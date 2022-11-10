ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN

Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state

Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors’ offices and clinics fill up. Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across …. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday...
TENNESSEE STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

La Follette legend Bobby Heatherly is honored, celebrated and roasted

TOP PHOTO: Bobby Heatherly served as the golf pro at the La Follette Country Club for nearly 40 years. During Heatherly’s 36 years on the hill, sweeping changes took place. Membership maxed out going from 15 members in 1969 to 210 creating a waiting list to join and leaving no room for anyone to pay a green fee and play.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER UPDATE 11-12,2022 Morning Sleet Possible

In an ever-changing weather forecast, as the first blast of winter hits us, here is the latest from the NWS:. Rain showers and sleet likely before 9am, then a chance of rain showers between 9am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Gov. Lee joined by wife on stage during emotional victory speech

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was reelected Tuesday night. This victory keeps Republicans in control of the statewide office. Governor Lee’s victory speech became emotional after his wife Maria joined him on stage. She’s been battling cancer for months. In August, Governor Bill Lee announced...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.9 Billion for Monday Drawing

Eyes are popping and jaws are dropping as the world-record Powerball jackpot continues its run, now standing at $1.9 BILLION for November 7, 2022 drawing. And, since there are nine prize levels in the game, thousands upon thousands of Tennessee players are winning along the way. This includes two winners of $150,000 each and two of $50,000 each from the drawing held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
TENNESSEE STATE
rocketcitynow.com

The Tennessee Valley's Second Severe Weather Season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Believe it or not, the month of November kicks off the Tennessee Valley's second severe weather season of the year. The standard second severe weather season, or fall severe weather season, is typically between the months of November and December, but we can see tornadoes throughout any time of the year. October, November and December is when we see an up-tick in the number of tornadoes that we usually see after our "usual" severe weather season, which occurs in the spring (March, April and the beginning of May). But, what causes us to have severe weather in the fall? The answer is simple: a cold front.
Rutherford Source

Weekend Weather Outlook- Winter Is Coming

Well, it was bound to happen, Some may even see the “S” word over the next few days. In a constantly evolving forecast, here is the latest from the NWS. We will be monitoring as changes to the forecast are made. Take a jacket for tonight’s playoff football games.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Tennessee Recognized for Excellence in Financial Reporting

NASHVILLE – Tennessee has received the highest form of recognition awarded for government accounting and financial reporting for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Division of Accounts in the Department of Finance and Administration for the report on the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Contractor fined $12,000 for not finishing job on schedule, causing traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A contracting company has been fined $12,000 for not completing its work on schedule. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Rogers Group agreed to finish construction on a bridge located over Charlotte Pike within nine hours. The contracting company completed the project four hours over the allotted time frame.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy