San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco's Oracle Park hosts annual Opera in the Ballpark event

SAN FRANCISCO - Music from the opera "La Traviata" echoed throughout Oracle Park, the home of the San Francisco Giants. Instead of baseball, guests watched a live performance from the San Francisco opera on the jumbo screen for the annual "Opera in the Ballpark" event. Residents like Melissa Buckminster came...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Redwood City's Next Door Neighbor

The first American to buy and live on land which became San Carlos was Timothy Guy Phelps. He was a mercantile owner from San Francisco and an actual 49er. He purchased 200 acres from the Arguello family, which he eventually expanded to 3,500 acres, where he raised cattle. He is noted for being the first president of the Southern Pacific Railroad, as well as a U.S. Congressman and a Regent of UC Berkeley. One of his employees planted the eucalyptus trees along San Carlos Ave. near Cordilleras Ave.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
berkeleyside.org

All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
marinmommies.com

Holiday Craft Fairs in Marin and the Bay Area

Craft and art fairs abound at this time of year, allowing you to find great unique and often handmade holiday gifts. Here's our guide to holiday craft and art fairs in the Bay Area this holiday season. Many fairs also offer live music and performances, food and drink, and activities for the kiddos, so make a day of it!
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

SF jewelry store makes comeback after robbery

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An antique and jewelry store in San Francisco is back open after being forced to close for almost a year. Mureta & Co. on Fillmore Street was heavily damaged and had some priceless items taken last December. Now, they’re once again welcoming customers — just in time for the holidays.  […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Antioch, CA

Situated along the San Joaquin River, Antioch is a city off Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, California. It was founded as Smith’s Landing in 1849, later renamed after the biblical Antioch of Syria during a town picnic in 1851. Antioch started as an agricultural community until industries and...
ANTIOCH, CA
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Pleasanton, CA

Are you planning a trip to the bay area of California? If so, don’t miss visiting the beautiful city of Pleasanton. It is known for beautiful weather, trendy boutiques, a variety of recreational activities, parks, and more. Take in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It has hiking and cycling...
PLEASANTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hayward firefighters smash cars for fun and charity

PLEASANTON -- Hayward firefighters caused a multi-car pileup on Saturday but it was no accident and it was all for a good cause. It all went down at the Good Guys car show at the Alameda County Fairgrounds during a benefit fundraiser with a twist --  and a grind and a crunch.They rumbled and rattled in from all over the Bay Area -- die-hard, first-responders braving this demolition derby competition, seeking the thrill of victory and, with luck, the coveted trophy which was basically a welded-together pile of car parts."I think it takes all kinds of luck," said one driver...
HAYWARD, CA

