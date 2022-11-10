Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

The annual Brown Palace Champagne Cascade event is scheduled for Sunday. COURTESY OF THE BROWN PALACE

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Put on your dancing shoes, it has been 25 years of Latin dance at La Rumba Nightclub, in the Golden Triangle since 1997, 99 W. 9th Ave., at Acoma St. Dance lessons including salsa and bachata and competitions all weekend. Longtime instructors including Rafael Salsero and Jig and Senora. Admission $15, $11.50, $11 children 3-15 and students. larumbadenver.com

THURSDAY-DEC. 30

A Christmas spirit immersive pop-up experience: Tinseltown: Where Everyday Is Christmas now through Dec. 30 at Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Suite 100. Thursday-Sunday and Wednesday. Christmas lights, characters, seasonal cocktails, carols and everything else. $13 entry to themed bar and for a Christmas drink. "No grinches allowed," they say. Family friendly areas. On RTD's rail line in RiNo.tinyurl.com/29nybbdv

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Delicate Japanese flower arranging is on display and being demonstrated at the Ikebana International - Denver Chapter Show, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Botanic Gardens general admission, $15, $11.50 seniors, military and veterans, $11 ages 3-15. botanicgardens.org/events/ikebana-international-denver-chapter-show

FRIDAY-DEC. 23

A holiday tradition, the Polar Express Train Ride begins Friday through Dec. 23 at Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden, 17155 W. 44th Ave. There's caroling and the “Hot Chocolate" song and dance in the heated Polar Express Pavilion followed by a trip to the North Pole in vintage coaches, pulled by a coal-fired steam locomotive. Then a visit with Santa himself and a "First Gift of Christmas!” 4-8 p.m. Book early, tickets $80-$100 — with tables for four, $475. Tickets: coloradorailroadmuseum.org.

FRIDAY

Shopping time at a night pop-up market by The Common Collective for vintage/resale lovers, 5-9 p.m., in the Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St. Vintage vendors, music, food and drink specials. tccden.com, dairyblock.com/events

SATURDAY-NOV. 20

Denver Fashion Week - Fall takes over the Sports Castle, the former Gart Brothers building, at 1000 Broadway, with runway shows, hair design, makeup artists, local and national designers and much more. Forbes magazine calls this “one of the fastest-growing American fashion platforms.” $40-$300. denverfashionweek.com

SUNDAY

A "purrfectly" fine day awaits at the Colorado Cat Fest in Denver's National Western Expo Hall, 4655 Humboldt St. All things feline, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., including celebrity cats, That Cat Pluto and Mister Marble, cat art and cats for adoption. $20, catfestco.com

SUNDAY

TEDx challenges people to learn and think, often in all-new ways. This describes TEDx Cherry Creek Women with a diverse group of women presenting: Dr. Tamara Chang, Dr. Brittany Clayborne, Tinuke Fawole, Reagan Cannnon, Sarah Adewumi, Eva Amin. Held in conjunction with the Global TEDWomen. Location, The Elaine Wolf Theater, 350 S. Dahlia St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $65-$75. tedxcherrycreek.com/women/2022-women

SUNDAY

This weekend's Wash Park run: The Great Candy Run, 5K Run/Walk & “Jolly Rancher” Kids Fun Run. $30-$45 and children's fun run free. 9-10:30 a.m. Sweet treats at the finish. Benefits Fetal Health Foundation. thegreatcandyrun.com

2022 Indigenous Film Festival | Pueblo, CO

El Pueblo History Museum | November 13, 12-4 pm

The 2022 Indigenous Film Festival will be hosted at El Pueblo History Museum Nov. 13. The free event is open to the public and will feature two documentary screenings as well as a panel discussion. The two films being screened will explore the union of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and the City of Longmont as Sister Cities and the realities of Indigenous women who fight to vindicate and honor their missing and murdered relatives who have fallen victim to a growing epidemic across Indian country. The closing panel discussion will be on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives crisis and features Gina Lopez (Ute Mountain Ute), Monycka Snowbird (Anishinaabe) and Raven Payment (Kanien'kehá:ka/Anishinaabe). historycolorado.org/native-american-history-heritage

35th Annual Holiday Show at AoSF Gallery

Presented By: Artists On Santa Fe

When: November 2, 2022 - December 31, 2022

Categories: Free Events; Visual Arts; Denver Arts Week

Where: Artists On Santa Fe, 747 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, 80204

For information: (303) 573-5903 or macy80204@gmail.com

Price: Free

Time: 11:00 AM

Recurrence: Recurring weekly on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

"Before you know it, the winter holidays will be upon us and the festivities will begin. Be prepared this season, if you aren't already, and finish your gift shopping now to avoid that last-minute hectic rush. Artists on Santa Fe Gallery + Studios has a huge variety of specialty handcrafted items that will be perfect for your family and friends. Stop in and have a leisurely look at our fantastic array of functional and decorative art."

