WCJB
Child injured following bus crash in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon.
Sewage system could be down for weeks in Putnam County town after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sewage system could be down for weeks in a small town situated on the St. Johns River in Putnam County following Tropical Storm Nicole. The Florida Division of Emergency Management arrived Friday in Welaka with shower and bathroom units for the residents in Sportsmans Harbor.
WCJB
Dixie County and neighboring county residents joined forces to help bring missing teen home
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -More than 40 people from Dixie and Levy County came out to help with the search for 14-year-old Demiah Appling. Appling has been missing since October 16. Dixie county sheriff deputies reported that the teen was last seen in Suwannee Gardens before getting into a vehicle in the Hammocks neighborhood.
WCJB
Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
WESH
Bicyclist hit and killed in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — A 67-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed Saturday night, Ocala Police say. Witnesses say the man was lying down next to his bike in the southbound lane of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6 p.m. One vehicle was able to swerve out of the way, however another vehicle behind it was not able to react in time. Police say the roadway was dimly lit.
Florida Man Arrested Entering Window Of Home Ravaged In Hurricane Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s coast Thursday criminals see an open door, or in this case an open window, of opportunity for looting and stealing from victims. Deputies say a caller spotted Joshua Bowie, 29, walking around looking at houses and then saw
ocala-news.com
Heavy flames damage two vehicles, home on SE 15th Avenue in Ocala
Ocala firefighters rushed to a residence on SE 15th Avenue on Thursday evening after receiving reports that a home was on fire. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 7, Rescue 3, Tower 1, Battalion Chiefs 11 and 22, and a Safety Officer responded to the 700 block of SE 15th Avenue due to reports of a residential structure fire in the area.
WCJB
Tree falls on Alachua County man, nearly hits pregnant woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Strong winds and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole toppled a tree onto a building in Alachua County trapping a man inside. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say a man was taken to a trauma center man in critical condition after being trapped in a home when a tree fell on Thursday around noon.
villages-news.com
The Villages updates trash collection information in wake of tropical storm
The Villages is offering updated trash collection information in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday collections have been canceled and will now be collected on Saturday, Nov. 12. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.
WCJB
Marion County officials prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is set to make landfall tonight as a hurricane and Marion County officials are bracing for the storms impacts on the area. As Tropical Storm Nicole gets set to make landfall, Marion County leaders met Wednesday morning to determine if the county’s emergency activation level needed to be raised.
ocala-news.com
Marion County man arrested after allegedly entering storm-damaged Volusia home through broken window
A 29-year-old man was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) after he was allegedly spotted entering a storm-damaged Daytona Beach home through a broken window. According to a social media post from VCSO, a witness called the sheriff’s office on Friday and reported that a suspicious man...
mycbs4.com
Nicole impacts Alachua County with downed trees damaging power lines
Alachua County, FL — Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to several calls of downed trees as Tropical Storm Nicole moves across Florida. The most serious was at a home near Waldo Road and NE 56th Terrace, where a tree fell trapping the people inside and crushing a man's leg. The wife told CBS4 News she was devastated as they lost everything they own when the roof collapsed. They are pregnant and she is due in 6 weeks.
Digital Exclusive: City of Ocala starts to release transcripts on fire fee litigation
Shortly after the court entered its Final Judgment against the City of Ocala requiring the city to refund $80 million dollars in fire user fees the courts deemed an illegal tax, the Gazette started asking for the shade minutes from the city. After five months of asking, we’ve received the...
WCJB
Alachua County Sheriff’s response to hurricane Nicole
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are releasing information about their response to Nicole. ASO received 94 weather-related calls for service between midnight and 6 o’clock today . The calls included downed power lines, fallen trees, flooding, accidents and traffic lights being out. In comparison, ASO...
leesburg-news.com
Man clad in underwear and T-shirt arrested after grabbing woman in parking lot
A Leesburg man clad only in his underwear and a T-shirt was arrested after grabbing a woman and damaging a car. The woman at about 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5 pulled into a parking lot located at Five Star Seaford at 7609 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg while trying to locate her doctor’s office, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. She got out of her car and asked asked a man, later identified as 43-year-old Andrew Moore Luckhurst, for directions. Luckhurst grabbed her arm and keys. She was able to get away from him and called 911.
WCJB
Wuffstock Festival to be celebrated in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A festival for dogs and their owners is being celebrated in Lake City tomorrow. Dog lovers and their pets will gather in Lake City for the Wuffstock Festival. The opening ceremony is 10 a.m. at the Darby Pavilion by Lake Desoto. The festival features races...
ocala-news.com
Elderly Ocala man accused of attacking victim with garden hoe at recycling center
An 81-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of striking a man in the face with a garden hoe at the Florida Highlands Recycling Center. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Florida Highlands Recycling Center (8390...
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for months
Clay County Fire Chief Lorin Mock says the effects from a fire at Geer Contracting in Middleburg are similar to a wildfire. The company burns trees on the site in an air curtain incinerator.
WCJB
Utility workers travel across North Central Florida to help with power outages
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of utility workers are now on their way to restore power across the state. They were staged trucks in The Villages Wednesday night. Duke Energy power crews rolled out just before 10:30 a.m. The crews include line workers, tree trimmers, damage assessors and support personnel.
WCJB
Gainesville Regional Airport remained open through the storm, most flights departed or arrived
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some flights at Gainesville Regional were disrupted but operations remained open throughout the day on Thursday. The airport website shows a couple of flights canceled and several delayed but most eventually arrived or departed. Orlando International Airport closed operations for much of Thursday but will resume...
