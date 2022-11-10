India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final result: Jos Buttler and Alex Hales dominate in 10-wicket victory

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
'So much cricket': Australian captain Pat Cummins delves into difficult IPL decision
Australian captain Pat Cummins had delved into his decision to skip next year's IPL season - and it all comes down to having too much cricket. The fatigue of international fixtures isn't just for cricket fans it seems, with many players and ex-players citing the stacked schedule as a major issue.
Sporting News
What channel is the World Cup on in Australia? Complete TV schedule to watch Qatar 2022 matches on SBS
After more than four years of waiting, another FIFA World Cup is finally here with the 2022 tournament to take place in Qatar between November and December. Not only is this edition taking place at a different time of the year, but this is the first time the World Cup has been played in the Middle East.
Sporting News
Youngest players in World Cup history ahead of the Qatar 2022 tournament
The pressure of World Cup expectations can weigh heavy on the shoulders of the biggest names in football, and Qatar 2022 will be no different. The best players on the planet will do battle in the Middle East for the chance to secure the biggest prize in international football. However,...
Sporting News
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Time, schedule, TV channel, stream for race week
The curtain comes down on the 2022 Formula One season as the final race of the year takes place in Abu Dhabi this week. On a weekend that will see Max Verstappen officially crowned as a two-time world champion and Red Bull as the constructors champions for the first time since 2013, there's still plenty to play for, not least in the battle for second spot in the drivers standings.
Sporting News
World Cup group betting odds: Best bets, picks, and expert predictions for teams to advance or win group at Qatar 2022
The FIFA World Cup always provides surprises, and it's our job to spot them before they happen. For the 2022 tournament in Qatar, there's a new wrinkle to consider. Teams will have to adjust to the November and December timing, forced by the vicious heat in the Middle Eastern nation.
Sporting News
Mexico vs. Sweden World Cup 2022 warmup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups and betting odds
Mexico are days away from beginning their World Cup journey, but before flying to Qatar they face a final preen-up against Sweden. Gerardo Martino's side lack headline names but are preparing for the tournament hoping to pull out some shocks. The Swedes failed to reach Qatar, finishing runners-up in their...
Comments / 0