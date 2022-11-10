ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US state executes inmate 40 years after double murder

A septuagenarian was executed Wednesday morning in the US state of Arizona nearly 40 years after he was sentenced to death for a double murder, and another execution is scheduled for the evening in Texas. He was sentenced to death in 2006 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time, and her seven-year-old son.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy