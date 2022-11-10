Read full article on original website
Violent Offender Task Force Bust Leads to Discovery of Over 300 Pressed Fentanyl Pills
(KNSI) — A 28-year-old man is facing four felony charges after allegedly selling fentanyl pills. According to the criminal complaint earlier this fall, the Violent Offender Task Force learned of someone selling pressed fentanyl pills around Stearns County. Investigators conducted an operation on November 1st in St. Cloud and bought 66 fentanyl pills from Rashawn Levell McDonald. Another operation was conducted on November 7th in St. Cloud, and they bought 97 pills. Investigators also checked McDonald’s Facebook page and found dozens of pictures of him posing with money and two handguns. McDonald is not allowed to have guns due to previous felony convictions.
'Divine Intervention': How a Bible led to justice for murdered farmer Earl Olander
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- When 90-year-old farmer Earl Olander was found murdered in his rural Minnesota home in 2015, investigators had very little evidence and no leads for weeks. That all changed when a family Bible belonging to Olander was discovered and led to police cracking the case and arresting...
Albany Man Hurt in Mille Lacs County Crash
MILACA (WJON News) -- An Albany man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Gary Mortensen was traveling west on 80th Street, which is the Highway 23 detour when his pickup collided with another vehicle. The crash happened just after 5:00...
Semi driver killed in collision with pickup truck
A semi-truck driver was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County at 6:15 p.m. The collision sent the Peterbilt semi rolling into the ditch, with the 72-year-old driver, a...
Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report
The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Simon Hernandez Marcelo, 38 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 3rd degree DWI; Heidi Robin Zupancich, 34 of Coon Rapids, MN 55448 - MSD 4th degree DWI; Joseph Robert Eilers, 41 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 - GM 3rd degree DWI; Christopher Richard Vanantwerp, 33 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD domestic assault; Ryan Louis Baldwin, 38 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - GM domestic abuse no contact order violation; Dale Allen Thovson, 74 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM driving after cancellation – IPS; Kevin Dwayne Jones, 31 of No Permanent Address - GEL threats of violence, FEL 2nd degree assault & GM domestic assault; Jeremy Leigh Beckman, 42 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - FEL 2nd degree assault, FEL felon in possession & MSD trespassing; Jaymz-Dawn Kathleen Desjarlait, 26 of Bemidji, MN 56601 - GM 3rd degree DWI, MSD operate motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol & MSD driving after revocation; Kwame Keyair Johnson, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 - FEL domestic assault; Noah Napolean McDougall, 43 of Robbinsdale, MN 55422 - FEL 1st degree-controlled substance – sale; Dylan James Hughes, 20 of Minneapolis, MN 55404 - FEL 1st degree-controlled substance – sale; Jamie Lee Larose, 37 of Mounds View, MN 55112 - FEL domestic assault & Dept. of Corrections warrant; David Robert Penner, 36 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS, Beltrami Co. & Washington Co. warrants; Lily Mae Voight, 20 of South Haven, MN 55382 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance – possession; Alex Nicholas Brown, 25 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - FEL 2nd degree assault; Ashley Paulette Michell Conner, 32 of Glenwood, MN 56334 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance – possession; Anthony Tyler Laures, 23 of Becker, MN 55308 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Roosevelt Tjuan Hargrays, 37 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Brian Keith Foss, 53 of Pierz, MN 56364 - Mille Lacs Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants; Kimberly Anne Thurstin, 27 of Brainerd, MN 56401 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Christian Willis Berry, 24 of Blaine, MN 55434 - Mille Lacs Co; Angela Jean Barkdull, 44 of Ramsey, MN 55303 - Sherburne Co., & Wright Co. warrants; Maurice Andrew Meyer, 61 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - Sherburne Co. warrants; Karie Jean Nelson, 39 of No Permanent Address - Sherburne Co. warrant; Tyler Jon Pedrys, 31 of Elk River, MN 55330 for Sherburne County warrants; Brandon Joseph Francen, 29 of Ham Lake, MN 55304 - Hennepin Co., Sherburne Co., & Wright Co. warrants; Matthew Allen Greenup, 44 of Blaine, MN 55434 - Ramsey Co., & Sherburne County warrants; Matthew Paul Nolan, 38 of Fergus Falls, MN 56537 for a Sherburne Co. warrant; Davon Joseph Coplen, 18 of White Bear Lake, MN 55110 - Sherburne Co. warrants; Samantha Marie Douglas, 41 of Laporte, MN 56461 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jessica Marie Pearson, 48 of Monticello, MN 55362 - Dakota Co., & Goodhue Co. warrants; Matt Joshua Dossett, 40 of New Germany, MN 55367 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Kris Allen Ganley, 58 of No Permanent Address - Olmsted Co. warrant; Gage Jonathan Morse, 26 of No Permanent Address - Sherburne Co. warrants; Tony Zachary Steinhofer, 54 of Annandale, MN 55302 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Chase Curtis Angell, 25 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Sherburne Co. warrants.
