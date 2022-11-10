Read full article on original website
Five Biggest Takeaways from 76ers Win Over Hawks
Last night the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 121-109. Despite a valiant comeback attempt by the Hawks in the fourth quarter, the game was rarely close. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Saturday night's matchup in Philadelphia. Clint Capela. Let's start on a positive note. Hawks center Clint...
Lakers News: L.A. Reportedly Remains Open To Trade For Bojan Bogdanovic
It seems that your Los Angeles Lakers remain interested in veteran Detroit Pistons stretch four Bojan Bogdanovic, after outreach to his former club, the Utah Jazz, ultimately did not yield a fruitful trade over the summer. Although Bogdanovic inked a two-year, $39 million contract extension with Detroit last month, Jake...
Joel Embiid Addresses Minor Setbacks Ahead of Jazz Matchup
After missing three-straight matchups due to a case of the flu, Joel Embiid returned to the floor on Monday night to face the Phoenix Suns. After the matchup, the All-Star big man mentioned that getting back to one hundred percent would be a work in progress. Following a two-game stretch...
Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Game Preview
The Hornets will run it back against the Miami Heat tonight at 8 PM EST, in Miami once again. On Thursday, the Hornets went to overtime with the Heat, after overcoming a 3rd quarter 15-point deficit. However, the Hornets still fell short, as they lost 112-117. The Hornets have lost seven games in a row and now sit with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 3-10.
Cowboys Shouldn’t Sign OBJ? Deion & Haley Look-Back
Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. I know Jerry Jones’ strategy – Charles Haley and Deion Sanders in the 1990s still resonate – of holding his nose, focusing the spotlight and acquiring a player strongly disliked by the Dallas Cowboys fanbase worked in the past. And I’m fully aware it’s been 26 seasons since his team has sniffed a Super Bowl.
Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Says Thursday’s Win Against Charlotte Hornets Was A “Breakthrough”
"You don't always have an absolute solve and solution in this league but I think this was important for us," Spoelstra said. "You go through four straight games and I say this respectfully but in the majority of the games, three-plus quarters in the last four games, I felt like we've played than our opponent.
Adam Silver Addresses Kyrie Irving Punishment Amid Criticism
After reportedly meeting with Kyrie Irving this week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver offered his first public comments Thursday regarding the Nets star in the wake of his recent suspension for promoting an antisemitic film on social media. Speaking in an interview with The New York Times, Silver spoke optimistically about...
Detroit vs. Everybody: 82 Percent of NFL Experts Select Bears
The Detroit Lions are 2.5-point road underdogs to the Chicago Bears. Chicago defeated Detroit in both contests last season, including a 16-14 win on Thanksgiving at Ford Field. In their last meeting, kicker Cairo Santos sent Lions fans home upset, as he kicked a game-winning field goal to secure a...
Have Rams Fallen Out of Odell Beckham Race?
The 2022-23 Los Angeles Rams apparently don't have to wait until game day to endure painful losses. As a return trip to the playoffs, much less the Super Bowl, fades from sight, the possibility of Odell Beckham Jr putting a blue and yellow-horned helmet back on is likewise morphing into fantasy football. The latest from ESPN's Adam Schefter reveals that Beckham has compiled a shortlist of desired locations as his return to action looms, one that excludes a Rams team defined by offensive struggles.
Setting the Stage for the Week 10 Dolphins-Browns Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (6-3) vs. CLEVELAND BROWNS (3-5) DATE: Sunday, Nov. 13. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens will be between 82 and 84 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with mostly sunny skies from 1-3 and partly sunny with showers in the 3 p.m. hour. The wind is expected to be 7 mph with gusts up to 9 mph.
3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Bears
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions (2-6) will take on the Chicago Bears (3-6) at Soldier Field, and attempt to capture their first road win of the season. If the Lions win the Week 10 NFC North divisional contest, it'll mark the first road victory of the Dan Campbell era. Without...
Podcast: Could Anthony Davis Finally End Up In Charlotte?
On a recent podcast Bill Simmons said that due to the Lakers slow start that there was "buzz" about the league that Anthony Davis "Might be available". James has Jacob Rude, site manager for Silver Screen and Roll the Lakers SB Nation site on the podcast to discuss Charlotte as a potential trade candidate for the Lakers.
SI’s Top 10: Oregon Crashes Out of Playoff Race
Oregon was putting Washington away, one relentless running play at a time, chewing up clock in the fourth quarter, driving for what seemed like an inevitable clinching touchdown. The Ducks already led by four points and were at the Huskies’ 10-yard line with 4:26 to play. And that’s when...
Giants vs. Texans: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
The New York Giants are 6-2 coming out of their bye week. Nobody expected this team to be in this position before the season started. Despite some glaring flaws, the Giants are among the top teams in the NFC and are fighting for their first playoff berth in six years.
Texans Move Out Brandin Cooks as Captain, Laremy Tunsil ‘Honored’
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Houston Texans veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil is embracing being an offensive team captain as the replacement for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. One of the most gifted and expensive blockers in the NFL as a two-time Pro Bowl selection who's arguably manufacturing an All-Pro caliber season, operates with an understated leadership style steeped in respect and empathy. When Tunsil has something important to say, he'll impart his knowledge and advice to teammates. He embraces mentoring, remembering how older teammates Branden Albert and Mike Pouncey counseled him when he was a rookie for the Miami Dolphins.
Joel Embiid Discusses Doc Rivers’ Critical Decision vs. Hawks
It was clear from the start of Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks that the Philadelphia 76ers would have a tough outing. As Philadelphia shot just 35 percent from the field and 12 percent from beyond the arc in the first quarter of action, they trailed by double-digits as early as the second quarter.
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 12
With the month of November now almost half over, the conference and College Football Playoff races are heating up and now it's time to get a look at the updated top 25 rankings from around the country. Eight of the top 25 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings went...
Another Practice Squad WR Gets a Shot
NASHVILLE – Apparently, adding one wide receiver to the active roster might not be enough. The Tennessee Titans have two more available for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos than they have had in recent weeks, when four were in uniform. C.J. Board was one of two members...
Lions’ Injury Report: Reynolds Out, 4 Players Questionable
The Detroit Lions are getting slightly healthier as they go on the road to face the Chicago Bears this week. While Josh Reynolds will likely be evaluated this weekend to determine if he can suit up and play, a returning Trinity Benson should see a few offensive snaps this week.
Falcons LBs Benched or Rested? Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Answer
During Thursday night's 22-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Atlanta Falcons defense struggled mightily to stop the run. Entering as a top-10 rushing defense, the Falcons allowed a season-high 232 yards on the ground, with bruising running back D'Onta Foreman leading Carolina's charge, recording 130 yards and a score on 31 carries.