"We will be displaying contemporary paintings, ceramics, jewelry, sculpture and more. Join us during the week and on 1st and 3rd Fridays for fun evenings at our gallery. While you're there, explore two floors of studios inhabited by thirty artists working in a variety of media. Visit with the artists and see what's happening at Artists on Santa Fe Gallery."

“35th Annual Holiday Show at AoSF Gallery” will be on display Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.

Nov. 18, 5-8 PM - 3rd Friday Collectors Evening

Dec. 2, 6-9 PM - 1st Friday Art Walk

Dec. 16, 5-8 PM - 3rd Friday Collectors Evening

Hours: Sundays: Noon - 4 p.m.; Mon., Wed., Thurs.: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Fridays & Saturdays: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Closed Tuesdays http://www.artistsonsantafe.com/

Colorado Symphony Presents: Vienna Boys Choir in Concert

"The illustrious group of child musicians has been delighting music lovers across the globe for six centuries with their purity of tone, distinctive charm and diverse repertoire which includes everything from medieval to contemporary to experimental music. These gifted musicians with voices of unforgettable beauty are part of four touring choirs that hail from dozens of nations and together give over 300 concerts a year around the world. Don't miss your chance to see the Vienna Boys Choir at Boettcher Concert Hall in 2022!"

Repertoire:

HENRY PURCELL Come, Ye Sons of Art

J.S. BACH Den Tod niemand zwingen kunnt (No one could overcome Death)

W.A. MOZART Mi lagnero tacendo (I languish in silence)

HAYDN Abendleid zu Gott (Evening Song for God)

FRANZ SCHUBERT Widerspruch (Contradiction), D. 86

Please Note: This performance does not feature the Colorado Symphony.

Friday, November 11, 2022 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall, pricing: $15 - $98 at tickets.coloradosymphony.org.

Denver Arts Week

When: Nov. 4 - Nov. 12, 2022

Categories: Denver Arts Week 5280 Deals; Film & Literature; Music; Visual Arts; Comedy; First Friday Art Walks; Night At the Museums; Denver's On Stage; Arts Week Hidden Gems; Arts Week Family Friendly; Denver Arts Week Membership Discounts; Denver Arts Week 2-for-1 Tickets; Denver Arts Week Discounted Price; Denver Arts Week Free Event.

Price: Varies

Price: Varies

Recurrence: Recurring daily

Denver Arts Week, Nov. 4-12, 2022, celebrates The Mile High City's arts and culture scene with hundreds of events around the city. Explore vibrant art districts, check out museum exhibitions and outdoor sculptures, indulge in the performing arts, be inspired at film and literary events, and even buy some art of your own!

Denver Arts Week kicks off on Friday, November 4, with expanded First Friday Art Walks across the city’s creative neighborhoods, followed by FREE Saturday Night at the Museums on Saturday, November 5, when many of Denver’s top cultural institutions will be open for free from 5-10 p.m.

Front Range Contemporary Quilters - Complements to the Chef

Presented By: Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum

When: October 25, 2022 - January 14, 2023

Where: Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum, 200 Violet St., Ste. 150, Golden, 80401. (303) 215-9001, exhibits@rmqm.org

Price: Adults: $12, Seniors 65+: $10, Students & Military w/ID: $6, Children 6 – 12: $6, under 6: Free

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Recurrence: Recurring daily

Front Range Contemporary Quilters | Complements to the Chef Exhibit, plus The Denise Labadie Solo Exhibit | Stone Portraits and Stonescapes, and The Anne Olsen Collection

"Front Range Contemporary Quilters (FRCQ) | Complements to the Chef Exhibit In the Main Gallery, FRCQ were invited to explore any food related topic: food is grown, harvested, transported, purchased, prepared, cooked, served, and eaten. For example: a backyard herb garden, a baby’s face after eating blueberries, a field of corn, a stunning supermarket display, a fancy restaurant setting, a family meal, a simple cup of tea …..For the RMQM exhibit, they were encouraged to make use of complementary colors, overtly or subtly."

