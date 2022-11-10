Read full article on original website
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
Biden froze out China’s ambassador. He may regret that.
The administration snub could further complicate bilateral ties.
U.S. accuses Russia, China of abandoning U.N. responsibility over North Korea
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The United States accused Russia and China on Friday of providing "blanket protection" to North Korea from further U.N. Security Council action and said the pair had "bent over backwards" to justify Pyongyang's ballistic missile launches.
Biden working on ties with Southeast Asia in shadow of China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden joined a conference of southeast Asian nations on Saturday, looking to emphasize the United States' commitment in the region where a looming China is also working to expand its influence. Biden's efforts at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations...
US, allies clash with China, Russia over NKorea missiles
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with China and Russia on Friday over North Korea’s escalating ballistic missile launches and American-led military exercises in South Korea, again preventing any action by the deeply divided U.N. Security Council. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said North...
US News and World Report
Biden to Warn Xi North Korea's Path Could Prompt Bigger U.S. Military Presence
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will warn Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting on Monday that North Korea's continued pursuit of weapons development will lead to an enhanced U.S. military presence in the region, the White House said. The United States is concerned that North...
Biden huddles with Asian allies on NKorea threat, China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden met Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China's assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding
KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia's eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin's retreating forces. A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s...
China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war OLD
Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.Mr Michel was set to deliver a pre-recorded video address at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.The event was to also include an address by Chinese president Xi Jinping along with several world leaders and heads of international organisations.Barend Leyts, a spokesperson for Mr Michel, said that he was surprised that the...
Aspen Daily News
Dictators and elections
Now we know there are multiple sources of Russian interference in American elections. Putin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so, “Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere in American elections. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do.”
Biden and Xi to meet on G20 sidelines with Taiwan and Ukraine set to dominate talks
Biden reveals contents of first call as president with Xi Jinping. Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will meet in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Monday, both leaders have confirmed, in a highly anticipated first face-to-face meeting since the Democrat entered the White House as president. The...
Aspen Daily News
Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Saturday that the United States would work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations, telling leaders that “we're going to build a better future that we all want to see” in the region where U.S. rival China is also working to expand its influence.
CNBC
Ukraine minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'
Ukraine's foreign minister urged Southeast Asian countries to stop Russia from playing "hunger games" over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal. The United Nations says more than 10 million tonnes of grain and other food has been exported from Ukraine under the deal. Ukraine is joining the Association of Southeast...
Biden wants to discuss Taiwan, Russia, trade with China's Xi
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he plans at an anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, trade policies and Beijing’s relationship with Russia. The White House has said it is working with Chinese officials to arrange a meeting between Biden and Xi on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, but the two side have not confirmed the meeting will take place. Biden told reporters at a White House news conference that he had much to discuss with Xi as U.S.-Chinese relations have grown more fraught in recent months. “What I want to do with him when we talk is lay out what each of our red lines are and understand what he believes to be in the critical national interests of China, what I know to be the critical interests of the United States,” Biden said. “And determine whether or not they conflict with one another.”
Leaders land in Indonesia for G20 summit; US seeks no conflict with China, says Biden
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday his country will maintain open communication lines and seek no conflict with China, ahead of what are expected to be tense talks on a range of geopolitical issues at the G20 summit in Indonesia this week.
U.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia
PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
CNBC
Biden expected to bring up Chinese economic practices, Taiwan and Russia's war in Ukraine in first meeting with Xi as president
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will discuss a range of geopolitical challenges next week in his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since he ascended to the White House two years ago. "We expect this meeting to be an in-depth and substantive conversation between the leaders aimed...
Washington Examiner
White House downplays potential for Biden-Xi meeting to 'reset' US-China relationship
The White House dismissed the prospect of President Joe Biden's first in-person discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping easing the strained relationship between their two countries. National security adviser Jake Sullivan bristled when asked by a reporter aboard Air Force One whether the meeting could thaw the icy relationship, underscoring...
France 24
Biden calls for building a 'free and open' Indo Pacific at ASEAN summit
Southeast Asian heads of government held talks on Saturday with visiting global leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, who hailed the launch of a new U.S.-ASEAN pact as a critical step towards tackling "the biggest issues of our time". In his first visit to Southeast Asia as president, Biden said...
