10NEWS
How to watch the Bucs play Sunday in Germany
MUNICH, Germany — Tom Brady and his Buccaneers will meet the Seattle Seahawks in a history-making matchup — a first for the NFL — in Germany. Fans will have multiple opportunities to watch the game, according to the team's official website. Kickoff will be at 9:30 a.m....
profootballnetwork.com
What Time Is the NFL Munich Game Today? TV Schedule, Live Stream for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10
What time is the NFL Munich game today? The NFL International Series makes its first trip to Germany in Week 10 after shutting down NFL Europa in 2007. While Munich is one hour ahead of London, the game will still kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Who plays in the first regular-season NFL Munich game, and what does the rest of the Week 10 schedule look like?
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich agrees with Tom Brady about Buccaneers' 'embarrassing' effort
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich seems to agree with quarterback Tom Brady about the team's game-day efforts this season. "It hasn’t been every down," Leftwich responded when asked about the subject Thursday, per the Joe Bucs Fan website and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "We’ve had downs where we can be better from an effort standpoint. It’s been addressed and I think we can get better. And that’s what I mean about, 'what we can fix.' I think we can fix all the things that’s been in our way throughout the year. Obviously, it’s been a tough beginning of the year; a lot of things have been going on. So, as I think we’re beginning to settle down, we’re getting more into football mode, more aware of what we need to do.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Crowded Bears Receiver Corps Makes for Tough Decisions
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have some game day personnel issues to address. One seems to be solved after they cleared a roster spot by waiving undrafted rookie tight end Jake Tonges. They are getting ready for the return of linebacker Matthew Adams, if not...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Drafts Helped Cowboys Shoot Past Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers are like a couple bullet trains racing in opposite directions. The Packers have lost five consecutive games to fall to 3-6. A team that’s used to playing critical games in November and December to make a push for January, their playoff hopes practically died on the first Sunday of November with a loss to the woeful Detroit Lions.
WATCH: Buccaneers arrive in Germany ahead of Sunday’s game
The trip comes after the Buccaneers defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, ending a three-game losing streak.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens Midseason Awards
BALTIMORE — BALTIMORE — The Ravens reached the midpoint of the season poised to make a playoff run. Baltimore is 6-3 and in first place in the AFC North. Breakdown: Jackson is having another solid season. He has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,768 yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions (93.7 QBR). He also leads the team with 635 yards rushing with two more scores.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Chiefs Need to Embrace Their Running Backs’ Strengths
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a win over the Tennessee Titans, and it was equal parts impressive and frightening that Patrick Mahomes dropped back to pass the ball over 80 times when including plays with penalties. He completed 43 passes in 68 attempts, throwing for 446 yards while scrambling for another 63 yards on six carries. Somehow, the Chiefs scored just 20 points in four quarters plus overtime.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Another Practice Squad WR Gets a Shot
NASHVILLE – Apparently, adding one wide receiver to the active roster might not be enough. The Tennessee Titans have two more available for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos than they have had in recent weeks, when four were in uniform. C.J. Board was one of two members...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Setting the Stage for the Week 10 Dolphins-Browns Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (6-3) vs. CLEVELAND BROWNS (3-5) DATE: Sunday, Nov. 13. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens will be between 82 and 84 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with mostly sunny skies from 1-3 and partly sunny with showers in the 3 p.m. hour. The wind is expected to be 7 mph with gusts up to 9 mph.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans QB Davis Mills: Ready For Giants Blitz?
HOUSTON -- Davis Mills anticipated the question like it was an incoming blitz. “I’ve already seen a ton of it on film," Mills said. "They like to bring a lot of pressure. We’ll be ready for it. It kind of comes in any scenario." The Houston Texans' second-year...
Tri-City Herald
Cade Otton presses on to his Bucs vs. Seahawks in Germany, shining amid his greatest loss
Here, across the continent and an ocean, Cade Otton is at the top of his football life. “Yeah, it’s awesome. It’s such a unique opportunity to come over to Europe, my first time here, and to be able to play an awesome football game against my hometown team,” he said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Sedrick Van Pran, Offensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Darin Alexander Baydoun Sports Illustrated Las Vegas Raiders News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Have Rams Fallen Out of Odell Beckham Race?
The 2022-23 Los Angeles Rams apparently don't have to wait until game day to endure painful losses. As a return trip to the playoffs, much less the Super Bowl, fades from sight, the possibility of Odell Beckham Jr putting a blue and yellow-horned helmet back on is likewise morphing into fantasy football. The latest from ESPN's Adam Schefter reveals that Beckham has compiled a shortlist of desired locations as his return to action looms, one that excludes a Rams team defined by offensive struggles.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans Move Out Brandin Cooks as Captain, Laremy Tunsil ‘Honored’
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Houston Texans veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil is embracing being an offensive team captain as the replacement for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. One of the most gifted and expensive blockers in the NFL as a two-time Pro Bowl selection who's arguably manufacturing an All-Pro caliber season, operates with an understated leadership style steeped in respect and empathy. When Tunsil has something important to say, he'll impart his knowledge and advice to teammates. He embraces mentoring, remembering how older teammates Branden Albert and Mike Pouncey counseled him when he was a rookie for the Miami Dolphins.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Move Byron Pringle and Two More on to Roster
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears had begun the window for when the former Chiefs receiver could be brought back from injured reserve and have decided he is healthy enough now after a calf injury, so he will be on the roster for Sunday's game. In...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers vs. Cowboys: Three Reasons for Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The last time the Green Bay Packers lost six in a row, Lindy Infante was the coach, Don Majkowski and Anthony Dilweg were the quarterbacks, and Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur were in grade school. The Packers – with Rodgers at quarterback and former coach...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dolphins Sunday Morning Updates
The MIami Dolphins had four players listed as questionable on their final injury report ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns, and now that number has moved to five. And there might be some clarity regarding two of those players. First, the latest development had wide receiver Trent Sherfield...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Injury Report: Reynolds Out, 4 Players Questionable
The Detroit Lions are getting slightly healthier as they go on the road to face the Chicago Bears this week. While Josh Reynolds will likely be evaluated this weekend to determine if he can suit up and play, a returning Trinity Benson should see a few offensive snaps this week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts, Irsay Ripped on Good Morning Football
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made the surprising decision to name his former player Jeff Saturday the interim coach after dismissing Frank Reich on Monday. Saturday takes the reins of the Colts (no pun intended) without having previous coaching experience in the NFL. Irsay considers that a strength of Saturday's.
