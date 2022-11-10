Elder Evangeline BrooksFirst Baptist Church of South Richmond. Evangeline Brooks, a retired teacher and church elder was attacked by a pit dog on Monday, November 7, 2022, around 6:45 a.m. The 88-year-old woman was walking to pick up mail from her sister's mailbox as she usually did. The attack happened on Alaska Drive, near Hull Street, in South Richmond. The dog bit Brooks on the neck. The hospital determined her to be brain dead. She died the next day after her one and only son Howard Brooks had her removed from life support. Howard said his mother should not have died that way.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO