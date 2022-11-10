Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Stanford Researchers Make a Cancer Breakthrough – Clever Synthesis of Rare Cancer-Fighting Compound
A new and improved way to produce an acclaimed cancer-fighting compound. Researchers at Stanford University have found a rapid and sustainable approach to synthesizing a promising cancer-fighting compound right in the lab. Because there is only one plant species that produces the substance naturally, and that species only grows in a tiny region of Northeastern Australia’s rainforest, the compound’s availability has been restricted.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Identify a Unique Set of Proteins That Restore Hearing
A study demonstrates how transcription factors support cell regeneration. Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have identified a particular protein network that is necessary for cell regeneration to restore hearing in zebrafish. Researchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) led the research, which may help in the creation of human hearing loss treatments. The findings were recently published in the journal Cell Genomics.
CDC map puts 7 states in worst category for flu activity
The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
UPMC expert: How to manage chronic diabetes
November is National Diabetes Month and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the chronic disease affects over 37 million people in the U.S. or about 11% of the country’s population. It’s important to understand what diabetes is and how you can help manage the condition with lifestyle modifications and nutrition. What is Diabetes? Diabetes is a health condition in which your body has difficulty with insulin,...
heshmore.com
United Nations Population Fund to Modernize National Statistics Programs with ESRI Technology
United Nations Population Fund to Modernize National Statistics Programs with ESRI Technology. Memorandum of Understanding with UNFPA to Enable Location Intelligence in Census Programs. REDLANDS, Calif. November 10, 2022 – Population and housing census is among the most complex and massive peacetime exercises a nation can undertake, requiring careful planning,...
US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been chosen for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. The class of 32 scholars for 2023 was “elected entirely virtually, with both candidates and selectors...
News-Medical.net
IVI and Lemonex sign MOU to join forces on vaccine development
The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) announced on November 10 it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Lemonex, a company specializing in RNA gene therapy development, and agreed to seek cooperation in research and development. IVI and Lemonex have agreed to join forces to introduce DegradaBALL® drug delivery technology to the development of infectious disease vaccines and advance vaccine development by using IVI's extensive expertise in all areas of vaccine development.
AMA
At USC, medical students learn BP measurement taught all 4 years
Seeing as more than one-third of U.S. adults have hypertension—and less than half of them have it controlled to their blood pressure goal—it’s curious that BP measurement often gets only the briefest instruction in medical school, and many times that comes before the clerkship years. As a result, many medical students move on to residency with little to no hands-on experience in measuring BP, much less getting accurate measurements.
myscience.org
Ingestible sensor could help people with HIV stick to medication regimen, UCLA-led study finds
For people living with HIV, sticking to a prescribed medication regimen is a critical part of staying healthy. However, having to deal with the side effects caused by those medications —nausea and dizziness among them — can lead people to skip doses. Now, a UCLA-led study of 130...
technologynetworks.com
WHO’s Draft PFAS Guidelines Rejected by Scientists
More than 100 scientists sent a letter to the World Health Organization today urging a complete overhaul or withdrawal of the organization’s draft drinking water guidelines for the two most well-studied per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The letter details how WHO’s draft eschews calculating health-based standards, disregarding robust evidence for the harms of PFOS and PFOA. The letter also notes the lack of transparency about the draft’s authorship.
MedicalXpress
Study provides evidence of protective link between oral microbiome and COVID
Using high-throughput genome sequencing and machine learning, scientists at UMass Chan Medical School have shown a strong correlation between the oral microbiome in patients with COVID-19 at the time of hospital admission and the need for later respiratory support. Published in Frontiers in Microbiology, the study adds to a growing body of research linking the oral microbiome with respiratory illnesses and offers new insights into how SARS-CoV-2 impacts inflammation and causes disease.
myscience.org
Latest neural signals recorded with ABILITY brain-computer interface and new details of the system presented at Society for Neuroscience meeting
"These new results are an important step towards demonstrating safety and efficacy of the device while recording and transmitting neural data in real time over a period of months. The device performance and quality of the data are very encouraging as we prepare next steps towards human clinical trials," said Shenandoah Montamat , MSc, who is managing the ABILITY project at the Wyss Center.
KevinMD.com
Medical school admissions: wokeism vs. the Bible
According to Psychology Today, wokeism is defined as a system of thought and behavior characterized by intolerance, policing the speech of others and proving one’s own superiority by denouncing others. In a September 2, 2022, article in the New York Post titled, “Top med school putting wokeism ahead of...
News-Medical.net
Researchers develop a new method to map the spatial evolution of cancers
In a recent study published in Nature, researchers developed a genetic clone mapping workflow centered around base-specific in situ sequencing (BaSISS) technology to derive quantitative maps of multiple genetic clones of cancer cells. Background. Cancerous or neoplastic cells are dynamic entities continuously changing and reshaping their interactions with their microenvironments....
R.I.P. Dawn Smith, an HIV Prevention Advocate and CDC Researcher
The following post on HIV.gov was written by B. Kaye Hayes, MPA, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infectious Disease, Director, Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), Executive Director, Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA). The Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy joins the rest of the HIV community...
qhubonews.com
Dr Orlando Auciello | Ultrananocrystalline Diamond Coatings for Transformational Medical Devices and Prostheses
Dr Orlando Auciello | Ultrananocrystalline Diamond Coatings for Transformational Medical Devices and Prostheses. Far from the days of being exclusively used in jewellery, diamond is finding a new lease of life as a coating for a wide variety of new medical devices and prostheses. In his recent book, Dr Orlando Auciello discusses his research in materials science and device development for medical applications. He evaluates how ultrananocrystalline diamond (UNCD) coatings can be used to improve upon existing biomedical technologies, with the goal of providing a better quality of life for countless patients around the world.
News-Medical.net
Scientists validate safe surgical access to the central core of human cochlea
An international team of scientists and surgeons, including researchers from the University of Sheffield, has, for the first time, validated safe surgical access to the central core of the human cochlea. The study was funded by Rinri Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing regenerative cell therapies for sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL).
psychreg.org
World’s Largest Autism Whole Genome Sequencing Study Reveals 134 Autism-Linked Genes
Researchers from The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) have uncovered new genes and genetic changes associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the largest autism whole genome sequencing analysis to date, providing a better understanding of the ‘genomic architecture’ that underlies this disorder. The study, published in the...
