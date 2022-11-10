Partial lineup announced for Treefort 11

Need a taste of who’s coming to Treefort 11? You’re in luck.

The annual music festival held in downtown Boise announced the first wave of the lineup that’s coming to the city of Trees in March. It includes “all five Main Stage headliners, more than 185 emerging and (renowned) artists and bands hailing from 25 states and 15 countries,” according to a Treefort Music Fest press release.

The first-announced acts include:

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Leikeli47, Margo Price, Surf Curse, Cautious Clay, Ani DiFranco, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Tom The Mail Man, and Lady Wray, among others. The full first-wave lineup is available at treefortmusicfest.com/2023-wave-1 .

“As Treefort enters its second decade and Boise’s music and broader creative scene continues to gain momentum, we are excited to share the first glimpse of Treefort 2023,” Eric Gilbert, co-founder and festival director of Treefort Music Fest, said in the release. “In addition to moving the Treefort Main Stage to a new home within Julia Davis Park, we are reimagining the festival experience for Boise and our visiting attendees from around the world. We are honored to host such talented artists who are doing exciting work and representing a variety of genres and communities. It’s already shaping up to be a great festival – and there’s still much more to come.”

Treefort 11 is scheduled for March 22-26.