Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: Best Breakfast, Brunch, And Coffee To Start Your Day
If you're a morning person, great. For the rest of us, a tall cup of coffee and a hearty plate of pancakes can really help get the morning moving. Across metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have a wide selection of wonderful ways to fill the early hours with food and drinks. Make a quick stop at a local favorite coffee drive-thru or enjoy a leisurely brunch at a number of excellent restaurants. We've got doughnuts, old-school diners, coffeehouses, and cafes galore. Here are the best places in metro Pheonix to start your day.
phoenixmag.com
Where to Dine in the Valley in November & December
The restaurants listed are noteworthy and randomly selected from our rotating master list. We suggest that you confirm information, and we solicit your help in correcting any errors in the guide. We also ask readers to send us complaints in writing when one of the listed restaurants fails to meet expectations. Please note that, unless otherwise indicated, the listed restaurants offer free parking and recommend reservations for peak hours and large groups. Price categories reflect average dinner entrée prices; drinks, tax and tip are extra.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
Phoenix New Times
At His New Uptown Bakery, This Phoenix Chef Continues His Family Legacy
When customers enter The Velvet Buttercream Bakery, a new storefront on Camelback Road and Seventh Avenue, they are welcomed with the warm aroma of sweet confections including cookies, cakes, and pies. While his brick-and-mortar location is new, owner Aaron Curiel is a third-generation baker and has been providing top-notch cookies,...
thepoloparty.com
NEWS: Records Set in Scottsdale As Most Attended Polo Event in America Reaches New Heights
The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships Wraps Up Banner 2022 Event With a Polo Debut by Hockey Legend Shane Doan, Another Victory by Aspen Valley Polo Club and Soaring Numbers. Among the Fan Favorites at This Year’s Scottsdale Polo Party – The Riot House Polo DayClub, The Canine Couture by Lugari...
Restaurant Closes Less Than 1 Month After Opening
A restaurant has closed in less than one month.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Nobody has ever said opening a restaurant would be easy. In fact, while restaurants are some of the most prevalent small businesses around, they are also the fastest to fold. According to Menu Cover, 44 percent of restaurants fail within the first year, while another 33 percent fail in year two, and 23 percent of restaurants fail in year three. When it is all said and done, the average restaurant’s lifespan is somewhere between 8 and 10 years (which means there are some restaurants built to last that are dragging the average higher to make up for the other failed businesses). Those trends are true just about everywhere in the United States, including metro Phoenix. However, one particular restaurant didn’t just fail in its first year. It failed in its first month.
Phoenix New Times
‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend
Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 11-13
From Veterans Day ceremonies to Bulgarian folklore festivals, there's no shortage of events going on across the Phoenix metropolitan area this weekend. Veterans Day events (Nov. 11) Avondale. Veterans Day Ceremony and Fun Run. "The City of Avondale, in collaboration with local veteran groups and Estrella Mountain Community College, will...
phoenixwithkids.net
Immersive King Tut Experience in Scottsdale
Thinking about visiting the Immersive King Tut Experience in Scottsdale exhibit with the kids? More information is below, as well as some thoughts from our hosted visit. The experience consists of a 30-minute show, projected on four walls, a real 360• experience. The show very briefly touches on who King Tut was, and then showcases his journey after death to the Underworld and beyond. Some chairs are provided, but most visitors sit on the floor. You are welcome to stay as long as you like.
This Is The Best Cupcake In All Of Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state.
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
macaronikid.com
Water lantern Festival
Voted #1 Best Cultural Festival by USA Today, the Water Lantern Festival is an event that's all about connections. Magical nights in cities across the U.S. include food, games, activities, vendors, music and the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love, hope and dreams reflected upon the water.
Here's Where To Get The Best Ice Cream Sundae In Phoenix
Yelp contains a list of the best ice cream sundaes in the city.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!
Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Best Veterans Day Dining Deals in Phoenix 2022
Find which restaurants, eateries, bars and cafes across the Valley are honoring veterans and active military with special offers and discounts this Veterans Day. The Veteran-owned and family-operated craft cider company Cider Corps is celebrating its 5 year anniversary while honoring service men and women with a prix-fixe cider flight featuring five small batch styles created just for the weekend: Aguaflage (Blueberry & Ginger Lime), Dark Cherry Grenade, White Sangria, Imperial Pumpkin and Peach Pomegranate Cranberry. The 5-Year Flight will be available at the Cider Corps taprooms in Mesa and Gilbert on November 11 – 13 for $20.17, with individual styles also available by the glass.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Family Market happening Nov. 12
The Queen Creek Family Market is back this Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Queen Creek Library. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. shop the nearly 190 vendors outside the library, located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, selling products from soaps to freeze-dried candies. Founder, Kelly Crandall, started the market in...
Pangea Dinosaur Grill Coming to Peoria’s Park West
The concept began as a pop-up restaurant to complement 2017’s Pangea Land of the Dinosaurs exhibit at Scottsdale’s OdySea in the Desert.
peoriatimes.com
Health care real estate firm rebrands, adds representation
Fresh off the celebration of its fifth anniversary, Peoria-based Wakeman Integrity is rebranding to Integrity CRE and its West Valley office continues to grow. Founded in 2017 by the company’s president, Melynn Wakeman, Integrity CRE is a woman-owned commercial brokerage firm specializing in health care real estate. In addition to its recent rebrand and growth news, Integrity CRE is now representing Hammes Partners, a national investment management firm focused exclusively on health care real estate, on a new 45,000-square-foot medical office building development in Buckeye.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
It Takes Nearly A Day To Explore This Massive Arizona Grocery Store
The grocery store has specialty items, gourmet foods, and an in-house restaurant.
Comments / 0