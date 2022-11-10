A Leesburg man clad only in his underwear and a T-shirt was arrested after grabbing a woman and damaging a car. The woman at about 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5 pulled into a parking lot located at Five Star Seaford at 7609 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg while trying to locate her doctor’s office, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. She got out of her car and asked asked a man, later identified as 43-year-old Andrew Moore Luckhurst, for directions. Luckhurst grabbed her arm and keys. She was able to get away from him and called 911.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO