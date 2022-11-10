Saturday Morning Forecast Update for November 12th:. Areas just to our north woke up to a wintry wonderland as of early Saturday…. A cold front moved through overnight bringing a wintry mix to the area and even some light accumulations on the grassy surface areas over the northern counties in the viewing area this morning as temperature dropped as much as 35 degrees difference from yesterday! A cold day is setting in for our Saturday as most of the precipitation moved out earlier this morning 7 AM.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO