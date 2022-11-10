ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elder

Elder Evangeline BrooksFirst Baptist Church of South Richmond. Evangeline Brooks, a retired teacher and church elder was attacked by a pit dog on Monday, November 7, 2022, around 6:45 a.m. The 88-year-old woman was walking to pick up mail from her sister's mailbox as she usually did. The attack happened on Alaska Drive, near Hull Street, in South Richmond. The dog bit Brooks on the neck. The hospital determined her to be brain dead. She died the next day after her one and only son Howard Brooks had her removed from life support. Howard said his mother should not have died that way.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Death investigation underway after alleged shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that left one man dead on Friday night. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Old Brook Road at 11:04 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man at the scene with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died after receiving life-threatening injuries in a late-night shooting. On Friday, Nov. 11 shortly after 11 p.m. Richmond Police were called to the 4000 block of Old Brook Road due to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival officers found a man suffering from...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Body found in Henrico possibly connected to missing person case

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Henrico are investigating the death of a person after a body was found inside a car in the woods. On Thursday, Nov. 10, around 12:10 p.m., Henrico police received the report of a dead person at the intersection of Walnut and Ratcliffe Avenue. On scene, officers found a vehicle in a wooded area off Walnut Avenue with a dead body inside.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

2 women shot near Gillies Creek Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police is looking for whoever shot two women Wednesday evening. Just before 9 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Jennie Scher Rd, near Gillies Creek Park for reports of a person shot. When police arrived, they found a woman who had been...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a 37-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night with multiple gunshot wounds. Police were called to the scene in the 1400 block of Drewry Street at 11:19 p.m. and found Sean Oliver of Richmond dead on the ground. No suspects have...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Loaded firearm found in student’s backpack in Hopewell

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A loaded firearm was found in a student’s backpack on Friday at Hopewell High School, police said. “The student was going through the bag check process with the security team when the firearm was discovered,” the Hopewell Police Department said in a news release. “Officers were already on scene as part of the ongoing joint partnerships between the school and the police department.”
HOPEWELL, VA

