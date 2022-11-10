Read full article on original website
Related
Same-sex marriage bill clears key Senate hurdle as Republicans on brink of House majority – live
Senate votes to move forward on same-sex marriage bill as final midterms results awaited – follow all the latest news
US state executes inmate 40 years after double murder
A septuagenarian was executed Wednesday morning in the US state of Arizona nearly 40 years after he was sentenced to death for a double murder, and another execution is scheduled for the evening in Texas. He was sentenced to death in 2006 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time, and her seven-year-old son.
Comments / 0