Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Biden focuses on climate and China in post-midterms overseas trip
With the midterms in the rearview, President Biden is pivoting to foreign policy with a three-country trip that will conclude with a face-to-face meeting with China's Xi Jinping. Jonathan Lemire reports.Nov. 11, 2022.
Biden working on ties with Southeast Asia in shadow of China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden joined a conference of southeast Asian nations on Saturday, looking to emphasize the United States' commitment in the region where a looming China is also working to expand its influence. Biden's efforts at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations...
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden seeking talk with China’s Xi Jinping on avoiding conflict, setting ‘red lines’
President Joe Biden is seeking a discussion on how to avoid a conflict between the U.S. and China when he meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Asia this week. Biden is set to meet face-to-face with Xi during his trip through Asia this week. During a White House press conference on Wednesday, Biden said he is hoping to discuss security “red lines” with Xi when they meet.
Pelosi rejects idea that a Trump 2024 run would be good news for Democrats, supports Biden re-election bid
Nancy Pelosi, who hasn't yet commented if she'll re-run as House Speaker, says a Trump 2024 presidential bid would be bad for the country, though she supports President Biden running.
Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration's move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China is signaling a new phase in relations between the globe's two largest economies — one in which trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power.
Idaho8.com
Democrats edge closer to control of US Senate with a key Arizona victory and a tightening race in Nevada
Democrats are just one seat away from keeping control of the US Senate as all eyes turn to Nevada, where the competitive Senate race is increasingly trending in Democrats’ direction. CNN projected late Friday that Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, who was elected in 2020 to fill the...
Biden huddles with Asian allies on NKorea threat, China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden met Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China's assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.
Biden to meet China's Xi for Taiwan, Russia talks
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet Monday with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, a face-to-face meeting that comes amid increasingly strained U.S.-China relations, the White House announced Thursday. It will be the first in-person meeting...
Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Saturday that the United States would work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations, telling leaders that “we’re going to build a better future that we all want to see” in the region where U.S. rival China is also working to expand its influence. Citing the three Association of Southeast Asian Nations summits he’s participated in as president, Biden said the 10-country bloc is “at the heart of my administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy” and promised to collaborate to build a region that is “free and open, stable and prosperous,...
Washington Examiner
White House downplays potential for Biden-Xi meeting to 'reset' US-China relationship
The White House dismissed the prospect of President Joe Biden's first in-person discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping easing the strained relationship between their two countries. National security adviser Jake Sullivan bristled when asked by a reporter aboard Air Force One whether the meeting could thaw the icy relationship, underscoring...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
What Biden and Xi Can Agree On
Summits come and go, usually leaving little trace of their long-term significance. The meeting scheduled this week between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali could be different. The geopolitical stakes are high. Both sides know it. And so does the rest of the world.
Idaho8.com
Why were the midterm elections close? Exit polls offer clues.
A set of countervailing political forces may have contributed to the closeness of this year’s midterm elections, according to the current results of the national exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research. It remains uncertain which party will control either the Senate or the House of Representatives next year, with votes still being counted and key races too early to call.
Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat
Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win reelection, according to Associated Press projections late Saturday, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month. After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto were both […] The post Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
As Biden returns to table with Xi, US views darken on Chinese leader
Sitting next to Xi Jinping during one of their marathon sessions in 2011, Joe Biden saluted the direction of US-China ties. When Xi was leader in waiting, Biden flew to China in 2011 and later invited him to tour the United States including rural Iowa, where a young Xi had gone on an exchange.
Idaho8.com
Biden to meet with top US allies Japan and South Korea following midterm boost
President Joe Biden landed in Cambodia on Saturday still reveling in midterm election results that have produced an unexpected boost at home for his second two years in office. The scale of the challenges abroad, and the effort to translate 21 months of intensive engagement into tangible results for US...
US intelligence report shows UAE efforts to meddle in American political system: Washington Post
A classified U.S. intelligence report states that the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a close ally of the United States in the Middle East, has engaged in an extensive effort to influence U.S. political decisions. The Washington Post reported Saturday that the UAE’s efforts include legal and illegal measures to try to influence the country’s foreign…
Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding
KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia's eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin's retreating forces. A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s...
Biden to press Xi on N. Korea in G20 talks
US President Joe Biden arrived in Asia on Saturday vowing to urge Chinese leader Xi Jinping to rein in North Korea when they hold their first face-to-face meeting at next week's G20 summit. As well as Biden, Xi will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron before heading to Bangkok later in the week for the APEC summit.
China’s Xi, out of COVID bubble, faces changed world at G-20
BEIJING (AP) — After a lengthy absence from major international gatherings, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is leaving his country’s COVID-19 bubble and venturing abroad next week into a dramatically changed world marked by rising confrontation. Xi will attend the G-20 meeting of industrial and emerging market nations in...
Comments / 0