Daily Northwestern
Faculty Senate discusses graduate unionization efforts, endorses OWF letter
Student Affairs Committee Chair and Feinberg Prof. Ana Maria Acosta updated senators on the Northwestern University Graduate Workers’ union drive at Wednesday’s Faculty Senate meeting. Acosta said the committee recently met with NUGW leadership and deans from The Graduate School to learn how the University is responding to...
Daily Northwestern
The exception to the rule: Northwestern theatre students discuss dealing with rejection
Communication sophomore Foster Lehman auditioned for his first musical ever in fall 2021. It didn’t go well. “I have no idea where I am,” Lehman said, recalling his audition. “I’m off-key. And I forgot all the lyrics, so I started making (them) up. I had another song I was going to do, (but) I just decided to call it.”
Daily Northwestern
Q&A: Asian American Studies Program Director Nitasha Tamar Sharma discusses importance of ethnic and racial studies
Growing up with parents in academia, Asian American Studies Program Director and Weinberg Prof. Nitasha Tamar Sharma knew early on that she wanted to become a professor. Sharma came to Northwestern in 2006 and was promoted to a full-time professor last fall. Though she led the Asian American Studies Program from 2017 to 2021, Sharma began her second term as director this year. During Sharma’s tenure, she has also taught courses in both the Asian American Studies Program and the Department of African American Studies.
Daily Northwestern
NU Graduate Workers marches across campus, issues deadline for union recognition
Northwestern University Graduate Workers marched across campus and delivered a letter to Provost Kathleen Hagerty on Thursday, calling on the University to voluntarily recognize the union. About 120 graduate workers participated in the march, which kicked off at the Technological Institute, stopped at The Rock and ended with delivering the...
