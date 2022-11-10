Read full article on original website
Page Wins Thrilling Game Against Mt. Juliet to Advance to Next Round of the Playoffs
Mt. Juliet- 39 Page (10-2) moves onto the quarterfinals in the 2022 TSSAA Playoffs after holding on to defeat Mt. Juliet (9-3). The first quarter of this game started fairly slow with only one touchdown being scored. Jon’Mikael Crudup got this game started for the Golden Bears and gave them the lead with seven minutes left in the first period.
2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 2 Playoffs
Week 2 of Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs is in the books and we’ve got final scores for you. The scores below feature the nine following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Davidson County. Clarksville 6 at Cane Ridge 42. CPA 21 at...
WAFF
Tennessee Valley teams advance to third round
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The third round of the Playoffs continue November 11th as 10 teams from the Tennessee Valley advance. The Super 7 State Championships are set for November 30th- December 1st at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University. Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs.
fox17.com
Tennessee lottery player wins $800,000
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A life was changed in Murfreesboro this week. A "Tennessee Cash" player was awarded $800,000 from that day’s drawing. The Tennessee resident is the 118th jackpot winner of the game. A "Tennessee Cash" player on Nov. 10's drawing won $26,696. The $800,000 ticket was...
WAAY-TV
Powerful cold front sweeps through North Alabama, Southern Tennessee
Saturday morning starts off rainy but will be dry by the later breakfast time hours. The primary forcing behind today's rain is a cold front which will plummet out temperatures. Weekend highs will reach only to the upper 40s and a strong breeze from the north will persist. Overnight lows...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
WEATHER UPDATE 11-12,2022 Morning Sleet Possible
In an ever-changing weather forecast, as the first blast of winter hits us, here is the latest from the NWS:. Rain showers and sleet likely before 9am, then a chance of rain showers between 9am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
WDEF
Here are the dates and limits for this year’s Deer season in Tennessee
NASHVILLE (WDEF) – A hunting tradition in continues next weekend as deer season opens up in Tennessee. The season traditionally begins the Saturday before Thanksgiving and that will be November 19th this year. “Deer hunting season is one of our state’s most cherished traditions,” said Jason Maxedon, Executive Director...
Fast Casual
Island Fin Poke making Tennessee debut
Florida-based Island Fin Poke is making its Tennessee-area debut next week in Clarksville at 2305 Madison St. Owned by the Bryant families including Jeff Bryant Sr., along with his sons Jeff Bryant Jr., and his wife Chelsea, and Justin Bryant, and his wife Sarah, the restaurant is the first of many the family hopes to launch.
Six tickets purchased in Tennessee won big last night
Although no one in Tennessee walked away a billionaire, several big winners scored thousands of dollars with lucky picks overnight.
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
Weekend Weather Outlook- Winter Is Coming
Well, it was bound to happen, Some may even see the “S” word over the next few days. In a constantly evolving forecast, here is the latest from the NWS. We will be monitoring as changes to the forecast are made. Take a jacket for tonight’s playoff football games.
WKRN
Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for the 2022 midterms
Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned …. Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Bodycam released from deadly...
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
WSMV
Tennessee hospitals overwhelmed by flu cases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the cold weather comes, so does the flu. Tennessee is one of the hardest hit states in the country right now for the flu as flu season hits harder and earlier this year. Now, local hospitals said they are having to make adjustments to deal with the influx of flu patients.
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.9 Billion for Monday Drawing
Eyes are popping and jaws are dropping as the world-record Powerball jackpot continues its run, now standing at $1.9 BILLION for November 7, 2022 drawing. And, since there are nine prize levels in the game, thousands upon thousands of Tennessee players are winning along the way. This includes two winners of $150,000 each and two of $50,000 each from the drawing held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
WBBJ
A Wintry Mix Left Snow On The Ground This Morning….
Saturday Morning Forecast Update for November 12th:. Areas just to our north woke up to a wintry wonderland as of early Saturday…. A cold front moved through overnight bringing a wintry mix to the area and even some light accumulations on the grassy surface areas over the northern counties in the viewing area this morning as temperature dropped as much as 35 degrees difference from yesterday! A cold day is setting in for our Saturday as most of the precipitation moved out earlier this morning 7 AM.
Tennessee Higher Education Commission Announces FAFSA Challenge to Kick-Start Momentum-Building Year for College Enrollment
Education leaders across the state are encouraging students to complete the FAFSA by March 1 to take advantage of financial aid dollars being left on the table. The 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) officially opened on Friday, October 1, 2022, for students who plan to attend college. Students who complete the FAFSA are more likely to enroll in higher education, persist in their college coursework and obtain a degree.
