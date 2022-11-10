ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Child injured following bus crash in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Bicyclist hit and killed in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — A 67-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed Saturday night, Ocala Police say. Witnesses say the man was lying down next to his bike in the southbound lane of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6 p.m. One vehicle was able to swerve out of the way, however another vehicle behind it was not able to react in time. Police say the roadway was dimly lit.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Heavy flames damage two vehicles, home on SE 15th Avenue in Ocala

Ocala firefighters rushed to a residence on SE 15th Avenue on Thursday evening after receiving reports that a home was on fire. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 7, Rescue 3, Tower 1, Battalion Chiefs 11 and 22, and a Safety Officer responded to the 700 block of SE 15th Avenue due to reports of a residential structure fire in the area.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Tree falls on Alachua County man, nearly hits pregnant woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Strong winds and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole toppled a tree onto a building in Alachua County trapping a man inside. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say a man was taken to a trauma center man in critical condition after being trapped in a home when a tree fell on Thursday around noon.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages updates trash collection information in wake of tropical storm

The Villages is offering updated trash collection information in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday collections have been canceled and will now be collected on Saturday, Nov. 12. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County officials prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is set to make landfall tonight as a hurricane and Marion County officials are bracing for the storms impacts on the area. As Tropical Storm Nicole gets set to make landfall, Marion County leaders met Wednesday morning to determine if the county’s emergency activation level needed to be raised.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Nicole impacts Alachua County with downed trees damaging power lines

Alachua County, FL — Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to several calls of downed trees as Tropical Storm Nicole moves across Florida. The most serious was at a home near Waldo Road and NE 56th Terrace, where a tree fell trapping the people inside and crushing a man's leg. The wife told CBS4 News she was devastated as they lost everything they own when the roof collapsed. They are pregnant and she is due in 6 weeks.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Sheriff’s response to hurricane Nicole

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are releasing information about their response to Nicole. ASO received 94 weather-related calls for service between midnight and 6 o’clock today . The calls included downed power lines, fallen trees, flooding, accidents and traffic lights being out. In comparison, ASO...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man clad in underwear and T-shirt arrested after grabbing woman in parking lot

A Leesburg man clad only in his underwear and a T-shirt was arrested after grabbing a woman and damaging a car. The woman at about 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5 pulled into a parking lot located at Five Star Seaford at 7609 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg while trying to locate her doctor’s office, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. She got out of her car and asked asked a man, later identified as 43-year-old Andrew Moore Luckhurst, for directions. Luckhurst grabbed her arm and keys. She was able to get away from him and called 911.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Wuffstock Festival to be celebrated in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A festival for dogs and their owners is being celebrated in Lake City tomorrow. Dog lovers and their pets will gather in Lake City for the Wuffstock Festival. The opening ceremony is 10 a.m. at the Darby Pavilion by Lake Desoto. The festival features races...
LAKE CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy