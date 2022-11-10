Merced Police search for suspect who shot and killed baby

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Merced Police Officers have identified the baby who was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting on Wednesday.

Police say Darius King Grigsby was killed after being shot in the area of Q and W 12 th street in Merced. He was only 9 months old.

“We’re trying to piece this together to figure out what happened with this tragedy,” Lt. Joey Perez said.

Perez said the baby was sitting in a stroller when he was shot around 12:30 on Wednesday. He said his mother and her boyfriend were taking him for a walk.

Initially, they believed the child was 7 months old.

“No one wants to try to kill a 7-month-old baby, but obviously there was some type of motive behind it, and we’re trying to figure that out,” Perez added.

In an interview at the scene, Perez said dispatchers got a call from a woman who said her baby had been shot. The investigation revealed he was shot by a moving car. At least one shot was fired, and Perez said it didn’t hit anyone but the infant.

“The mother, she was frantic, she picked up the child, ran to the Mcdonald’s looking for help, and that’s where the officers responded,” he added.

Perez said baby Darius died at the hospital, and the search for the suspect is only beginning.

Our team spoke with the baby’s mother off camera as she stopped to look at a memorial, neighbors have set up for Darius. She told us her son’s name and how old he was.

Neighbor Edith Gonzales said she heard the shooting happen. While she’s heartbroken, she said she is also very concerned about safety in the neighborhood.

“The baby had no fault in it. So it’s tough,” she said.

At this point, police have not released any information about the suspect. If you have any information you are asked to contact Merced Police Department’s Sergeant Kalvin Haygood at (209)385-6998 or Detective Steven Odom at (209)388-7814.

