2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 2 Playoffs
Week 2 of Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs is in the books and we’ve got final scores for you. The scores below feature the nine following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Davidson County. Clarksville 6 at Cane Ridge 42. CPA 21 at...
Six tickets purchased in Tennessee won big last night
Although no one in Tennessee walked away a billionaire, several big winners scored thousands of dollars with lucky picks overnight.
WKRN
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors’ offices and clinics fill up. Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across …. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday...
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
1450wlaf.com
La Follette legend Bobby Heatherly is honored, celebrated and roasted
TOP PHOTO: Bobby Heatherly served as the golf pro at the La Follette Country Club for nearly 40 years. During Heatherly’s 36 years on the hill, sweeping changes took place. Membership maxed out going from 15 members in 1969 to 210 creating a waiting list to join and leaving no room for anyone to pay a green fee and play.
WEATHER UPDATE 11-12,2022 Morning Sleet Possible
In an ever-changing weather forecast, as the first blast of winter hits us, here is the latest from the NWS:. Rain showers and sleet likely before 9am, then a chance of rain showers between 9am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
WSMV
Gov. Lee joined by wife on stage during emotional victory speech
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was reelected Tuesday night. This victory keeps Republicans in control of the statewide office. Governor Lee’s victory speech became emotional after his wife Maria joined him on stage. She’s been battling cancer for months. In August, Governor Bill Lee announced...
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.9 Billion for Monday Drawing
Eyes are popping and jaws are dropping as the world-record Powerball jackpot continues its run, now standing at $1.9 BILLION for November 7, 2022 drawing. And, since there are nine prize levels in the game, thousands upon thousands of Tennessee players are winning along the way. This includes two winners of $150,000 each and two of $50,000 each from the drawing held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
rocketcitynow.com
The Tennessee Valley's Second Severe Weather Season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Believe it or not, the month of November kicks off the Tennessee Valley's second severe weather season of the year. The standard second severe weather season, or fall severe weather season, is typically between the months of November and December, but we can see tornadoes throughout any time of the year. October, November and December is when we see an up-tick in the number of tornadoes that we usually see after our "usual" severe weather season, which occurs in the spring (March, April and the beginning of May). But, what causes us to have severe weather in the fall? The answer is simple: a cold front.
Deceased 93-Year-Old Rep. Barbara Cooper Re-Elected To Tennessee House
Rep. Barbara Cooper (D-TN) was re-elected to Tennessee House District 86 on Tuesday, despite her unexpected death on Oct. 25. The late state representative defeated Independent Michael Porter by more than 5,000 votes. She was 93. According to the Shelby County Election Commission, her name remained on the Nov. 8...
Weekend Weather Outlook- Winter Is Coming
Well, it was bound to happen, Some may even see the “S” word over the next few days. In a constantly evolving forecast, here is the latest from the NWS. We will be monitoring as changes to the forecast are made. Take a jacket for tonight’s playoff football games.
actionnews5.com
Defense attorney explains Tenn. Secretary of State’s ‘bare minimum’ DUI sentence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re getting a first look at the night Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested for driving under the influence this past summer. The entire incident was caught on camera. Hargett was arrested back in June after leaving the Bonnaroo music festival while intoxicated in...
Tennessee Recognized for Excellence in Financial Reporting
NASHVILLE – Tennessee has received the highest form of recognition awarded for government accounting and financial reporting for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Division of Accounts in the Department of Finance and Administration for the report on the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
Tennessee Comptroller Names New Director of Local Government Finance
Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower is pleased to announce that Sheila Reed is the state’s new Director of Local Government Finance. Local Government Finance plays a key role in ensuring Tennessee’s counties, metropolitan governments, municipalities, utility districts, and other governmental water and wastewater systems stay financially healthy.
Middle Tennessee Electric, Tennessee Environmental Council to Break Ground on Pollinator Habitat
Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) and Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) are partnering to establish a one-acre native pollinator habitat at MTE’s solar field in College Grove. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 14, at noon. MTE commissioned its 1-megawatt solar field in College Grove, TN in November of...
Gov. Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee to Open Tennessee Residence for Christmas Tours
Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee announced the Tennessee Residence will be open to the public for 2022 Christmas Tours beginning on December 2. The theme for the Christmas décor at the Tennessee Residence this year, “The Gift of. Giving,” will portray the various ways Tennesseans...
WSMV
Contractor fined $12,000 for not finishing job on schedule, causing traffic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A contracting company has been fined $12,000 for not completing its work on schedule. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Rogers Group agreed to finish construction on a bridge located over Charlotte Pike within nine hours. The contracting company completed the project four hours over the allotted time frame.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 8 – Here’s What You Need to Know
Tomorrow, November 8, 2022 is Election Day. Here’s what you need to know and resources on where to find information for your county. The November 8, 2022 election is for State, Federal and Municipal positions. Who and What is on the Ballot?. Voters will vote for the following:. Governor.
