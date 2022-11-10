ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

MSNBC

Arizona Republicans fume over MAGA movement election lies

Conspiracy theory-peddling conservatives honed in on temporary issues with vote tabulation at some Arizona polling places to push baseless claims of Election Day vote-rigging. And if the clear exhaustion of fellow conservatives forced to field questions about these baseless claims is any sign, it appears the MAGA movement is wearing out its welcome in Arizona.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Katie Hobbs grows lead over Kari Lake in latest returns from Arizona governor's race

A pivotal day of vote counting in Arizona on Saturday saw Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs slightly widen her lead over her Republican opponent, though the race was still too close to call. Hobbs, Arizona's secretary of state and a former lawmaker, now leads Kari Lake, the Republican nominee and former television news anchor, by more than 34,000 votes, such a slight change the race was still separated by 1.4 percentage points. ...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Officials: Potential fraud in Maricopa 2020 vote

Arizona’s Maricopa County, which fought claims of 2020 election irregularities, has now coughed up dozens of potential election violations and referred them to the state attorney general, who has been asking for an example of fraud for nearly two years. Officials told Secrets that the county turned over “no...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Democratic leads narrow in key Arizona races

PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans narrowed considerably Wednesday in key Arizona races as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor,...
ARIZONA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat

Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win reelection, according to Associated Press projections late Saturday, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month.  After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto were both […] The post Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NEVADA STATE
KTAR.com

Republicans lead race for Arizona House, Senate control by slim margins

PHOENIX – The next Arizona Legislature is on track to look a lot like the last one, although several races were close enough to potentially flip as more votes are counted. According to results available as of Thursday morning, Republicans were leading for 16 Senate seats and 31 House seats. If that holds, the GOP will have the same one-seat advantage in each chamber as in the current Legislature.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Katie Hobbs leads Kari Lake in Arizona governor's race; Cochise County continues hand count plan; New stores in the Valley

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Democrat Katie Hobbs continues to lead Republican Kari Lake as the latest Arizona governor election results trickle in. Cochise County officials are proceeding with a hand count of every ballot cast in Tuesday's election, despite a...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

Cascade County goes ‘bright red’ on election night

The race for Clerk and Recorder in Cascade County is in possible recount territory — with Republican Sandra Merchant, a business woman from upstate New York, squeaking ahead of Democrat and 16-year veteran of the office Rina Moore by 20 votes. Republicans in Cascade County saw wins across the board this week, with every partisan […] The post Cascade County goes ‘bright red’ on election night appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
The Free Press - TFP

No Republican Left Behind In Florida

DeSantis has pretty much had his way with the state Cabinet and Legislature during the past few years. But the Cabinet, House, and Senate became even more Republican in Tuesday’s elections, with the GOP easily winning races for attorney general, agriculture commissioner, and state chief
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Despite judge's order, Cochise County officials proceed with plans for a full hand count of ballots

Cochise County officials are proceeding with a hand count of every ballot cast in Tuesday's election, despite a court ruling that bars them from doing so. Meanwhile, the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday authorized its attorney to appeal that ruling to the Arizona Supreme Court, complicating the timeline for when — or if — the controversial count would actually happen. ...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Cochise County voters approve one groundwater management plan, reject another

Voters approved a plan Tuesday to regulate groundwater use in southeastern Arizona, using a citizen ballot initiative for the first time to create an Active Management Area in the Douglas basin. But voters rejected a second measure to create a similar management area in the neighboring Willcox Basin, where groundwater withdrawal will continue to go unregulated....
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ

