districts, and other governmental water and wastewater systems stay financially healthy.
Operation Fall Brake Enforcement on I-24, Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County
Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding and driving recklessly...
6 Driving Tips During Deer Season
As deer season continues, there have been numerous vehicle-related accidents involving collisions with deer across our area. Although many times they are unavoidable, here are some tips to keep in mind as you travel the roadways. Buckle up! Seat belts are designed to protect you from a collision or sudden...
Photo of the Week: November 7, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Nashville’s Nutcracker Returns to TPAC this Holiday Season with Brand-New Snow Scene
Inspired by the Emmy Award-winning film and designed by Campbell Baird. Fresh off its Emmy Award win for the televised adaptation, Nashville’s Nutcracker will return to TPAC December 9–24, 2022. Deemed Music City’s favorite holiday tradition, this year’s production will feature the beloved, unique-to-Nashville story, plus live music by the Nashville Symphony and a brand-new Snow Scene.
Teacher’s Assistant Charged After 45.3 Grams of Marijuana Discovered in Lunch Bag in Nashville
November 9, 2022 – A teacher’s assistant is charged with marijuana possession after officers responded to Murrell School (K-7th grade), 322 Cleveland Street, on a student who was being disorderly. The student had been placed in a teacher’s lounge to calm down. He began throwing faculty members’ belongings...
