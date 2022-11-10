ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Biden to Warn Xi North Korea's Path Could Prompt Bigger U.S. Military Presence

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will warn Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting on Monday that North Korea's continued pursuit of weapons development will lead to an enhanced U.S. military presence in the region, the White House said. The United States is concerned that North...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Biden huddles with Asian allies on NKorea threat, China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden met Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China's assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.
WSB Radio

Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding

KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia's eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin's retreating forces. A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s...
The Independent

China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war OLD

Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.Mr Michel was set to deliver a pre-recorded video address at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.The event was to also include an address by Chinese president Xi Jinping along with several world leaders and heads of international organisations.Barend Leyts, a spokesperson for Mr Michel, said that he was surprised that the...
Aspen Daily News

Dictators and elections

Now we know there are multiple sources of Russian interference in American elections. Putin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so, “Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere in American elections. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do.”
Aspen Daily News

Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Saturday that the United States would work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations, telling leaders that “we're going to build a better future that we all want to see” in the region where U.S. rival China is also working to expand its influence.
CNBC

Ukraine minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'

Ukraine's foreign minister urged Southeast Asian countries to stop Russia from playing "hunger games" over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal. The United Nations says more than 10 million tonnes of grain and other food has been exported from Ukraine under the deal. Ukraine is joining the Association of Southeast...
The Associated Press

Biden wants to discuss Taiwan, Russia, trade with China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he plans at an anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, trade policies and Beijing’s relationship with Russia. The White House has said it is working with Chinese officials to arrange a meeting between Biden and Xi on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, but the two side have not confirmed the meeting will take place. Biden told reporters at a White House news conference that he had much to discuss with Xi as U.S.-Chinese relations have grown more fraught in recent months. “What I want to do with him when we talk is lay out what each of our red lines are and understand what he believes to be in the critical national interests of China, what I know to be the critical interests of the United States,” Biden said. “And determine whether or not they conflict with one another.”
Reuters

U.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
Washington Examiner

White House downplays potential for Biden-Xi meeting to 'reset' US-China relationship

The White House dismissed the prospect of President Joe Biden's first in-person discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping easing the strained relationship between their two countries. National security adviser Jake Sullivan bristled when asked by a reporter aboard Air Force One whether the meeting could thaw the icy relationship, underscoring...