The Denise Labadie Solo Exhibit | Stone Portraits and Stonescapes

"In the Northeast Gallery, Denise displays her work of creating contemporary art quilt portraits of Celtic megalithic (Bronze Age) stones and monoliths, and monastic ruins. She hand paints most of all her own fabric, and uses varying combinations of reverse appliqué, turned edge appliqué, raw edge appliqué, inserting, free form strip piecing, couching, and “thread shadowing” (a variation on thread painting) to achieve her trademark style. Denise’s quilts are known for their strong emotionality and, technically, their assertive textures, their perspective and shadowing, their use of color and contrast, craftsmanship and technique precision. Denise has exhibited both nationally and internationally."

The Anne Olsen Collection | From the RMQM Permanent Collection

"RMQM is pleased to exhibit a new series of quilts recently added to its permanent collection from Anne Olsen. For years, Anne has methodically rescued orphan quilt blocks, dissembling and then reworking them to refine the color scheme or improve the piecing accuracy. Often salvaging fabric from other old blocks to complete a set. The blocks then have a second chance at life in a finished quilt." (Quiltmaker magazine, September/October 2003)

For more information on the Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum, please visit: http://www.rmqm.org.

Some facts about the Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum:

--The Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum was incorporated as a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in 1982; RMQM opened in 1990 in downtown Golden, Colorado, with a gift of 101 quilts from the personal collection of Eugenia Mitchell, the Museum’s founder.

--RMQM was the third quilt museum in the United States in 1990 and is now one of eleven dedicated quilt museums in the country.

--RMQM has a global reach welcoming visitors from six continents, multiple countries and each of the United States.

--Two galleries host eight exhibits per year—displaying over 250 quilts, historical and contemporary art quilts from the museum’s collection, as well as quilts by national and regional quilt artists. Exhibitions range from traditional to contemporary, each with a unique style and theme.

Firefly Handmade Boulder Holiday Market - Pearl Street Mall

Presented By: Firefly Handmade

When: Nov. 12-Nov. 13

Where: 1942 Broadway St., Boulder, 80302

For more information: info@fireflyhandmade.com

Price: Free

Time: 11 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

"Firefly artisans will fill the blocks of the world famous Pearl Street Pedestrian Mall for early gift shopping, featuring the best of local, handmade craft, art, and design. Sponsored by the Downtown Boulder Partnership, our market will be held in the midst of all the fabulous restaurants and unique shops that downtown has to offer, making it a convenient location to do all of your Holiday shopping and celebrating."

Join us for: 80+ creatively curated artisans; Live music; Free admission; Local shops, restaurants, and bars.

Firefly Handmade is Colorado’s premier handmade artisan market featuring local, high caliber, handmade, and ethically sourced products. We are a community of artisans and art lovers who are passionate about sharing crafts and supporting local businesses. Pick up one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, and discover unique handmade home goods, jewelry & accessories, adult & children's fashion, skincare, ceramics, art, artisanal food, paper goods, pet goods, and so much more. https://www.fireflyhandmade.com/boulder-holiday-market

SUNDAY

For 34 years, the finest champagne has been poured at the Brown Palace Hotel...down a sparkling pyramid of 6,000 crystal glasses. The Champagne Cascade swordsman using Napoleonic sabers to sever the bottlenecks of Moet & Chandon and then pouring into the uppermost glass of an incredible two-story high, 6,000+ glass pyramid. As the champagne flows, it cascades into the glasses below. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa by Marriott, 321 17th St., Denver, 80202. Tickets: $20 - $175.

"The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa’s most time-honored traditions, the 34th Annual Champagne Cascade, will be happening Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The doors open at 10:00am, guest appearance from Santa at 11 a.m., and the champagne pouring begins at noon.

"Beckoning the start of the holiday season, the spectacular multi-leveled atrium at The Brown transforms into a picture-perfect backdrop for the ensuing festivities. The annual event features creating a dazzling display for the hundreds of spectators. The “Grand Dame” of Denver continues to dazzle with sparkling lights, massive Christmas trees and opulent chandeliers — for decades, The Brown Palace has gone to great lengths to offer guests something truly special for the holidays, and the highly anticipated Champagne Cascade does not disappoint.

The Champagne Cascade always hosts this event to benefit a Denver metro- area charity and once again The Brown is excited to be partnering with Make-A-Wish Colorado, the non-profit creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illness. This year’s event will be honoring one very special Make-A-Wish recipient!" For more information: visit brownpalace.com or call (303)-297-3111 . Tickets can be purchased here.