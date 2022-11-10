Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
After quiet days, handful of protests at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — After days with almost no demonstrations, there were several small protests at this year’s UN climate conference calling Friday for the developed world to fight global warming more fairly and effectively. Demonstrators called for rich nations to compensate developing countries for climate change,...
WHEC TV-10
EXPLAINER: Islam in Qatar explained ahead of FIFA World Cup
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar is a Muslim nation, with laws, customs and practices rooted in Islam. The country is neither as liberal as Dubai in the United Arab Emirates nor as conservative as parts of Saudi Arabia. Most of its citizens are Sunni Muslim. Qatar’s most...
WHEC TV-10
UN agency urges halt to Dominican deportation of Haitians
HAVANA (AP) — The U.N.’s chief human rights agency called on the Dominican Republic on Thursday to halt rising deportations of Haitian migrants at a time of turmoil in their country. “Unremitting armed violence and systematic human rights violations in Haiti do not currently allow for the safe,...
