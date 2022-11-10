Seeing as more than one-third of U.S. adults have hypertension—and less than half of them have it controlled to their blood pressure goal—it’s curious that BP measurement often gets only the briefest instruction in medical school, and many times that comes before the clerkship years. As a result, many medical students move on to residency with little to no hands-on experience in measuring BP, much less getting accurate measurements.

17 DAYS AGO