Man drowns in Sauk River in Stearns County
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man has died after he was swept underwater in the Sauk River over the weekend near Cold Spring, Minnesota. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office along with city rescue crews responded around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday for the report of a man in the river about 40 feet from the shore off County Road 49 near Oster Point Road, less than a mile south of Cold Spring.
Screams heard night before Edina woman's body found in Lake Minnetonka
A married, 33-year-old woman's body was pulled from Lake Minnetonka a day after someone told police they heard "screaming" near where she was found, according to a search warrant affidavit. The woman has been identified by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office as Bhumika Pathak Lisbon, of Edina. Her death hasn't...
Murder of retired Minnesota farmer to be featured on 20/20
The murder of 90-year-old Earl Olander in rural Carver County in 2015 will be the focus on a new "20/20" special airing Friday evening on ABC. The special, called "Divine Intervention", is hosted by John Quiñones. Olander was found brutally murdered inside his ransacked San Francisco Township home on...
Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
‘Operation Green Light’ honors veterans
Many people may have noticed buildings in Stearns County illuminated at night with green light. What’s happening is “Operation Green Light,” a nationwide effort to show support for veterans and their families. The illuminated buildings, which began on Nov. 7, will shine green through Nov. 13 –...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
80 years old and still working out
Three Annandale area residents, Dennis Jussila 80, Ayden Goff, 18, and Lynn Seagraves, 40, hit the stage for the Clash of the Titans Bodybuilding competition Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wayzata Middle School in Plymouth. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more community news!
Enormous Minnesota snapping turtle sneaks up on fish basket; goes viral
A large snapping turtle reaches for a fish basket on the Mississippi River near Neimeyer's Rugged River Resort in Brainerd, Minn. in July, 2022. Photo by Shala Holm. Buffalo resident Shala Holm has been visiting the Brainerd Lakes area for decades, but an evening out fishing with her daughter this past July was especially memorable.
Mom snaps pics of massive snapping turtle…before it could snap her
BRAINERD, Minnesota (WCCO) — A photo of a Mississippi River snapping turtle’s close encounter with a Twin Cities kayaker is taking the internet by storm. The photo, which shows the enormous snapping turtle in the water near Niemeyer’s Rugged River Resort in Brainerd, was actually snapped this past summer. It went viral this week, however, after the resort posted it to its main account.
Student council collects food for Thanksgiving meals
As Thanksgiving Day approaches, members of the Sartell High School Student Council and other students have shifted into high gear to help families enjoy a tasty holiday meal. For the past few years, the students have been collecting food to give to families. Last year, the students received enough food donations to make Thanksgiving brighter for 85 local families.
Hutchinson rolls past Stewartville
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -In the Class AAAA State Football Quarterfinals, Hutchinson squared off against Stewartville Thursday night. Hutchinson wins big 60-22.
ROCORI Football Marches On; High School Football Results
Despite North Branch dominating time of possession through much of the game the ROCORI Spartans edged the North Branch Vikings 22-12 at Blaine High School in the Class 4-A State Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday night. Sebastian Novak capped the scoring in the 4th quarter with a long 48-yard touchdown reception from...
