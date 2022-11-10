ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program

Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for StretchLab Murfreesboro

Congratulations to StretchLab Murfreesboro for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 9th at 11am. StretchLab Murfreesboro is located at 451 N. Thompson Lane, Suite C (just down from Samari’s), Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-575-3080.
Rutherford Source

La Vergne Fire Explorers Graduate from Local Fire Academy

The City of La Vergne Fire Rescue Department will be welcoming its first recruit class back from the academy, including two former department explorers. Four La Vergne recruits will be graduating from the City of Murfreesboro Fire Recruit Academy this Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. The graduation ceremony will take place at New Vision Church, 1750 North Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Two of the recruits were former Fire Explorers with the department that were so interested in the fire-fighting profession that they chose to apply to be full-time firefighters with LFRD.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Maury County Source

5 Places to Shop Local for Holiday Gifts in Spring Hill

This year, Small Business Saturday falls on November 26. The event was started by American Express in 2010 because the company knows small business is the core of economic success in communities large and small all across the country. It was promoted on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. By the following year, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day and it was picked up in all 50 states. It is now a significant part of holiday shopping over the Thanksgiving weekend.
SPRING HILL, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $3.299M Breathtaking Modern Home is a Shining Example of Their Distinctive Design and Attention to Detail in Nashville, TN

The Home in Nashville checks all the boxes with a heated salt water pool, main level primary and guest suites, now available for sale. This home located at 226 Brook Hollow Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Christie Bradley – The Wilson Group Real Estate Services – (Phone: (615-481-0970) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers

Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Buckle up Murfreesboro! Hop Springs is so excited to bring the best of Bon Jovi to the venue. Shot Thru the Heart (STTH) is a professional tribute band that pays homage to the music and showmanship of Bon Jovi, one of the greatest rock bands to ever take the stage. STTH provides a high-energy concert experience, playing only the greatest hits and staying true to the original recordings. STTH is the real deal! The music and vocals are live with meticulous attention to detail. The nostalgia effect is real!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

City of Columbia Christmas Parade

THE CITY OF COLUMBIA, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE COLUMBIA MAIN STREET CORPORATION, HAS ANNOUNCED THE 36TH ANNUAL COLUMBIA MAIN STREET PARADE AND TREE LIGHTING ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2022 AT 6:00 PM. THIS NIGHT TIME PARADE KICKS OFF AT 6:00 PM BEGINNING AT THE TROTWOOD/W. 7TH STREET SPLIT AND MARCHES EASTWARD DOWN THE TRADITIONAL PARADE ROUTE INTO DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA, LASTING APPROXIMATELY 1 TO 1 1/2 HOURS.
COLUMBIA, TN
luxury-houses.net

Exhibiting the Highest Quality and Design Standards, This Stunning Contemporary Home in Nashville, TN Hits the Market for $3.995M

The Home in Nashville is designed by David Baird, & styled by Marcelle Guibeau, now available for sale. This home located at 3612B Woodmont Blvd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,496 square feet of living spaces. Call Steven Myers – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: (615-330-0555) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 11, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 10, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI96405 American RdNashville8/13/2021. ALDI851911 Ransom PlNashville10/31/2022. ALDI953758 Nolensville PikeNashville6/20/2022. ALDI98615 Gallatin AveNashville6/6/2022. ALDI1007035 Highway...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule

The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule. Activities, Entertainment, Events, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Shopping, Visit. The Historic Property to Host Southern Men’s Showcase, Made South Holiday Market, American Policy Christmas in America, Brightstone Christmas Program & White Cane Day. FRANKLIN, Tenn., (November...
FRANKLIN, TN
