The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Simon Hernandez Marcelo, 38 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 3rd degree DWI; Heidi Robin Zupancich, 34 of Coon Rapids, MN 55448 - MSD 4th degree DWI; Joseph Robert Eilers, 41 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 - GM 3rd degree DWI; Christopher Richard Vanantwerp, 33 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD domestic assault; Ryan Louis Baldwin, 38 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - GM domestic abuse no contact order violation; Dale Allen Thovson, 74 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM driving after cancellation – IPS; Kevin Dwayne Jones, 31 of No Permanent Address - GEL threats of violence, FEL 2nd degree assault & GM domestic assault; Jeremy Leigh Beckman, 42 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - FEL 2nd degree assault, FEL felon in possession & MSD trespassing; Jaymz-Dawn Kathleen Desjarlait, 26 of Bemidji, MN 56601 - GM 3rd degree DWI, MSD operate motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol & MSD driving after revocation; Kwame Keyair Johnson, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 - FEL domestic assault; Noah Napolean McDougall, 43 of Robbinsdale, MN 55422 - FEL 1st degree-controlled substance – sale; Dylan James Hughes, 20 of Minneapolis, MN 55404 - FEL 1st degree-controlled substance – sale; Jamie Lee Larose, 37 of Mounds View, MN 55112 - FEL domestic assault & Dept. of Corrections warrant; David Robert Penner, 36 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS, Beltrami Co. & Washington Co. warrants; Lily Mae Voight, 20 of South Haven, MN 55382 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance – possession; Alex Nicholas Brown, 25 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - FEL 2nd degree assault; Ashley Paulette Michell Conner, 32 of Glenwood, MN 56334 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance – possession; Anthony Tyler Laures, 23 of Becker, MN 55308 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Roosevelt Tjuan Hargrays, 37 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Brian Keith Foss, 53 of Pierz, MN 56364 - Mille Lacs Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants; Kimberly Anne Thurstin, 27 of Brainerd, MN 56401 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Christian Willis Berry, 24 of Blaine, MN 55434 - Mille Lacs Co; Angela Jean Barkdull, 44 of Ramsey, MN 55303 - Sherburne Co., & Wright Co. warrants; Maurice Andrew Meyer, 61 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - Sherburne Co. warrants; Karie Jean Nelson, 39 of No Permanent Address - Sherburne Co. warrant; Tyler Jon Pedrys, 31 of Elk River, MN 55330 for Sherburne County warrants; Brandon Joseph Francen, 29 of Ham Lake, MN 55304 - Hennepin Co., Sherburne Co., & Wright Co. warrants; Matthew Allen Greenup, 44 of Blaine, MN 55434 - Ramsey Co., & Sherburne County warrants; Matthew Paul Nolan, 38 of Fergus Falls, MN 56537 for a Sherburne Co. warrant; Davon Joseph Coplen, 18 of White Bear Lake, MN 55110 - Sherburne Co. warrants; Samantha Marie Douglas, 41 of Laporte, MN 56461 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jessica Marie Pearson, 48 of Monticello, MN 55362 - Dakota Co., & Goodhue Co. warrants; Matt Joshua Dossett, 40 of New Germany, MN 55367 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Kris Allen Ganley, 58 of No Permanent Address - Olmsted Co. warrant; Gage Jonathan Morse, 26 of No Permanent Address - Sherburne Co. warrants; Tony Zachary Steinhofer, 54 of Annandale, MN 55302 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Chase Curtis Angell, 25 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Sherburne Co. warrants.

SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO