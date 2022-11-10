ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WAFF

Tennessee Valley teams advance to third round

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The third round of the Playoffs continue November 11th as 10 teams from the Tennessee Valley advance. The Super 7 State Championships are set for November 30th- December 1st at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University. Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
fox17.com

Tennessee lottery player wins $800,000

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A life was changed in Murfreesboro this week. A "Tennessee Cash" player was awarded $800,000 from that day’s drawing. The Tennessee resident is the 118th jackpot winner of the game. A "Tennessee Cash" player on Nov. 10's drawing won $26,696. The $800,000 ticket was...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER UPDATE 11-12,2022 Morning Sleet Possible

In an ever-changing weather forecast, as the first blast of winter hits us, here is the latest from the NWS:. Rain showers and sleet likely before 9am, then a chance of rain showers between 9am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Here are the dates and limits for this year’s Deer season in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – A hunting tradition in continues next weekend as deer season opens up in Tennessee. The season traditionally begins the Saturday before Thanksgiving and that will be November 19th this year. “Deer hunting season is one of our state’s most cherished traditions,” said Jason Maxedon, Executive Director...
TENNESSEE STATE
Fast Casual

Island Fin Poke making Tennessee debut

Florida-based Island Fin Poke is making its Tennessee-area debut next week in Clarksville at 2305 Madison St. Owned by the Bryant families including Jeff Bryant Sr., along with his sons Jeff Bryant Jr., and his wife Chelsea, and Justin Bryant, and his wife Sarah, the restaurant is the first of many the family hopes to launch.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Weekend Weather Outlook- Winter Is Coming

Well, it was bound to happen, Some may even see the “S” word over the next few days. In a constantly evolving forecast, here is the latest from the NWS. We will be monitoring as changes to the forecast are made. Take a jacket for tonight’s playoff football games.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee hospitals overwhelmed by flu cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the cold weather comes, so does the flu. Tennessee is one of the hardest hit states in the country right now for the flu as flu season hits harder and earlier this year. Now, local hospitals said they are having to make adjustments to deal with the influx of flu patients.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.9 Billion for Monday Drawing

Eyes are popping and jaws are dropping as the world-record Powerball jackpot continues its run, now standing at $1.9 BILLION for November 7, 2022 drawing. And, since there are nine prize levels in the game, thousands upon thousands of Tennessee players are winning along the way. This includes two winners of $150,000 each and two of $50,000 each from the drawing held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

A Wintry Mix Left Snow On The Ground This Morning….

Saturday Morning Forecast Update for November 12th:. Areas just to our north woke up to a wintry wonderland as of early Saturday…. A cold front moved through overnight bringing a wintry mix to the area and even some light accumulations on the grassy surface areas over the northern counties in the viewing area this morning as temperature dropped as much as 35 degrees difference from yesterday! A cold day is setting in for our Saturday as most of the precipitation moved out earlier this morning 7 AM.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Tennessee Higher Education Commission Announces FAFSA Challenge to Kick-Start Momentum-Building Year for College Enrollment

Education leaders across the state are encouraging students to complete the FAFSA by March 1 to take advantage of financial aid dollars being left on the table. The 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) officially opened on Friday, October 1, 2022, for students who plan to attend college. Students who complete the FAFSA are more likely to enroll in higher education, persist in their college coursework and obtain a degree.
TENNESSEE STATE
