MSNBC
Arizona Republicans fume over MAGA movement election lies
Conspiracy theory-peddling conservatives honed in on temporary issues with vote tabulation at some Arizona polling places to push baseless claims of Election Day vote-rigging. And if the clear exhaustion of fellow conservatives forced to field questions about these baseless claims is any sign, it appears the MAGA movement is wearing out its welcome in Arizona.
Yes, Kari Lake, Mark Finchem, Arizona election results are taking forever. The GOP is why.
It'll take time to know who won the Arizona midterms and there's a reason for that. It stems from the early ballots Republicans were told to drop off.
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: New Arizona votes incoming; thousands of Maricopa ballots go in Box 3
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
Why did so many Arizona voters hold on to their mail-in ballots until the last day?
One didn’t trust the system enough to part with her ballot early. Another dropped off his ballot on Election Day because he was simply too busy to mail it before. Their ballots were among the approximately 290,000 dropped off at polling locations on Election Day. Officials said on Thursday that was an unprecedented...
Katie Hobbs grows lead over Kari Lake in latest returns from Arizona governor's race
A pivotal day of vote counting in Arizona on Saturday saw Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs slightly widen her lead over her Republican opponent, though the race was still too close to call. Hobbs, Arizona's secretary of state and a former lawmaker, now leads Kari Lake, the Republican nominee and former television news anchor, by more than 34,000 votes, such a slight change the race was still separated by 1.4 percentage points. ...
Washington Examiner
Officials: Potential fraud in Maricopa 2020 vote
Arizona’s Maricopa County, which fought claims of 2020 election irregularities, has now coughed up dozens of potential election violations and referred them to the state attorney general, who has been asking for an example of fraud for nearly two years. Officials told Secrets that the county turned over “no...
Arizona's highest-profile races still up for grabs as vote counting continues
The results of Arizona’s 2022 election were by no means finalized on Wednesday, but voters’ choices became somewhat clearer. The marquee races at the top of the ticket, the races for a U.S. Senate seat and the governor’s chair, remained too close to call. Five incumbents in congressional races were declared winners by The Associated...
Democratic leads narrow in key Arizona races
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans narrowed considerably Wednesday in key Arizona races as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor,...
Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat
Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win reelection, according to Associated Press projections late Saturday, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month. After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto were both […] The post Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
GOP's Kelli Ward rants at Gov. Doug Ducey over election 'mess' and he answers, perfectly
Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, who led an effort in the past to have Republican Gov. Doug Ducey censured, ranted Thursday about Arizona’s election “mess” (which isn’t actually a mess) and demanded that some type of action (whatever that means) be taken by Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich. In a tweet...
Official on how many votes one of Arizona's largest cities still has to count
CNN senior national correspondent Sara Sidner talks to Maricopa County election official Bill Gates, in one of the largest population centers in the state of Arizona, which still has hundreds of thousands of votes that need to be counted.
KTAR.com
Republicans lead race for Arizona House, Senate control by slim margins
PHOENIX – The next Arizona Legislature is on track to look a lot like the last one, although several races were close enough to potentially flip as more votes are counted. According to results available as of Thursday morning, Republicans were leading for 16 Senate seats and 31 House seats. If that holds, the GOP will have the same one-seat advantage in each chamber as in the current Legislature.
Election 2022 in Arizona: Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters, wins reelection to Senate
We're still counting, Arizona. In Maricopa County, elections officials were working 14 to 18 hours a day to process the results of Tuesday's election. They will keep at it through Veterans Day weekend to verify and count a record number of ballots dropped off at the county's vote centers Tuesday. ...
Katie Hobbs leads Kari Lake in Arizona governor's race; Cochise County continues hand count plan; New stores in the Valley
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Democrat Katie Hobbs continues to lead Republican Kari Lake as the latest Arizona governor election results trickle in. Cochise County officials are proceeding with a hand count of every ballot cast in Tuesday's election, despite a...
Cascade County goes ‘bright red’ on election night
The race for Clerk and Recorder in Cascade County is in possible recount territory — with Republican Sandra Merchant, a business woman from upstate New York, squeaking ahead of Democrat and 16-year veteran of the office Rina Moore by 20 votes. Republicans in Cascade County saw wins across the board this week, with every partisan […] The post Cascade County goes ‘bright red’ on election night appeared first on Daily Montanan.
No Republican Left Behind In Florida
DeSantis has pretty much had his way with the state Cabinet and Legislature during the past few years. But the Cabinet, House, and Senate became even more Republican in Tuesday’s elections, with the GOP easily winning races for attorney general, agriculture commissioner, and state chief
Wednesday recap: Hobbs maintains lead over Lake after latest results
Leer en español Most major races in Arizona were still undecided, and updated vote tallies were released about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday from Maricopa County. The deliberate counting process is all going according to election officials' plan because of the tens of thousands of ballots dropped off at vote centers on Election Day and the safeguards built...
Despite judge's order, Cochise County officials proceed with plans for a full hand count of ballots
Cochise County officials are proceeding with a hand count of every ballot cast in Tuesday's election, despite a court ruling that bars them from doing so. Meanwhile, the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday authorized its attorney to appeal that ruling to the Arizona Supreme Court, complicating the timeline for when — or if — the controversial count would actually happen. ...
Arizona can be a laughing stock on vote counting or get serious like Florida
Opinion: Arizona is where Florida was in 2000: A national embarassment on tabulating votes and declaring election winners. Florida is now a gold standard. We can be, too. The first text came in early Tuesday. Soon, my iPhone wouldn’t stop buzzing. “What the [redacted] is going on in Maricopa...
Cochise County voters approve one groundwater management plan, reject another
Voters approved a plan Tuesday to regulate groundwater use in southeastern Arizona, using a citizen ballot initiative for the first time to create an Active Management Area in the Douglas basin. But voters rejected a second measure to create a similar management area in the neighboring Willcox Basin, where groundwater withdrawal will continue to go unregulated....
