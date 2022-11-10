Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco kicks off holiday shopping season in Union Square
SAN FRANCISCO - With the lighting of the tree in Union Square San Francisco has kicked off the start of the holiday shopping season. The holiday spirit is in full swing in San Francisco's Union Square. The tree is lit, the ice rink is full of skaters and retailers are...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco's Oracle Park hosts annual Opera in the Ballpark event
SAN FRANCISCO - Music from the opera "La Traviata" echoed throughout Oracle Park, the home of the San Francisco Giants. Instead of baseball, guests watched a live performance from the San Francisco opera on the jumbo screen for the annual "Opera in the Ballpark" event. Residents like Melissa Buckminster came...
Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
Retail CEO who called SF ‘city of chaos’ apologizes, reopens store
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The CEO of a retail chain who wrote a blog post trashing San Francisco as a “city of chaos” after closing a Hayes Valley location has apologized and reopened the SF store. Last month on LinkedIn, Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith published a post saying San Francisco had “descended into a city […]
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Redwood City's Next Door Neighbor
The first American to buy and live on land which became San Carlos was Timothy Guy Phelps. He was a mercantile owner from San Francisco and an actual 49er. He purchased 200 acres from the Arguello family, which he eventually expanded to 3,500 acres, where he raised cattle. He is noted for being the first president of the Southern Pacific Railroad, as well as a U.S. Congressman and a Regent of UC Berkeley. One of his employees planted the eucalyptus trees along San Carlos Ave. near Cordilleras Ave.
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
Eater
This Affordable Pasta Pop-Up With a Cult Following in the East Bay Just Landed a Permanent Home
Sfizio, the popular pasta pop-up that’s been moving through Oakland and Oakland since 2020, has finally landed a permanent home: Chef Matt Solimano is set to bring Sfizio to Rockridge, taking over the Noodle Theory space and throwing open the doors in spring 2023. Solimano kicked around the idea...
berkeleyside.org
All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
marinmommies.com
Holiday Craft Fairs in Marin and the Bay Area
Craft and art fairs abound at this time of year, allowing you to find great unique and often handmade holiday gifts. Here's our guide to holiday craft and art fairs in the Bay Area this holiday season. Many fairs also offer live music and performances, food and drink, and activities for the kiddos, so make a day of it!
Original Joe’s Expanding to the East Bay
The Union Street fixture known for dishing out "traditional, old-school Italian entrees, steaks, and seafood" is planning to open a new location.
SF jewelry store makes comeback after robbery
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An antique and jewelry store in San Francisco is back open after being forced to close for almost a year. Mureta & Co. on Fillmore Street was heavily damaged and had some priceless items taken last December. Now, they’re once again welcoming customers — just in time for the holidays. […]
SFist
Meta's Mass Layoff Includes 362 Employees Based at San Francisco Office
A recent notice about the layoffs by Meta (formerly named Facebook, Inc.) was tweeted by District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, showing 362 of the 11,000 employees laid off worked at the company's Howard Street office in SF. Meta announced Wednesday there would be a company-wide layoff of around 11,000 employees...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Antioch, CA
Situated along the San Joaquin River, Antioch is a city off Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, California. It was founded as Smith’s Landing in 1849, later renamed after the biblical Antioch of Syria during a town picnic in 1851. Antioch started as an agricultural community until industries and...
San Francisco hits low of 46 degrees: Why has November been so cold?
California's San Francisco Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November: When will things warm up?
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Pleasanton, CA
Are you planning a trip to the bay area of California? If so, don’t miss visiting the beautiful city of Pleasanton. It is known for beautiful weather, trendy boutiques, a variety of recreational activities, parks, and more. Take in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It has hiking and cycling...
2 rescued at beach south of San Francisco, 1 dies
Two men were rescued from cold, turbulent waters on Nov. 6 at Pacifica State Beach. One survived, and the other died, officials said.
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
6 Of The Best Things To Do In San Francisco That Are Completely Free
While The Golden City is known for its beautiful sites and sounds, it is notoriously expensive for both visitors and locals alike. Free things to do in San Francisco are hard to come by, but it's worth exploring the city without having to break the bank. Here are the top...
Hayward firefighters smash cars for fun and charity
PLEASANTON -- Hayward firefighters caused a multi-car pileup on Saturday but it was no accident and it was all for a good cause. It all went down at the Good Guys car show at the Alameda County Fairgrounds during a benefit fundraiser with a twist -- and a grind and a crunch.They rumbled and rattled in from all over the Bay Area -- die-hard, first-responders braving this demolition derby competition, seeking the thrill of victory and, with luck, the coveted trophy which was basically a welded-together pile of car parts."I think it takes all kinds of luck," said one driver...
There's A Secret Tiled Staircase In A San Francisco Garden With Breathtaking Views & It's Free
If you're looking for free things to do in San Francisco, CA where you can enjoy the city without breaking the bank, then the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps belong on your bucket list. Located in San Francisco's Golden Gate Heights Neighborhood, this community art project began in the early 2000s...
