NBC Bay Area

Warriors Unveil Meaningful New City Edition Jerseys Designed by Local Artist

Warriors unveil City Edition uniforms designed by local artist originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors officially released their new City Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 NBA season on Thursday. The uniforms, which feature several roses on the jersey and shorts, represent the organization's commitment to helping its surrounding...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Sacramento hosts Golden State following Curry's 47-point game

Golden State Warriors (4-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the Sacramento Kings after Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Warriors' 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Sacramento went 6-10 in Pacific Division play and 16-25...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph drills 3-pointer in 200th consecutive regular-season game

Steph Curry's consecutive regular-season 3-point streak hit a new milestone in the Warriors' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center. Curry's 3-pointer less than a minute into the first quarter marked the 200th consecutive regular-season game in which the Warriors superstar has recorded at least one basket from beyond the arc.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Stephen Curry carries Warriors again, has 40 in comeback win

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has run out of words to describe the play of Stephen Curry to start the season. Earlier this week, he said Curry was "breathtaking." After Friday night's 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kerr used "spectacular." Curry scored 40 points against...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
PORTLAND, OR
WGNO

Back to even: Pelicans fall to 6-6 with loss at home to Portland

NEW ORLEANS — — Jerami Grant scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame the absence of star guard Damian Lillard to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 106-95 on Thursday night. Anfernee Simmons hit five 3s and scored 23 points for Portland, which improved to 6-1 on the road. Former Pelican Josh Hart added 17 points for the Blazers. The Blazers, who won at […]
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

One three-game skid will end as Cavs take on Wolves

With a five-game road swing in their rearview, the Cleveland Cavaliers return home on Sunday looking to snap a three-game skid hosting a Minnesota Timberwolves squad riding its own winless drought. Cleveland began its road trip with lopsided wins at Detroit and against the Los Angeles Lakers, extending what was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Embiid leads Philadelphia against Utah after 42-point performance

Utah Jazz (10-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Utah Jazz after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-109 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers are 3-4 in home games. Philadelphia is 0-2...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Boston faces Detroit on 5-game win streak

Boston Celtics (9-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pistons -9.5; over/under is 224. BOTTOM LINE: Boston is looking to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Detroit. The Pistons have gone 1-10 against Eastern Conference...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Cavs vs Timberwolves | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

With the season's first long road trip in the rearview, the Wine & Gold get back in action on home floor, taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday evening. This marks the first meeting between former Jazz teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, who were both dealt by Utah in the offseason.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

George and the Clippers take on conference foe Houston

Los Angeles Clippers (7-6, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (2-11, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets host Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference play. The Rockets are 1-8 against Western Conference opponents. Houston has a 0-1...
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win

BOSTON -- — Grant Williams dubbed himself “Batman” after he helped the Boston Celtics neutralize Nuggets star Nikola “Joker” Jokic during a win in Denver late last season. The Celtics relied on their offense to keep the reigning back-to-back MVP from getting his revenge. Jayson...
DENVER, CO
KGO

Sharks visit the Wild in Western Conference play

San Jose Sharks (3-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (6-6-1, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild and the San Jose Sharks face off in Western Conference action. Minnesota has a 2-4-0 record at home and a 6-6-1 record overall. The Wild have gone...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Cavs Loss Versus Kings

The young and talented Cleveland Cavaliers have been looking mighty lately, as they jumped out to an 8-1 record. They did so not only with one of the NBA’s best defenses, but by also sporting one of the league’s most efficient offenses, despite playing at one of the slowest paces in the league.
CLEVELAND, OH

