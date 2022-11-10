Growing up with parents in academia, Asian American Studies Program Director and Weinberg Prof. Nitasha Tamar Sharma knew early on that she wanted to become a professor. Sharma came to Northwestern in 2006 and was promoted to a full-time professor last fall. Though she led the Asian American Studies Program from 2017 to 2021, Sharma began her second term as director this year. During Sharma’s tenure, she has also taught courses in both the Asian American Studies Program and the Department of African American Studies.

2 DAYS AGO