New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program
Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
TSU students say their future is in limbo after scholarship issues
TSU students are worried they won't be able to return for another semester because the scholarships they were promised haven't kicked in.
This Veterans Day, Rutherford County Schools Highlights Assistant Superintendent for Finance Brian Runion
Brian Runion has been the assistant superintendent for budget and finance with Rutherford County Schools since July after previously serving as the accounting manager within the department. He’s also a veteran of the U.S. Navy and enlisted, at the age of 28, after completing a finance degree from Middle Tennessee...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for StretchLab Murfreesboro
Congratulations to StretchLab Murfreesboro for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 9th at 11am. StretchLab Murfreesboro is located at 451 N. Thompson Lane, Suite C (just down from Samari’s), Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-575-3080.
Community holds on to Emma’s Flowers; demolition makes room for high-rise project
One of the busiest and most well known streets in Nashville, West End Avenue, is getting a new look, from small town shops, to towering high-rises. On Friday, the iconic pink walls of Emma's Flowers & Gifts were torn down.
La Vergne Fire Explorers Graduate from Local Fire Academy
The City of La Vergne Fire Rescue Department will be welcoming its first recruit class back from the academy, including two former department explorers. Four La Vergne recruits will be graduating from the City of Murfreesboro Fire Recruit Academy this Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. The graduation ceremony will take place at New Vision Church, 1750 North Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Two of the recruits were former Fire Explorers with the department that were so interested in the fire-fighting profession that they chose to apply to be full-time firefighters with LFRD.
Work to restore historically Black cemetery uncovers hundreds of stories
Over many years, a major part of a city's history became almost completely hidden by overgrown brush. More than ten years of work is helping to uncover the story of hundreds of people.
5 Places to Shop Local for Holiday Gifts in Spring Hill
This year, Small Business Saturday falls on November 26. The event was started by American Express in 2010 because the company knows small business is the core of economic success in communities large and small all across the country. It was promoted on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. By the following year, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day and it was picked up in all 50 states. It is now a significant part of holiday shopping over the Thanksgiving weekend.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.299M Breathtaking Modern Home is a Shining Example of Their Distinctive Design and Attention to Detail in Nashville, TN
The Home in Nashville checks all the boxes with a heated salt water pool, main level primary and guest suites, now available for sale. This home located at 226 Brook Hollow Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Christie Bradley – The Wilson Group Real Estate Services – (Phone: (615-481-0970) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
How the teacher aid shortage has affected this Mt. Juliet fourth grader
Schools across Middle Tennessee are stretched thin. During a visit to Mt. Juliet Elementary, NewsChannel 5’s Carrie Sharp saw the personal toll that takes.
Images released of the proposed future of Fort Negley
Nashville Civil War history could get new life with a master plan to revitalize historic Fort Negley.
WKRN
Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers
Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
Nashville's Christmas Village returns Friday for 61st year
The 61st annual Christmas Village at the Fairgrounds Nashville is back Friday. People can get some early Christmas shopping done through Sunday, all for a good cause.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Buckle up Murfreesboro! Hop Springs is so excited to bring the best of Bon Jovi to the venue. Shot Thru the Heart (STTH) is a professional tribute band that pays homage to the music and showmanship of Bon Jovi, one of the greatest rock bands to ever take the stage. STTH provides a high-energy concert experience, playing only the greatest hits and staying true to the original recordings. STTH is the real deal! The music and vocals are live with meticulous attention to detail. The nostalgia effect is real!
radio7media.com
City of Columbia Christmas Parade
THE CITY OF COLUMBIA, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE COLUMBIA MAIN STREET CORPORATION, HAS ANNOUNCED THE 36TH ANNUAL COLUMBIA MAIN STREET PARADE AND TREE LIGHTING ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2022 AT 6:00 PM. THIS NIGHT TIME PARADE KICKS OFF AT 6:00 PM BEGINNING AT THE TROTWOOD/W. 7TH STREET SPLIT AND MARCHES EASTWARD DOWN THE TRADITIONAL PARADE ROUTE INTO DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA, LASTING APPROXIMATELY 1 TO 1 1/2 HOURS.
Middle Tennessee Electric, Tennessee Environmental Council to Break Ground on Pollinator Habitat
Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) and Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) are partnering to establish a one-acre native pollinator habitat at MTE’s solar field in College Grove. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 14, at noon. MTE commissioned its 1-megawatt solar field in College Grove, TN in November of...
TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-10-16, 2022
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB. exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) Nightly, excluding weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on...
luxury-houses.net
Exhibiting the Highest Quality and Design Standards, This Stunning Contemporary Home in Nashville, TN Hits the Market for $3.995M
The Home in Nashville is designed by David Baird, & styled by Marcelle Guibeau, now available for sale. This home located at 3612B Woodmont Blvd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,496 square feet of living spaces. Call Steven Myers – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: (615-330-0555) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 11, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 10, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI96405 American RdNashville8/13/2021. ALDI851911 Ransom PlNashville10/31/2022. ALDI953758 Nolensville PikeNashville6/20/2022. ALDI98615 Gallatin AveNashville6/6/2022. ALDI1007035 Highway...
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule. Activities, Entertainment, Events, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Shopping, Visit. The Historic Property to Host Southern Men’s Showcase, Made South Holiday Market, American Policy Christmas in America, Brightstone Christmas Program & White Cane Day. FRANKLIN, Tenn., (November...
